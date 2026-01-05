“OLI” – NBCUNIVERSAL’S AI-POWERED OLYMPIC GUIDE – RETURNS WITH ENHANCED FEATURES TO PROVIDE FANS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFO ABOUT NBCU’S COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Launching January 20 Across 19 NBCU Digital Platforms, OLI’s New Dynamic Features Include Real-Time Medal Count, Athlete Profiles, Video Highlights, Calendar Reminders and More to Complement NBCUniversal’s Comprehensive Olympic Coverage on NBC and Peacock

Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony Set for Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 5, 2026 – NBCUniversal today announced the return of OLI, its AI-powered Olympic discoverability tool, with enhanced features designed to help fans navigate thousands of hours of its coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. First introduced during the 2024 Paris Olympics and now powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini LLM, OLI combines the conversational power of generative AI with NBCU’s proprietary, real-time U.S. programming information to answer core questions for Olympics fans: when, where and how to watch their favorite events. Coverage of the Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony begins Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock.

Available across 19 NBCU-owned digital properties, including NBCOlympics.com, NBCSports.com, NBC.com, Today.com, NBCNews.com, regional sports networks, and 11 local stations, the upgraded OLI experience will launch January 20, delivering a more natural and collaborative experience that gives fans deeper context and makes it easier than ever to connect with Olympic moments that matter most to them. Developed in partnership with Huge, a design and technology company, the upgraded OLI experience will offer even greater capabilities to make the Games more accessible than ever.

Click here for a demo of how OLI will guide fans and simplify the viewer experience so viewers never miss a second of the action.

“Our goal with OLI on NBCUniversal’s digital platforms is to help fans find up-to-the-minute answers to their Olympics questions, and to help them quickly get to the thousands of hours of coverage we have across NBC and Peacock,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “With OLI’s new capabilities, we’re transforming it beyond a discovery tool into a true viewing guide. From real-time medal counts and athlete profiles to personalized highlights and calendar reminders, OLI ensures fans can easily connect with the Olympic moments that matter most.”

With personalized recommendations and tailored viewing options based on time of day, time zone and live schedule, OLI adds new features, including live medal count updates by country; athlete profiles with bios and event details; video highlights based on user preferences; calendar invites that can be added directly from OLI; and suggested follow-up queries to discover new sports, athletes and Olympic content. OLI also includes links to help users get right to watching on NBC or Peacock.

As NBC Sports presents “Legendary February” – its upcoming month of iconic sports programming featuring the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star Game in February 2026 – OLI can share programming details with fans about Super Bowl Sunday and NBA All-Star Weekend in addition to Olympics coverage.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

