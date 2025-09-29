SNOOP DOGG RETURNS TO NBCUNIVERSAL’S OLYMPIC COVERAGE FOR MILAN CORTINA 2026

Global Megastar to Reprise His Universally Lauded Performance in Paris and Share His Unique Perspective for Winter Olympic Primetime Show on NBC and Peacock

Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 28, 2025 – Following his universally lauded performance at the Paris Olympics last summer, Snoop Dogg is returning to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for Milan Cortina 2026. The global megastar will explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage. The announcement was made tonight during NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football coverage of the Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys on NBC and Peacock. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the Winter Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large U.S. primetime audience with his wintry take on what’s happening in northern Italy. Similar to Paris, he’ll explore the region’s iconic landmarks and culture, attend Olympic competitions, and cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families. “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” will be back. In the popular segment, Snoop joins Tirico on the primetime set to riff on the day’s biggest stories and most unforgettable moments with his unmistakable rhythm and style.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” said Snoop. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).” 👊🏾⛷️⛸️❄️🏂🥌

“Our Ambassador of Happiness returns! We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics. “In Paris, Snoop amplified the joy of the Summer Olympics: training with the athletes, watching nervously alongside their families, and cheering on their performances. He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before and now he’s primed to return as Team USA’s most effusive supporter. Mike Tirico has the announcer blazer and microphone standing by.”

Snoop made his Olympics debut in Paris last summer with a memorable and universally praised performance, with The New York Times calling him “NBC’s new voice of the people.” Throughout his three weeks in the French capital, Snoop was everywhere at the Games: carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony, celebrating with iconic athletes such as gymnast Simone Biles, watching equestrian with longtime friend Martha Stewart, and celebrating with swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s wife Meghan and infant son August after Dressel led Team USA to gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle.

Hailed as “the star of the 2024 Paris Olympics” by the Associated Press, Snoop’s presence in Paris was an immediate and seamless fit for the Olympic stage. He won two Sports Emmys as part of NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage, including Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

Earlier this year the NBCUniversal’s Entertainment & Studios division under Donna Langley announced an expansive deal with Snoop’s Death Row Pictures across film, television and streaming. The company’s upcoming slate of projects includes the highly anticipated Snoop Dogg biopic, a cinematic portrait of his extraordinary journey and rise to fame, directed by Craig Brewer. The untitled film will star Jonathan Daviss and will be produced by Snoop, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker.

Beyond film, Snoop returned to NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” this Fall, reclaiming his red chair for Season 28. His debut as a coach on season 26 of “The Voice” ranked as the #1 alternative series of Fall 2024 in total viewers. The legendary hip-hop and cultural icon will also host “Snoop Dogg’s New Years Eve” Celebration Live from Miami on NBC and Peacock. The two-hour special will deliver an unforgettable night of music, iconic performances, and surprise collaborations leading up to midnight.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

