NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCES 82 COMMENTATORS FOR COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

NBC Sports’ Talent Roster Has Won 41 Olympic Medals, Including 22 Gold

Mike Tirico to Host NBC’s Olympic Primetime Show – Primetime in Milan – for Fifth Time

Rebecca Lowe Hosts Olympic Daytime for Seventh Consecutive Olympics; Maria Taylor Serves as Late Night Host in Fourth Olympic Assignment

Savannah Guthrie and Terry Gannon Host Opening Ceremony, Joined by Three-Time Olympic Snowboarding Gold Medalist Shaun White for the Parade of Nations – Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 6, 2026 – Mike Tirico leads a roster of 82 commentators for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22 across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, NBCUniversal’s digital platforms, and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network.

The roster includes Olympians and Paralympians who have won a combined 41 Olympic medals. Team NBC would have finished first in the gold medal count at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.” The lineup features the return of many of the network’s signature Olympic hosts, play-by-play commentators, and analysts with Olympic experience as well as talented new voices.

NBC Olympics commentator notes:



Mike Tirico will host Primetime in Milan , marking his fifth time anchoring NBC Olympics’ primetime show – third-most in U.S. TV history (Bob Costas – 11, Jim McKay - 8). Rebecca Lowe serves as a daytime host (on NBC and Peacock) for her seventh consecutive Olympics. Maria Taylor hosts Olympic Late Night on NBC and Peacock, marking her fourth Olympic assignment. Craig Melvin (Olympic Late Night, Feb. 7-9) and Ahmed Fareed (daytime on Sat., Feb. 7) will also serve as NBC hosts due to NBC Sports’ Legendary February



Team NBC gold medals vs. top countries in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics :

Gold Medals

Total Medals

Team NBC*

22

41

Norway

16

37

Germany

12

27

United States

9

25

China

9

15

*Includes two gold medals (two overall medals) from Summer Paralympics



FOLLOWING IS A RUNDOWN OF THE NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCE TEAM:

NBC HOSTS:



MIKE TIRICO: Tirico will host Primetime in Milan beginning minutes after he calls Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 8. After a travel day to Italy, he begins on-location on Tuesday, Feb. 10 as live and primetime host for the duration of the Milan Cortina Winter Games. Milan Cortina marks Tirico’s sixth consecutive NBC Olympics assignment (fifth as primetime host).

Tirico will host beginning minutes after he calls Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 8. After a travel day to Italy, he begins on-location on Tuesday, Feb. 10 as live and primetime host for the duration of the Milan Cortina Winter Games. Milan Cortina marks Tirico’s sixth consecutive NBC Olympics assignment (fifth as primetime host). MARIA TAYLOR : Taylor hosts Olympic Late Night beginning Tues., Feb. 10, two days after she hosts the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show , and three days after serving as primetime host of Olympic coverage from the Super Bowl site (Santa Clara, Calif., Sat., Feb. 7). Milan Cortina marks Taylor fourth consecutive NBC Olympics assignment.

: Taylor hosts Olympic Late Night beginning Tues., Feb. 10, two days after she hosts the , and three days after serving as primetime host of Olympic coverage from the Super Bowl site (Santa Clara, Calif., Sat., Feb. 7). Milan Cortina marks Taylor fourth consecutive NBC Olympics assignment. REBECCA LOWE : Lowe will serve for the seventh consecutive Olympics as an NBC daytime host -- the longest active hosting streak among current NBC Olympics broadcasters. She will also anchor the primetime Milan Cortina Olympic Preview Show on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

: Lowe will serve for the seventh consecutive Olympics as an NBC daytime host -- the longest active hosting streak among current NBC Olympics broadcasters. She will also anchor the primetime on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. CRAIG MELVIN: The TODAY co-anchor, who at the 2022 Beijing Olympics hosted the middle weekend of late-night coverage and co-hosted a night in primetime, will host Olympic Late Night live from Milan from Feb. 7-9. Melvin previously served as a reporter for NBC Sports during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The co-anchor, who at the 2022 Beijing Olympics hosted the middle weekend of late-night coverage and co-hosted a night in primetime, will host Olympic Late Night live from Milan from Feb. 7-9. Melvin previously served as a reporter for NBC Sports during the 2016 Rio Olympics. AHMED FAREED: Fareed begins his February at the Milan Cortina Olympics – his sixth Olympic assignment for NBC Sports – and will serve as daytime host on Saturday, Feb. 7. One week later, from Feb. 13-15, he will serve as host of NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

OPENING CEREMONY (NBC AND PEACOCK):



SAVANNAH GUTHRIE : TODAY Show co-anchor Guthrie hosts Opening Ceremony for the fourth time. She previously joined Tirico in the booth for Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, and was stationed with Hoda Kotb on a bridge over the Seine for the historic boat parade in Paris.

: Show co-anchor Guthrie hosts Opening Ceremony for the fourth time. She previously joined Tirico in the booth for Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, and was stationed with on a bridge over the Seine for the historic boat parade in Paris. TERRY GANNON : A veteran of the past four Olympic Closing Ceremonies, Gannon will host his first Opening Ceremony. Handles figure skating play-by-play for fourth consecutive Winter Games alongside Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. Milan Cortina marks Gannon’s eighth Olympic assignment.

: A veteran of the past four Olympic Closing Ceremonies, Gannon will host his first Opening Ceremony. Handles figure skating play-by-play for fourth consecutive Winter Games alongside Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. Milan Cortina marks Gannon’s eighth Olympic assignment. SHAUN WHITE : A five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, this is White’s first Opening Ceremony assignment with NBCUniversal after a decorated snowboarding career. He contributed to NBC Olympics’ coverage for two Summer Games -- London 2012 and Rio 2016. White won halfpipe gold medals in Torino, Vancouver, and PyeongChang, and is one of the most recognizable U.S. Winter Olympians ever.

: A five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, this is White’s first Opening Ceremony assignment with NBCUniversal after a decorated snowboarding career. He contributed to NBC Olympics’ coverage for two Summer Games -- London 2012 and Rio 2016. White won halfpipe gold medals in Torino, Vancouver, and PyeongChang, and is one of the most recognizable U.S. Winter Olympians ever. MIKE TIRICO: Will contribute to the Opening Ceremony coverage from northern California, where he will be preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif,.

USA NETWORK AND CNBC HOSTS:

*Coverage on USA Network and CNBC begins Thursday, Feb. 5 with women’s hockey, mixed doubles curling, and snowboard big air competition.



PAUL BURMEISTER (CNBC): Sixth NBC Olympics assignment, and first as a host. He will also handle ski jumping play-by-play for third consecutive Winter Games. Burmeister called rowing and canoeing for the Paris Olympics, and water polo at the two previous Summer Olympics in Rio and Tokyo in 2016 and 2021. Burmeister has also served as a ski jumping play-by-play announcer for prior two Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and Beijing in 2018 and 2022

Sixth NBC Olympics assignment, and first as a host. He will also handle ski jumping play-by-play for third consecutive Winter Games. Burmeister called rowing and canoeing for the Paris Olympics, and water polo at the two previous Summer Olympics in Rio and Tokyo in 2016 and 2021. Burmeister has also served as a ski jumping play-by-play announcer for prior two Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and Beijing in 2018 and 2022 TRENNI CASEY (CNBC) : Sixth assignment with NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for Paris Olympics and a reporter in Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, and Tokyo.

: Sixth assignment with NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for Paris Olympics and a reporter in Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, and Tokyo. LINDSAY CZARNIAK (USA NETWORK) : Sixth assignment for NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for the 2024 Paris Olympics, host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, co-host of the On Her Turf show on Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics, SportsDesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

: Sixth assignment for NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for the 2024 Paris Olympics, host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, co-host of the show on Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics, SportsDesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics. CAROLYN MANNO (USA NETWORK) : Eighth Olympics assignment for NBC Olympics and sixth as a host. Previously, Manno served as host as Gold Zone made its Paralympic Games debut for Paris 2024 and was a CNBC host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. She has served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage.

: Eighth Olympics assignment for NBC Olympics and sixth as a host. Previously, Manno served as host as Gold Zone made its Paralympic Games debut for Paris 2024 and was a CNBC host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. She has served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage. GEORGE SAVARICAS (USA NETWORK): Second Olympics with NBC Sports, after making his debut on NBCUniversal’s golf coverage serving as a studio host at the Paris Olympics.

Second Olympics with NBC Sports, after making his debut on NBCUniversal’s golf coverage serving as a studio host at the Paris Olympics. ANDREW SICILIANO (USA NETWORK): Fourth Olympics with NBC Sports. In addition to his USA Network role, he returns as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show (see below).

GOLD ZONE HOSTS:



SCOTT HANSON: Second NBC Olympics’ Gold Zone assignment after debuting during 2024 Paris Olympics. Host of NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons.



Second NBC Olympics’ assignment after debuting during 2024 Paris Olympics. Host of since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons. ANDREW SICILIANO: Served as a host of Gold Zone coverage for three Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics). Served as host of the groundbreaking Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV (2005-2022), and spent 13 seasons as a host for NFL Network.



Served as a host of coverage for three Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics). Served as host of the groundbreaking on DIRECTV (2005-2022), and spent 13 seasons as a host for NFL Network. MATT ISEMAN: Returns to NBC Sports for fourth Olympics assignment, after hosting Gold Zone during Paris 2024. Previously hosted Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, Tokyo Live , in 2021, and was a host on Peacock’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2022.



Returns to NBC Sports for fourth Olympics assignment, after hosting during Paris 2024. Previously hosted Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, , in 2021, and was a host on Peacock’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2022. JAC COLLINSWORTH: Fourth Olympic assignment (beginning after his role on Super Bowl LX Pregame Show ) after hosting 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Zone . Previously served as on-location contributor to Peacock’s Tokyo Tonight show at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and served as NBC Olympics’ first-ever social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Fourth Olympic assignment (beginning after his role on ) after hosting 2024 Paris Olympics . Previously served as on-location contributor to Peacock’s show at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and served as NBC Olympics’ first-ever social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Olympics. ASHLEY WAGNER: Second NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a commentator on Peacock’s coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. 2014 Sochi Olympic bronze medalist in the team event and three-time U.S. figure skating champion (2015, 2013, 2012) and 14-time Grand Prix Series medalist.

SPORTSDESK REPORTERS:



PETER ALEXANDER ( MILAN ): Fourth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Previously covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and the 2016 Rio Olympics.



( ): Fourth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Previously covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and the 2016 Rio Olympics. SAM BROCK ( LIVIGNO ): Fourth NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 2022 Beijing Olympics, and Tokyo Olympics.



( ): Fourth NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 2022 Beijing Olympics, and Tokyo Olympics. MARY CARILLO ( MILAN ): 17 th Olympic assignment overall and 14 th with NBCUniversal, most recently as a correspondent and play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events for 2024 Paris Olympics and Tokyo Olympics. At 2014 Sochi Olympics was the host and interviewer for a primetime 20-year retrospective documentary on figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding .



( ): 17 Olympic assignment overall and 14 with NBCUniversal, most recently as a correspondent and play-by-play voice for tennis and marathon swimming events for 2024 Paris Olympics and Tokyo Olympics. At 2014 Sochi Olympics was the host and interviewer for a primetime 20-year retrospective documentary on figure skaters and . EZRA FRECH ( MILAN ): Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics, and is first Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage. Won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and won three medals at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019. Won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the high jump T63.



( ): Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics, and is first Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage. Won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and won three medals at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019. Won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the high jump T63. ADAM RIPPON ( MILAN ): Third NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a correspondent for 2024 Paris Olympics, and Twitter host for Tokyo Olympics. A figure skating bronze medalist in the team event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Rippon was the 2016 U.S. national champion, the 2010 Four Continents champion, and the only man to win back-to-back world junior titles (2008-09).



( ): Third NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a correspondent for 2024 Paris Olympics, and Twitter host for Tokyo Olympics. A figure skating bronze medalist in the team event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Rippon was the 2016 U.S. national champion, the 2010 Four Continents champion, and the only man to win back-to-back world junior titles (2008-09). GADI SCHWARTZ ( CORTINA ): Fourth Olympic assignment. Previously served as a reporter at 2024 Paris Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, after debuting at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



( ): Fourth Olympic assignment. Previously served as a reporter at 2024 Paris Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, after debuting at the 2016 Rio Olympics. SAVANNAH SELLERS ( CORTINA ): Second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, after serving as a correspondent at 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.



( ): Second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, after serving as a correspondent at 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. ANNE THOMPSON (MILAN): Seventh NBC Olympics assignment after serving as a correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and a reporter in Beijing, Tokyo, PyeongChang and Rio. She also worked at the 2014 Sochi Olympics for NBC News.

OLYMPIC CORRESPONDENTS:



SNOOP DOGG : Following his universally lauded performance at the Paris Olympics last summer, Snoop returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for Milan Cortina 2026. The global megastar will explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during primetime coverage.



: Following his universally lauded performance at the Paris Olympics last summer, Snoop returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for Milan Cortina 2026. The global megastar will explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during primetime coverage. STANLEY TUCCI : The Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor and New York Times best-selling author will be on-site during the Games, spotlighting the local cuisine, culture, and lifestyle on NBC and Peacock. During primetime, Tucci will present travelogue-style segments highlighting the food, traditions, and history of the regions hosting the Winter Olympics.



: The Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor and best-selling author will be on-site during the Games, spotlighting the local cuisine, culture, and lifestyle on NBC and Peacock. During primetime, Tucci will present travelogue-style segments highlighting the food, traditions, and history of the regions hosting the Winter Olympics. SCOTT HAMILTON: 1984 Olympic figure skating gold medalist serving as a host in his 10th Olympics overall, and his seventh with NBC Sports. Previously, was a correspondent on Peacock in Beijing, a contributor and analyst at the 2018 Winter Games, and served as a figure skating analyst from 2002 to 2018. A member of both the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame. A four-time world champion, Hamilton also won five Grand Prix titles and four U.S. Championships during his career.

HIGHLIGHTS:

AERIALS/MOGULS: Trace Worthington returns for his sixth Winter Olympics assignment and will be the freestyle skiing play-by-play commentator. Worthington is joined by analyst Hannah Kearney, a two-time Olympic moguls medalist. In addition to his SportsDesk reporting duties, Sam Brock will serve as reporter along with Kaylee Hartung, who makes her Winter Games debut (following her Super Bowl LX assignment).

ALPINE SKIING: Dan Hicks will serve as lead play-by-play for alpine skiing, marking his 16th Olympics overall with NBC Sports. Ted Ligety, one of U.S. Skiing’s most-decorated athletes and two-time Olympic gold medalist, serves as an analyst in his second NBC Olympics. Former U.S. Ski Team downhill racer Steve Porino serves as an analyst, his 10th assignment with NBC Olympics, while reporters Heather Cox and Cara Banks mark their respective ninth and fourth overall NBC Olympics assignments. Three-time Olympian Picabo Street makes her NBC Olympics debut as the women’s hill reporter.

BIATHLON: Randy Moss, in his seventh Olympic assignment, serves as the play-by-play commentator for biathlon, after handling freestyle skiing and snowboarding reporting duties at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He will be joined by former U.S. Biathlon Team member Chad Salmela, who returns for his seventh Games as a biathlon and cross-country analyst. Naoko Funayama, in her fourth NBC Olympics assignment, will report from the course.

BOBSLED/LUGE/SKELETON: Leigh Diffey reprises his role as bobsled/luge/skeleton play-by-play commentator, which marks his seventh overall NBC Olympics assignment. Working as analysts alongside Diffey will be four-time Olympian Erin Hamlin Hodge (luge); former U.S. National Bobsled Team member John Morgan, a bobsled analyst for his seventh consecutive NBC Winter Olympics and 12th consecutive overall, and 2010 Olympic bobsledder and former skeleton racer Bree Schaaf (skeleton and women’s bobsled). Britney Eurton, working her second NBC Olympics and her first Winter Games, will be the reporter for all three disciplines.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Steve Schlanger reprises his role as a play-by-play commentator for cross-country skiing, for his second Winter Games and eighth Olympics assignment. In addition to his work on biathlon, Chad Salmela will work as the cross-country analyst along with gold medalist Kikkan Randall, her second Olympic assignment. Johnny Spillane (third NBC Olympics assignment) will join Randall as an analyst, in addition to his ski jumping duties. Nicole Auerbach will serve as the cross country skiing reporter in her NBC Olympic debut.

CURLING: (*Coverage of curling begins on Peacock on Wednesday, Feb 4.) Jason Knapp and Jim Kozimor – both in their eighth NBC Olympic assignments -- return to handle curling play-by-play for their respective fourth and third consecutive Winter Games. Sloane Martin will call curling in her Winter Games debut for NBC Olympics. Kevin Martin, who led Team Canada to gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Tyler George, and three-time national champion Jaime Sinclair will serve as analysts. Kira K. Dixon serves as the curling reporter for the first time (second overall Olympic assignment).

FIGURE SKATING: Terry Gannon, working his eighth Olympics, will reprise his role as lead play-by-play commentator for Olympic figure skating alongside lead analysts Tara Lipinski, the 1998 Olympic gold medalist, and three-time U.S. figure skating champion Johnny Weir. Lipinski and Weir are working their seventh Olympic assignments together and fourth Winter Games on figure skating coverage. Andrea Joyce, in her 14th Olympic assignment with NBC (18th overall), will serve as a figure skating and short track speed skating reporter.

FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING: Todd Harris handles play-by-play for men’s and women’s snowboarding and freestyle events in his seventh consecutive Winter Games and 12th NBCUniversal Olympic assignment.

Harris is joined by two-time Olympic snowboard cross gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis (in her NBC Olympic debut), U.S. Olympian and multi-time X Games medalist Todd Richards, and 2013 freestyle world ski champion Tom Wallisch, serving as analysts. Tina Dixon, a four-time X Games medalist, will serve as an analyst/reporter, her eighth NBC Olympics assignment.

HOCKEY: Kenny Albert returns to call hockey in his U.S. record seventh Winter Games . Brendan Burke (third Olympics assignment) and Chris Vosters (fourth Olympic assignment) will also handle hockey play-by-play.

Eddie Olczyk (men’s analyst) and A.J. Mleczko (women’s analyst) will join Albert in the booth. Hockey analysts also include Brian Boucher, Anson Carter, T.J. Oshie, Jen Botterill, and Angela Ruggiero. Kathryn Tappen serves as an on-site reporter in her seventh NBC Olympics assignment.

SHORT TRACK: Ted Robinson, at his 15th Olympics overall and 14th for NBC, will handle short track play-by-play commentator alongside two-time Olympic medalist Katherine Adamek/Reutter. Andrea Joyce serves as the short track reporter, in addition to figure skating.

SKI MOUNTAINEERING: Chris Vosters (fifth NBC Olympics assignment) will serve as play-by-play commentator as ski mountaineering debuts as an Olympic sport at Milan Cortina 2026. Ski mountaineering athlete Max Valverde will make his Olympic debut as an analyst and Heather Cox will report from Bormio.

SKI JUMPING: Paul Burmeister reprises his role as the ski jumping play-by-play commentator, marking his seventh overall Olympic assignment. Joining Burmeister are three-time Olympic medalist Johnny Spillane as analyst, and reporters Nicole Auerbach and Naoko Funayama.

SPEED SKATING: 2006 Torino Olympic gold medalist Joey Cheek returns for his third NBC Olympics assignment as a speed skating analyst alongside speed skating play-by-play commentator Bill Spaulding. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter in his 14th assignment with NBC Olympics.

SPORT-BY-SPORT RUNDOWN:

AERIALS/MOGULS

Trace Worthington, Play-by-Play

Hannah Kearney, Analyst

Kaylee Hartung, Reporter (following Super Bowl)

Sam Brock, Reporter

ALPINE SKIING

Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play

Steve Porino, Analyst

Ted Ligety, Men’s Hill Analyst

Cara Banks, Reporter

Heather Cox, Reporter

Picabo Street, Women’s Hill Reporter

BIATHLON

Randy Moss, Play-by-Play*

Chad Salmela, Analyst*

Naoko Funayama, Reporter

BOBSLED/LUGE/SKELETON

Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play

Erin Hamlin Hodge, Luge Analyst

John Morgan, Bobsled Analyst

Bree Schaaf, Skeleton/Bobsled Analyst

Britney Eurton, Reporter

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play*

Chad Salmela, Analyst*

Kikkan Randall, Analyst*

Nicole Auerbach, Reporter

CURLING

Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play*

Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play*

Sloane Martin, Play-by-Play*

Kevin Martin, Analyst*

Tyler George, Analyst*

Jamie Sinclair, Analyst* Kira K. Dixon, Reporter

FIGURE SKATING

Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Tara Lipinski, Analyst

Johnny Weir, Analyst

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

FREESTYLE/SNOWBOARDING

Todd Harris, Play-by-Play

Todd Richards, Snowboard Analyst

Tom Wallisch, Freestyle Analyst

Lindsey Jacobellis, Snowboard Cross Analyst

Tina Dixon, Reporter

HOCKEY

Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play

Brendan Burke, Play-by-Play*

Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play*

Eddie Olczyk, Men’s Analyst

Brian Boucher, Men’s Analyst

Anson Carter, Analyst*

T.J. Oshie, Analyst*

A.J. Mlezcko, Women’s Analyst

Jen Botterill, Women’s Analyst

Angela Ruggiero, Analyst

Kathryn Tappen, Reporter

SHORT TRACK

Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play*

Katherine Reutter-Adamek, Analyst*

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

SKI JUMPING

Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play*

Johnny Spillane, Analyst*

Nicole Auerbach, Reporter

Naoko Funayama, Reporter

SKI MOUNTAINEERING

Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play*

Max Valverde, Analyst*

Heather Cox, Reporter

SPEED SKATING

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Joey Cheek, Analyst

Lewis Johnson, Reporter

HOSTS, CORRESPONDENTS, AND REPORTERS:

PRIMETIME HOST

Mike Tirico, NBC

DAYTIME HOST

Rebecca Lowe, NBC

Ahmed Fareed, NBC (opening weekend)

LATE NIGHT HOST

Maria Taylor, NBC (following Super Bowl)

OPENING WEEKEND LATE NIGHT HOST

Craig Melvin, NBC

OPENING CEREMONY

Savannah Guthrie, NBC

Terry Gannon, NBC

Shaun White, NBC

Mike Tirico, NBC (from northern California)

USA NETWORK AND CNBC HOSTS

Paul Burmeister, CNBC*

Trenni Casey, CNBC*

Lindsay Czarniak, USA Network*

Carolyn Manno, USA Network*

George Savaricas, USA Network*

Andrew Siciliano, USA Network*

GOLD ZONE

Scott Hanson, Host*

Andrew Siciliano, Host*

Matt Iseman, Host*

Jac Collinsworth, Host (following Super Bowl)*

Ashley Wagner, Analyst*

SPORTSDESK

Peter Alexander (Milan)

Sam Brock (Livigno)

Mary Carillo (Milan)

Ezra Frech (Milan)

Adam Rippon (Milan)

Gadi Schwartz (Cortina)

Savannah Sellers (Cortina)

Anne Thompson (Milan)

OLYMPIC CONTRIBUTORS

Snoop Dogg

Stanley Tucci

Scott Hamilton

*Denotes announcer based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--