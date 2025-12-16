REBECCA LOWE TO SERVE AS DAYTIME HOST FOR 7TH CONSECUTIVE OLYMPICS DURING NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026

Lowe to Also Host Milan Cortina Olympic Preview Show in Primetime, on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

Coverage of Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics Begins Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 16, 2025 – Rebecca Lowe will serve for the seventh consecutive Olympics as an NBC daytime host at the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy, it was announced today. The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Lowe, whose seven consecutive Olympic hosting assignments marks the longest hosting streak among current NBC Olympics broadcasters , will also anchor the primetime Milan Cortina Olympic Preview Show on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. NBC Olympics’ preview show, one night before the Opening Ceremony, is a one-hour special looking ahead to the biggest storylines of the Games.

“Rebecca is a natural in our daytime window as she seamlessly transitions live from sport to sport while incorporating analysts and conducting entertaining interviews,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics. “As her streak attests, she has many fans among Olympic viewers, and we are excited she will be hosting our primetime Olympic preview special the night before the Opening Ceremony.”

Lowe’s debut as a daytime Olympic host came on NBCSN at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, followed by hosting roles across NBC and NBCSN for the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and most recently on NBC for the Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Beijing Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics. She won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage in Paris, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

Lowe joined NBC Sports in 2013 as Premier League host – headlined by the Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live, and Goal Zone pre- and post-match shows – and continues in that role in this 13th season of coverage.

“Lowe is meticulous about her on-camera work…knowing when to step in to interrupt an analyst or having 90 seconds to wrap for commercial and using every bit of the time is a skill,” USA Today wrote in August 2025.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Lowe will join FOX Sports’ broadcast team as a host for FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in June.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS—