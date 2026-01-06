Milan Cortina 2026 Marks the Highest Grossing Winter Olympics of All Time

NBCUniversal’s Presentation of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Joins Super Bowl LX and the NBA All-Star Game to as Part of “Legendary February,” Marking A First in Sports Media History

The Media Company Has Also Sold Out of the NBA All-Star Game and the

Previously Announced Super Bowl LX

NEW YORK, NY – January 6, 2026 – With one month until the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NBCUniversal is officially sold out of its Olympic inventory, setting a new Winter Olympics ad sales record with more advertisers investing in the upcoming Winter Games than ever before. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kick off the company’s “Legendary February” programming, which also includes Super Bowl LX and the NBA All-Star Game.The trifecta has generated extraordinary demand from advertisers leading to sell out across all three tentpole moments.

“With the resurgence of the Olympic movement, our strongest Sports Upfront in history, the early sell out of Super Bowl LX, and the remarkable return of the NBA, NBCUniversal has solidified itself as a sports powerhouse and brands have taken notice,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Our partners have not only seen the power of the NBC Sports portfolio, but also the incredible results our robust sports programming delivers, which is why our company now sits in its strongest position ever for a Winter Games and is kicking off 2026 officially sold out of all our Legendary February programming.”

Following the massive success of the 2024 Paris Olympics, brands were more eager than ever to commit to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, with over 100 new advertisers investing in the upcoming Games. NBCUniversal also marks the highest linear and digital revenue in Winter Olympics history with the Milan Cortina Games, further showcasing the power of cross platform for brands. Over 85% of brand partners are investing in Milan Cortina digitally and advertiser adoption of Peacock’s ad innovations has grown 31% from Paris 2024 to Milan Cortina. Additionally, nearly 60 advertisers have invested in unique marketing elements, +174% from Beijing 2022. Partners are prioritizing viewer-friendly advertising, with over a dozen brands investing in sponsorships to offer more live sports viewing to fans, +75% from Paris 2024.

“The upcoming Winter Games, surrounded by Super Bowl LX and NBA All-Star Weekend, will captivate a highly engaged and passionate audience at scale in a way that no other media company can for advertisers,” said Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President NBC Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships. “For the first time in our company’s history, we have seen such unprecedented demand that we are officially sold out of our inventory this far in advance of a Games. We are excited to once again deliver fans a word class viewing experience; while providing brands the powerful halo effect the Olympics has to offer.”

The Games will kick off the company’s “Legendary February,” which will see a first in sports media history with the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game airing across NBCUniversal starting February 6, 2026. Throughout February, NBCUniversal is slated to reach 2 in 3 Americans providing brands with unmatched reach and ample storytelling opportunities cross-property.

The NBA’s return to NBCUniversal this past fall sparked a flurry of demand from advertisers, with the company’s unprecedented broadcast and streaming footprint driving strong interest. That demand extended to the NBA All-Star Game, leading to an early sell-out. Additionally, as previously announced, the NBA is debuting a new U.S. vs. World format for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. NBC/Peacock will present the league’s annual midseason showcase on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the L.A. Clippers. The partnership between the NBA and NBCUniversal continues to drive strong results, with the 2025 NBA Tip Off on NBC/Peacock becoming the most-watched tip-off since 2012.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

—MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS—