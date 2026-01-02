KNICKS VISIT PISTONS IN SHOWDOWN OF EASTERN CONFERENCE’S BEST AND STEPHEN CURRY AND WARRIORS VISIT KAWHI LEONARD AND CLIPPERS, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Special Peacock NBA Monday Tripleheader on Jan. 5 on Peacock and NBCSN Begins with Jalen Brunson and Knicks Visiting Cade Cunningham and Pistons in Showdown of Eastern Conference’s Top Two Teams at 7 p.m. ET

Following Knicks-Pistons, Jamal Murray and Nuggets Visit Tyrese Maxey and 76ers at 8:30 p.m. ET with Stephen Curry and Warriors Facing Kawhi Leonard and Clippers at 10 p.m. ET

Snoop Dogg to Make NBA Game Analyst Debut During Warriors-Clippers

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Jan. 6 Headlined by Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Visiting Russell Westbrook and Kings at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Preceding Mavericks-Kings, Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves Host Bam Adebayo and Heat at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 2, 2026 – NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week features five games across NBC and Peacock, headlined by a tripleheader on Monday, Jan. 5 with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks visiting Cade Cunningham and the Pistons in a showdown of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets visiting Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers, and Stephen Curry and the Warriors facing Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Additionally, global megastar Snoop Dogg will make his debut as an NBA game analyst for NBC Sports during the second half of Warriors-Clippers. Snoop is returning for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for Milan Cortina later in February.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON JAN. 5: KNICKS-PISTONS; NUGGETS-76ERS; WARRIORS-CLIPPERS

This Monday, Jan. 5, NBC Sports presents a special Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

Two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (23-10) visit 2025 All-NBA Third Team selection Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (25-9) in a showdown of the conference’s top two teams from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Knicks, second in the Eastern Conference, have won 11 of their last 14 games. Brunson ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring (29.4 PPG) while five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns ranks second in the NBA in rebounds (11.7 RPG). Last month, New York won the third annual Emirates NBA Cup, defeating San Antonio in the championship game. Brunson was named NBA Cup MVP.

The Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference, led by Cunningham, who ranks second in the NBA in assists (9.7 APG) and 11th in scoring (26.6 PPG). The Pistons defeated the Lakers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Dec. 30, 128-106. Cunningham had a team-high 27 points while Jalen Duren, who ranks sixth in the NBA in rebounds (10.6 RPG), brought down a game-high eight rebounds.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Kate Scott (play-by-play), who regularly calls 76ers game on the network, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), who played for the Pistons from 1994-2000, making five All-NBA and All-Star teams, and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Pistons.

The second game of the night sees 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets (23-10) visit NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (18-14) from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., on Jan. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Nuggets-76ers will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the 76ers and Rivers with the Nuggets. Rivers played for Denver from 2021-2022.

The Nuggets defeated the Raptors on New Year’s Eve, 106-103, as they sit in third place in the Western Conference. In the month of December, Murray averaged 26.5 points to go along with 7.4 rebounds, including a 52-point outburst on Dec. 3 against Indiana. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, who hyperextended his knee in Denver’s loss to Miami earlier this week, is expected to be reevaluated in four weeks.

The 76ers defeated the Mavericks on New Year’s Day, 123-108, to win their second consecutive game. Maxey, who ranks third in the NBA in scoring (30.9 PPG), had a game-high 34 points. On Dec. 30 on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, Philadelphia defeated Memphis in overtime, 139-136, with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid posting 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Following Nuggets-76ers, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (18-16) visit two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (12-21) from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Golden State has won five of its last six games, including wins over Phoenix, Orlando, Dallas, Brooklyn, and Charlotte. Curry is amid another All-NBA-caliber season, averaging 28.7 points at age 37. The Warriors also feature six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green.

The Clippers are on a six-game winning streak led by Kawhi Leonard’s astounding play. During this stretch, the six-time NBA All-Star has averaged 39.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and shot 53.2% from the field, 44.1% from three, and 93.5% from the free throw line – numbers only matched by Damian Lillard in 2023 over a six-game span in NBA history. Earlier this week, Leonard also scored a career-high 55 points in a win over the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Warriors-Clippers. Snoop Dogg, a Los Angeles native and noted Lakers fan who played basketball at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, will make his NBA game analyst debut and join Gannon and Miller in the booth during the second half of the game.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Cleveland Cavalier great and five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas. Thomas spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Pistons, leading them to back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : HEAT-TIMBERWOLVES; MAVERICKS-KINGS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Two-time All-NBA Second Team selection Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-13) host three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (19-15) from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Edwards ranks eighth in the NBA in scoring (29.1 PPG), scoring 40+ points three separate times in December to help lead Minnesota to a sixth-place standing in the Western Conference. Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounds (11.0) and seventh in blocks (1.6 BPG).

The Heat have been led by 2019 NBA champion Norman Powell who, in his first year in Miami, is having a career year, averaging nearly 25 points per game. 2024 first round pick Kel’el Ware, coming off a 2025 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection, is in the midst of a breakout season, ranking fifth in the NBA in rebounds (10.6 RPG). Three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bam Adebayo has been having another solid season, posting 15 points and 14 rebounds in Miami’s win over Detroit on New Year’s Day.

This will be the first Heat game on NBC since April 7, 2002 , which they lost to the Lakers, 96-88. Seven-time NBA All-Star Alonzo Mourning had 15 points and eight rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), who played in Minnesota from 2017-2018, and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Heat-Timberwolves.

In the second game of the night, 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (12-23) visit 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings (8-26) from Golden 1 Center from Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Flagg’s rookie season has gotten off to a hot start, with the Duke product averaging 23.5 points in the month of December, including a 42-point outing against Utah on Dec. 15 that made him the first 18-year-old in NBA history to have a 40-point game.

Sacramento has been led by the veteran duo of nine-time NBA All-Star Westbrook and six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Last week, Westbrook passed Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins to move into No. 16 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. In the same game, he also passed Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time NBA MVP Magic Johnson to move into seventh place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Mavericks-Kings.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Carter spent time with both the Mavericks (2011-2014) and Kings (2017-2018) during his NBA career.

C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Jan. 5

7 p.m. ET

Knicks at Pistons

Peacock, NBCSN



8:30 p.m. ET

Nuggets at 76ers

Peacock, NBCSN*



10 p.m. ET

Warriors at Clippers

Peacock, NBCSN^

Tues., Jan. 6#

8 p.m. ET

Heat at Timberwolves

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m. ET

Mavericks at Kings

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

^Snoop Dogg providing in-game analysis during second half

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

