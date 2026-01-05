FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS THURSDAY, JAN. 8, AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

West Ham Host Nottingham Forest Tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 5, 2026 –First-place Arsenal host fourth-place Liverpool this Thursday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN in a matchup of last season’s top two teams, headlining midweek Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Arsenal defeated Bournemouth, 3-2, on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points following Declan Rice’s two goals within 17 second-half minutes. Liverpool and Fulham drew, 2-2, on Sunday as Harrison Reed’s last-gasp equalizer cancelled out Cody Gakpo’s go-ahead goal in 2nd-half stoppage time. Liverpool, Premier League defending champions, and Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, meet for the first time on a Thursday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

Midweek fixtures begin tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 6, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, followed by West Ham v. Nottingham Forest at 3 p.m. ET, and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage continues Wednesday with six live matches on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Spurs (also on NBCSN), Brentford v. Sunderland, Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa, Everton v. Wolves, Fulham v. Chelsea, and Manchester City v. Brighton. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns with coverage of the six Peacock-exclusive matches during the 2:30 p.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Premier League Live also begins Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network to preview the 3:15 p.m. ET Burnley-Manchester United match (USA Network and Universo). Le Saux and Peter Drury will call the match live from Turf Moor. Newcastle-Leeds United kicks off at 3:15 p.m. on Peacock. Goal Zone concludes Wednesday’s coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Thursday’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Arsenal v. Liverpool (Peacock, NBCSN). Following Arsenal-Liverpool is Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this week’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. Former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe joins Lowe and Howard on Thursday.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap Matchweek 20 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Tues., Jan. 6

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Tues., Jan. 6

3 p.m.

West Ham v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network

Tues., Jan. 6

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Spurs*

Peacock, NBCSN

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Brentford v. Sunderland*

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Everton v. Wolves*

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Fulham v. Chelsea*

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Manchester City v. Brighton*

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., Jan. 7

3:15 p.m.

Burnley v. Manchester United

USA Network, Universo

Wed., Jan. 7

3:15 p.m.

Newcastle v. Leeds United

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 7

5:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Thurs., Jan. 8

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 8

3 p.m.

Arsenal v. Liverpool

Peacock, NBCSN

Thurs., Jan. 8

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–