NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC ON MONDAY, FEB. 16

“This is the best team that Team USA has ever fielded at the Olympic Games. There is no discernible weakness in this lineup that I can see.” – A.J. Mleczko on Team USA women’s hockey

“That elusive gold medal for Elana Meyers Taylor is elusive no more. The most prolific female bobsledder in history finally has that gold.” – Leigh Diffey on Elana Meyers Taylor winning Olympic gold

“That program gave me goosebumps…They’re like ocean waves, just this constant push and pull, rise and fall. There’s so much dimension to their skating. It was just the perfect mix of technical precision and beauty on the ice.” – Tara Lipinski on Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara’s gold medal-winning performance

“I haven’t felt this energy in decades…You look at Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito — they have such different personalities on the ice, but they’re so strong…I think the American women are going to take home a medal, maybe two.” – Lipinski looking ahead to Tuesday’s women’s short program

TOMORROW: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito Take the Ice in the Women’s Singles Short Program (Live at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, continuing at 2:40 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 16, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s show features the pairs’ free skate, Elana Meyers Taylor in women’s monobob as she aims to tie American speedskater Bonnie Blair as the most decorated U.S. woman in winter Olympic history. Kaillie Humphries also competes for a medal in the event. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu battles to defend her gold medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics in women’s big air.

Tomorrow, 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic figure skating team gold medalists Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn and 2024 world silver medalist Isabeau Levito take the ice (live at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 2:40 p.m. ET) in the women’s short program.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC:

WOMEN’S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL: UNITED STATES VS. SWEDEN

A.J. Mleczko on the depth of Team USA at this year’s Olympics: “This is the best team that Team USA has ever fielded at the Olympic Games. They are dominant. They are solid at every single position. All three goaltenders. The defense is creative and dynamic. They’re getting contributions from every forward in the lineup. There is no discernible weakness in this lineup that I can see.”

Jen Botterill: “This is the best Team USA that we have ever seen. This is a team that is in complete control. They’ve said collectively that there is one goal in mind for them.”

Botterill on comparing Team USA to Team Canada: “Team USA has been dominant in their performance against Canada. Not only has Team USA been winning, but it’s the fashion and how they’ve been winning.”

Kathryn Tappen on Laila Edwards talking about the support of her family: “Edwards said, ‘Obviously, my name’s on this roster, but I feel like my whole family made it to the Olympics. All the sacrifices they’ve made, the things they’ve done to get me here — my parents, my siblings. I’m so grateful, and for them to come and share the experience is very special.’ She’s all smiles, guys, and she has every single reason to.”

Tappen to Cayla Barnes after the first period: “What was the message to this group before puck drop?”

Barnes: “Just stick to our game. I think we’ve been preparing a long time for this, so just sticking to what we know, executing, and coming out with a lot of energy.”

Tappen: “Coach described this group as being intrinsically motivated, so what is the driving force with you guys in that locker room?”

Barnes: “To get back on top of the podium. We’ve been dreaming about gold for the past four years. Obviously, we fell short in ’22, so just trying to get back to the top. There’s no one more motivated than this group.”

Botterill on Caroline Harvey’s growth: “I just feel like you’re seeing this leadership from her and the evolution from one Olympic Games to the next. That confidence is such a big piece of it, and she does play with that freedom.”

Brady Tkachuk to Kenny Albert on enjoying the action of the game: “This has been great. They’re playing a great game right now. They have tons of chances, and for us to have a couple of days off and show our support — nothing better than representing the sport for the United States of America.”

Mleczko on Coach John Wroblewski: “These coaches get to the point where they have such a big control over these teams, and then there are moments where you just have to let them go. Wroblewski’s done a good job of that, of trusting the process.”

WOMEN’S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL: CANADA VS. SWITZERLAND

Daryl Watts on Marie-Philip Poulin’s record-breaking goal: “Just pure joy, pure happiness for Poulin. She is the greatest player of all time. I’m just so happy for her, and it’s easy to be happy for someone so special.”

Albert on the USA-Canada gold medal game: “For the seventh time in eight Winter Olympics, it will be the United States and Canada playing for gold on Thursday.”

Botterill on the USA-Canada gold medal game: “It’s one game. Team USA has certainly dominated this rivalry lately, but in a one-game tournament, anything can happen.”

FIGURE SKATING PAIRS’ FREE SKATE

Johnny Weir on Danny O’Shea and Ellie Kam following their free skate performance: “They’ve handled themselves so beautifully at these Games. They’re a wonderful team, and they are Olympic champions in the team event.”

