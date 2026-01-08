FUTURE FOOTBALL STARS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN 2026 NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 10, LIVE AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Pregame Show Live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

2026 Navy All-American Bowl to Feature the Country’s Top High School Football Stars, Including No. 10 Overall Recruit and Nation’s Top WR Tristen Keys

10 Recruits Expected to Announce College Commitments During the Game

Game’s Notable Alumni Include Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, and Many More

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 8, 2026 – NBC Sports presents the 26th edition of the Navy All-American Bowl this Saturday, Jan. 10, live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, as the country’s top high school football stars take the field at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Pregame coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with kickoff slated for 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

The annual East vs. West all-star game showcases the best high school players in the country, featuring the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2026 and Tennessee commit Tristen Keys, according to 247Sports.

Notable prospects expected to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl include:

Tristen Keys , No. 1 wide receiver and No. 10 overall recruit, class of 2026; Hattiesburg, Miss. (Tennessee signee)

, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 10 overall recruit, class of 2026; Hattiesburg, Miss. (Tennessee signee) Felix Ojo , No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall recruit, class of 2026; Mansfield, Texas (Texas Tech signee)

, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall recruit, class of 2026; Mansfield, Texas (Texas Tech signee) Tristian Givens , No. 6 EDGE and No. 26 overall recruit, class of 2026; Columbus, Ga. (Texas A&M signee)

, No. 6 EDGE and No. 26 overall recruit, class of 2026; Columbus, Ga. (Texas A&M signee) Ahmad Hudson , No. 1 tight end and No. 9 overall recruit, class of 2027; Ruston, La. (Uncommitted)

, No. 1 tight end and No. 9 overall recruit, class of 2027; Ruston, La. (Uncommitted) Nicholas Lennear, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 16 overall recruit, class of 2027; Opa Locka, Fla. (Uncommitted)

Click here for a complete list of participants.

Additionally, 10 athletes are expected to announce their commitments during the broadcast.

Paul Burmeister will serve as the play-by-play voice from the Alamodome, joined by analyst and former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Herron, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Marty Snider. Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, will also contribute to Saturday’s show.

Since 2001, the All-American Bowl has featured future Heisman Trophy winners and NFL players, notably San Francisco 49ers running back and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, Baltimore Ravens running back and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and 2022 Pro Bowl selection Trevor Lawrence.

In addition to NBC and Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage of the 2026 All-American Bowl to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

*All player rankings provided by 247Sports

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

—NBC SPORTS—