TEAM USA’S ALYSA LIU, AMBER GLENN, AND ISABEAU LEVITO COMPETE IN WOMEN’S SHORT PROGRAM TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mikaela Shiffrin Competes in Slalom Tomorrow (Wednesday), Feb. 18, with First Run at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and Final Run at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

U.S. Men’s Hockey to Play Sweden in Quarterfinals Tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Medal Alert: U.S. Women Face Rival Canada in Gold Medal Game Thursday, Feb. 19, at 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Speed Skating Phenom Jordan Stolz Aims for Third Gold Medal in these Games in the 1500m this Thursday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 17, 2026 – Reigning world champion Alysa Liu, three-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn, and 2024 world silver medalist Isabeau Levito compete in the women’s short program, headlining tonight’s Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, tonight’s installment will include coverage on Mac Forehand, Konnor Ralph, and Troy Podmilsak in the men’s freestyle skiing big air final and Emery Lehman leading Team USA in the men’s team pursuit.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Liu, Glenn, and Levito compete in the women’s short program tonight, aiming to become the first U.S. women to medal in this event since Sasha Cohen won silver at the 2006 Torino Games. Glenn and Liu won gold in the team event earlier at these Games.

The men’s freestyle skiing big air trio of Forehand, Ralph, and Podmilsak are searching for their first career Olympic medals but will face a talented international contingent, headlined by defending gold medalist Birk Ruud (Norway).

Olympic veteran Lehman, now competing in his fourth consecutive Winter Games, hopes to improve upon his bronze medal finish in team pursuit at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

2014 Sochi Olympic slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin looks to get back on the podium for the first time since 2018 when she competes in her signature event, slalom, with the first run at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and final run at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Shiffrin is a four-time world slalom champion.

In cross-country skiing women’s team sprint, Jessie Diggins, the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history, and Julia Kern will represent Team USA live at 3:45 a.m. ET on Peacock. The duo of Diggins and Kern won a silver medal at the 2025 World Championships.

In women’s aerials, Kaila Kuhn and Winter Vinecki compete live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Red Gerard will square off against two-time Olympic medalist Su Yiming (China) in the snowboarding men’s slopestyle final live at 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Additionally, the women’s snowboarding slopestyle final is live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Coming off a 5-1 win against Germany, Auston Matthews and the U.S. men’s hockey team will play Sweden in the quarterfinals at 3:10 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

The U.S. women’s hockey team will play in the gold medal game against Canada live at 1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. The matchup marks the seventh time that the United States and Canada have faced off for the gold. Team USA has outscored its opponents 31-1 at these Games and is riding a shutout streak of 331 minutes and 23 seconds, which is the longest in Olympic hockey history (men’s or women’s).

21-year-old speed skating phenom Jordan Stolz aims to win his third gold medal of these Winter Games in the 1500m live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Stolz has been dominant in this race as he has won all five 1500m World Cup races this season.

In the women’s singles free skate, Liu, Glenn, and Levito compete against a talented international roster, headlined by three-time Olympic medalist Kaori Sakamoto, live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 11)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay

Bobsled – Two-Man, Third and Final Runs

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

6:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Individual Large Hill*

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Italy

11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Denmark*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Denmark

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18 (DAY 12)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final

3:10 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Team Sprint Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program*

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-5:15 a.m.

Freestyling Skiing – Women’s Aerials Qualifying (LIVE)

5:20 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals

7:30 a.m.-8:25 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-9:55 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain

2:15 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final*

6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Italy vs. Canada

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals*

9 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

11:15 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain

THURSDAY, FEB. 19 (DAY 13)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m

1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-2:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run*

2:45 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final*

3:50 a.m.-4:55 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint Large Hill

6:55 a.m.-8:20 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals (LIVE)

8:20 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game – Switzerland vs. Sweden

1:10 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Final – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint Large Hill*

6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Team Sprint 2x7.5km Relay

6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal 2

9:30 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Switzerland

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Final – United States vs. Canada*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal 1

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--