Lipinski on Kam and O’Shea’s role in Team USA’s gold: “Just think about what they did in that team event and how they contributed to Team USA bringing home a gold medal. They were on fire in the short program. The Olympics — it’s long. Many programs. This is a four-minute skate. It’s tiring. It’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint. It’s element after element.”

Lipinski on Team USA women’s figure skating ahead of tomorrow’s short program: “I haven’t felt this energy in decades. There hasn’t been an American woman on the podium. You look at Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito — they have such different personalities on the ice, but they’re so strong. They can relate to the audience and the judges, and they’re very competitive. I think the American women are going to take home a medal, maybe two.”

Ashley Wagner on Ilia Malinin handling disappointment with maturity: “The second that he realized he wasn’t going to have a medal, he immediately went over to the champion, Mikhail Shaidorov, gave congratulations and a hug, and went into the mix zone and spoke with Andrea Joyce and owned it. He didn’t make excuses for his mistakes. He just really said it was mental. I really respect that.”

Tara Lipinski on Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara’s gold-medal performance: “This is how you skate when you want a gold medal. That program gave me goosebumps. They skate so fast with so much power. They’re like ocean waves, just this constant push and pull, rise and fall. There’s so much dimension to their skating. And technically, they were machines tonight. It was just the perfect mix of technical precision and beauty on the ice.”

Gannon on Miura and Kihara’s journey to becoming Olympic gold medalists: “Second time to the Olympics. They were seventh last time. Now, they capture the gold medal with one of the best free skates we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

BOBSLEIGH WOMEN’S MONOBOB

Leigh Diffey on Elana Meyers Taylor winning gold: “Elana Meyers Taylor has never won a gold medal at an Olympics, and she has now. That elusive gold medal for Elana Meyers Taylor is elusive no more. The most prolific female bobsledder in history finally has that gold. It’s her sixth Olympic medal, and she ties Bonnie Blair as the most decorated U.S. woman in Winter Olympic history. This was part of the script. This was meant to happen, and it’s finally her time.”

Bree Schaaf on Meyers Taylor’s redemption in Cortina: “This has been such a long time coming. She had probably her worst season of monobob in her life. When I saw her at the track earlier this week, she said, ‘You know what, everyone has counted me out, but I haven’t.’”

Diffey on Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries winning gold and bronze for Team USA: “This is a family affair for Team USA. Gold and bronze to the American women. What a night in the House of Speed. The stars and stripes are flying high.”

FREESTYLE SKIING WOMEN’S BIG AIR

Todd Harris on Gu making history: “Eileen Gu becomes the first women’s freestyle skier to win five Olympic medals, earning gold and silver in every event she has competed in.”

Tom Wallisch on Gu’s popularity in China: “Maybe one of the most popular athletes in all of China. Everywhere she goes, there is a crowd that wants a picture. They like to chant. They like to watch her.”

Harris on Megan Oldham’s final run after securing gold: “This becomes a glory run. Oh, Canada. Megan Oldham, one jump. The gold medal is already hers.”

Wallisch as Gu hugs and congratulates Oldham: “So excited for Megan. All these women are such close friends, traveling together. It is great to see the camaraderie and sportsmanship pushing women’s freestyle skiing to the next level.”

ALPINE SKIING MEN’S SLALOM

Ted Ligety on the all-or-nothing nature of Olympic slalom: “There’s something about Olympic slalom that demands absolute risk. In a field where every skier knows the only way to win is to ski at the limit, you’re always one mistake away from going out altogether.”

SKI JUMPING MEN’S SUPER TEAM

Paul Burmeister on Tate Frantz’s consistency in ski jumping: “Twenty-year-old Tate Frantz from Lake Placid, New York, has been the most consistent American man so far. He’s the only one to make the final round on both the normal hill and this large hill.”

Johnny Spillane on Frantz handling pressure with Team USA on the bubble: “He’s a young guy, just 20 years old, with all this pressure on him, and he’s done a fantastic job the entire time he’s been here.”

SPEED SKATING WOMEN’S 1000M (QF, SF, FINAL), MEN’S 5000M RELAY (SF), MEN’S 500M (QUAL.)

Ted Robinson on Kristen Santos-Griswold’s quarterfinal finish: “Santos-Griswold got nudged and had to help herself up, but now she has to push over the final lap and a half. She’s trying to make one last surge, but it’s not going to happen on the inside. She’ll cross in third and have to hope her time is enough. It was not a fast time, and that will put Santos-Griswold on the bubble.”

***

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS—