MIKE TIRICO, MARIA TAYLOR, AHMED FAREED, AND NOAH EAGLE TO WORK MULTIPLE EVENTS DURING NBC SPORTS’ “LEGENDARY FEBRUARY”

NBC Sports’ February 2026 Lineup Headlined by Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star Game

Tirico to Call His First Super Bowl on Feb. 8 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Before Hosting Olympics in Primetime for Fifth Time; Handles Debut Game of Sunday Night Basketball

Taylor to Host Super Bowl LX Pregame, Olympic Late Night Show, and Basketball Night in America; Fareed to Host NBA All-Star Weekend, Olympic Daytime Shift from Milan, and BNIA; Eagle to Call NBA All-Star Game, Join Super Bowl Pregame Show and Call Sunday Night Basketball

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin to Handle Milan Cortina Olympic Primetime & Late Night Hosting around Super Bowl Weekend; Guthrie Co-Hosts Opening Ceremony alongside Terry Gannon on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports today announced “Legendary February” assignments for Mike Tirico, Maria Taylor, Ahmed Fareed, and Noah Eagle, who will work multiple events on the networks of NBCUniversal during the month of blockbuster sports programming – highlighted by the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. With three major events across two continents in the span of 17 days (Feb. 6-22, 2026), NBC Sports will provide viewers with extensive coverage in an unforgettable month.

“We are excited to announce these key roles across multiple events as we approach what will be one of the most unique and iconic sports months in media history,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “Complementing our versatile NBC Sports team, we look forward to Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin starring in Olympic hosting roles from the Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony through the first Monday night of the Games. These assignments speak to the quality and depth of our roster and the individuals’ diverse skill set and dedication as well as the unprecedented cooperation across NBCUniversal.”

Beginning with the debut of Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, NBC Sports will present a February feast of must-see events. Following are announce-team highlights:

Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play of the Super Bowl for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 8 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Immediately following the Super Bowl LX trophy presentation on the field, he will host Primetime in Milan – marking the start of Tirico’s fifth Olympic primetime hosting assignment . After a travel day to Italy, he begins on-location on Tuesday, Feb. 10 as live and primetime host for the duration of the Milan Cortina Winter Games. Tirico opens the month calling the Feb. 1 debut of Sunday Night Basketball as the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden .

Maria Taylor serves as the lead host for the Super Bowl pregame show for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 8. She will also host the Super Bowl LX postgame. Those assignments come one day after Taylor serves as the primetime host of the Milan Cortina Winter Games from Santa Clara, Calif. (Saturday, Feb. 7). After traveling to Italy, Taylor begins Tuesday, Feb. 10 as the late-night host for the duration of the Milan Cortina Winter Games , her fourth NBC Olympics assignment. Taylor begins February hosting the debut of Basketball Night in America at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Lakers-Knicks matchup on Sunday Night Basketball.

Ahmed Fareed begins his February at the Milan Cortina Olympics – his sixth Olympic assignment for NBC Sports – and will serve as daytime host on Saturday, Feb. 7. One week later, from Feb. 13-15, he will serve as host of NBC Sports’ coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Fareed will also serve as host of Basketball Night in America on Feb. 22, and Peacock NBA Monday on Feb. 2 and Feb. 23.

Noah Eagle will call his first NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15, in addition to calling NBA All-Star Saturday (Feb. 14). One week earlier, he will join NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX pregame show . Eagle begins the month calling the second game on the Feb. 1 debut night of Sunday Night Basketball, as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Denver Nuggets. He will also handle play-by-play for the Feb. 22 Celtics-Lakers Sunday Night Basketball game ahead of primetime coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony.

As previously announced, TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will host the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Terry Gannon) on Friday, Feb. 6, marking her fourth Opening Ceremony assignment . On Monday, Feb. 9 – the day after Super Bowl LX – Guthrie will host Primetime in Milan.

TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin, who at the 2022 Beijing Olympics hosted the middle weekend of late-night coverage and co-hosted a night in primetime, will host the Winter Olympics Late Night Show live from Milan from Feb. 7-9. Melvin previously served as a reporter for NBC Sports during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

NBC SPORTS’ “LEGENDARY FEBRUARY” SCHEDULE

Date -- Time (ET)

Coverage

Assignment

Platform

Sun. Feb. 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Debut of Basketball Night in America

Maria Taylor

NBC, Peacock

Sun. Feb. 1 – 7:30 p.m.

Debut of Sunday Night Basketball – Lakers at Knicks

Mike Tirico

NBC, Peacock

Sun. Feb. 1 – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Basketball – Thunder at Nuggets

Noah Eagle

NBC, Peacock

Fri. Feb. 6

Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony

Savannah Guthrie, Terry Gannon

NBC, Peacock

Sat. Feb. 7

Olympic Daytime Host

Ahmed Fareed

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

Primetime in Milan

Maria Taylor*

NBC, Peacock

Feb. 7-9

Olympic Late Night

Craig Melvin

NBC, Peacock

Sun. Feb. 8 – 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LX Pregame Show

Maria Taylor, Noah Eagle

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 8 – 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LX

Mike Tirico

NBC, Peacock

Sun. Feb. 8 – 10 p.m.

Primetime in Milan

Mike Tirico*

NBC, Peacock

Mon. Feb. 9

Primetime in Milan

Savannah Guthrie

NBC, Peacock

Feb. 10-22

Primetime in Milan

Mike Tirico

NBC, Peacock

Feb. 10-21

Olympic Late Night

Maria Taylor

NBC, Peacock

Feb. 13-15

NBA All-Star Weekend

Ahmed Fareed

NBC, Peacock

Sat. Feb. 14 – 5 p.m.

NBA All-Star Saturday

Noah Eagle

NBC, Peacock

Sun. Feb. 15 – 5 p.m.

2026 NBA All-Star Game

Noah Eagle

NBC, Peacock

Sun. Feb. 22 – 6 p.m.

Basketball Night in America

Ahmed Fareed

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Basketball – Celtics at Lakers

Noah Eagle

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

Milan Cortina Closing Ceremony

TBD

NBC, Peacock



*Hosting from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., site of Super Bowl LX

Additional programming details will be released at later dates.

***

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--