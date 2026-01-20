LINDSEY VONN, MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, SIMONE BILES, JORDAN STOLZ, SHAUN WHITE, JOHNNY WEIR, AND TARA LIPINSKI HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ MILAN CORTINA PREVIEW SHOW “ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS” PRESENTED ON FEB. 5 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Rebecca Lowe Hosts Hour-Long Program that Airs on Eve of Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony

Exclusive In-Depth Discussion between Three-Time Olympic Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin and Seven-Time Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Simone Biles

Show to Feature Highlights from First Day of Winter Olympic Action – One Day Before Opening Ceremony -- including Team USA Women’s Hockey, Skiing, Curling, and More

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Shaun White to be Featured along with U.S. Figure Skating Stars Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, and Amber Glenn

Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 20, 2026 – Superstar athletes and personalities, including Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Simone Biles, Jordan Stolz, Shaun White, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski, headline Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Olympics’ hour-long special to preview the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Hosted from Milan by NBC Olympics host Rebecca Lowe, who is working her seventh consecutive Olympic Games in February, Ice, Snow & Glory will feature NBC Olympics commentators highlighting the athletes to watch and key storylines of the upcoming Winter Games, as well as the majesty of Northern Italy that will be on display when the Winter Olympics begin.

Milan Cortina 2026 competition begins one day before the Opening Ceremony, on Thursday, Feb. 5, and will feature highlights from the first day of Winter Olympic action, including Team USA women’s hockey taking on Czechia in the preliminary round, men’s big air qualifying, downhill training, and mixed doubles curling action, including the U.S. vs. Norway and Switzerland.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect on Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics on Feb. 5:

A preview of the athletes to watch and most compelling storylines, including:

An exclusive, in-depth discussion between seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles , considered the greatest gymnast in Olympic history, and three-time Olympic alpine skiing medalist Mikaela Shiffrin , discussing the pressures of being an Olympic athlete and their respective Olympic journeys; Snoop Dogg , returning to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage after his universally-lauded performance at the Paris Olympics, carrying the Olympic torch in Italy; Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor and New York Times best-selling author Stanley Tucci , joining NBCUniversal for its coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, narrating a visual tour of the Games and their multiple Italian landscapes.

Tucci, who is of Italian heritage, is well known for exploring Italian culture on television, having won two consecutive Emmy Awards for CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and currently hosting National Geographic’s Tucci in Italy , which spotlights 10 regions across the country, including northern Italy NBC Olympics figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on the figure skating competition and the U.S. figure skating team – which some are saying is the best ever – that includes reigning world champions Ilia Malinin , Alysa Liu and the ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates , as well as U.S. champion Amber Glenn ; Three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White , who is joining Savannah Guthrie and Terry Gannon in the booth for the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 6 NBC Olympic alpine skiing play-by-play voice Dan Hicks and analyst Steve Porino on alpine skiing, featuring a closer look at three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic program and a look-in at that day’s downhill training session; A segment “getting to know” 21-year-old speed skating prodigy Jordan Stolz , with NBC Sports speed skating analyst and 2006 Torino gold medalist Joey Cheek on the potential multiple-gold medal-performance we could see from the Wisconsin native; Highlights from the first day of the Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 5, one day before the Opening Ceremony, will feature women’s hockey, mixed doubles curling, big air, downhill skiing, and more.



With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, the last time the Winter Games were in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026.

Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

