HOW TO WATCH THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

NBC and Peacock to Lead NBCU’s Coverage of the 2026 Winter Paralympics from Northern Italy

Opening Ceremony : Live Coverage from Arena di Verona on Friday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Peacock : Live Streaming Coverage Across All Sports, All NBC/USA Network/CNBC Programming, Full-Event Replays, Originals, Clips, and More

NBC Programming : Record Number of Hours on NBC for Winter Paralympics

Accessibility : Closed Captioning, Audio Description, Improved Web Content Accessibility, and More

Linear Networks : Versant-Owned USA Network and CNBC to Present NBCU’s Programming Throughout the Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 17, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled for March 6-15, features more ways for viewers to watch their favorite events, competitions, and athletes than ever before, covering broadcast and cable networks, streaming service Peacock, extensive accessibility, and more.

Several unique features will make this year’s Paralympic Winter Games one for the ages, including a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place at the Arena di Verona, skiing at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre -- the same course that hosted the men’s downhill at the 1956 Winter Olympics and this year’s Winter Olympic women’s alpine events -- biathlon at the Val di Fiemme in Tesero, and more. An estimated 600 athletes from approximately 50 delegations competing in 79 medal events across six sports are expected to take part in the iconic event. This year also marks the 50th anniversary since the first Paralympic Winter Games were held from Feb. 21-28, 1976, in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

“Building off the resounding success of the Paris Games and against the epic backdrop of northern Italy, our programming is designed to give the Winter Paralympics its greatest spotlight yet,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics & Paralympics Production. “With a Paralympics coming up on home soil in 2028, we continue to grow our coverage to meet the moment and amplify the stories and the greatness of these amazing athletes.”

“We are proud to continue expanding and enhancing our Winter Games coverage with more reporters and cameras,” said Alexa Pritting, Senior Producer, NBC Paralympics. “These incredible athletes and their stories are the heart and soul of our production, and this year’s Games are expected to be yet another prime example of this.”

NBCU will surround this unprecedented Winter Paralympic presentation with its most comprehensive coverage plan to date. Here are all the ways for U.S. viewers to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics:

OPENING CEREMONY

Peacock and USA Network will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, March 6, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Highlights of the Opening Ceremony will be included in primetime coverage on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-show coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Verona are unlike any other, which will feature the lighting of two Paralympic cauldrons between the host cities. Lit and extinguished in perfect synchrony, the cauldrons’ designs are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and his historic connection to Milan. The ceremony will open with a parade involving more than 650 athletes from approximately 50 delegations from around the world and will be open to spectators, who can experience it alongside the athletes.

NBC

A record eight hours of Winter Paralympics coverage on NBC will be presented to U.S. viewers, culminating with live coverage of the sled hockey gold medal game on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, March 15, at 11:05 a.m. ET, with the U.S. potentially going for its fifth consecutive gold medal .

The U.S. sled hockey team is led by the veteran trio of Josh Pauls , Jen Lee , and Kevin McKee . Pauls is a four-time Paralympic gold medalist, the most of any sled hockey player in history, while Lee and McKee look to cap their careers with a fourth gold medal.

. Ahmed Fareed will host NBC’s two primetime windows. Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET will cover gold medal events from the first day of Paralympic action, as well as highlights of the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET will feature U.S. Paralympians and top performances from Days 2 through 8 of the Games.

PEACOCK

Peacock will be the U.S. streaming home of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Winter Paralympic destination in U.S. media history.

Peacock will once again stream every sport and event live and will feature full-event replays; all linear programming, including the NBC broadcast network; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; cutting-edge technology; and more. Peacock’s viewing experience for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics will incorporate interactive features that help fans navigate coverage throughout the Games.

Peacock is bringing vertical video playlists to the Winter Paralympic Games. “Winter Paralympic Highlights” are vertical clips on mobile that will feature real-time highlight reels from various events throughout the Games.

are vertical clips on mobile that will feature real-time highlight reels from various events throughout the Games. Peacock will also bring back fan-favorite features including:

Paralympic Hub: Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub will be easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the main navigation menu starting March 2 and feature curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and all linear coverage; full-event replays; curated vertical video playlists; and more. Discovery Multiview: Beginning on the first day of competition on March 6 through the end of the Games, Peacock will provide a daily Multiview feed featuring the top live Paralympic events to help fans discover and dive into featured events curated by NBC Sports experts. Interactive Schedule : Fans can plan their viewing day-by-day and tune into the Games live or add to “My Stuff” to watch later through Peacock’s Interactive Schedule. Updated Medal Standings: Through the Paralympics hub, fans can see team standings with the most up-to-date medal counts throughout the Games. Live in Browse: When fans open Peacock, Live in Browse automatically plays the current Paralympics feed directly on the home page. Available across all events, Live in Browse features dynamic, real-time data to help viewers easily understand what’s happening and which U.S. athletes are competing. Live Actions: Live Actions lets fans add upcoming competitions to My Stuff without leaving the show they’re watching, making it easy to stay engaged throughout the day and plan what to watch next.



CABLE NETWORKS

Northern Italy is six hours ahead of the United States’ Eastern time zone (the same difference as Paris). Every weekday starting Monday, March 9, Versant-owned USA Network will provide Paralympic fans with at least seven hours of coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, mixed doubles wheelchair curling, and more. Some highlights include:

Oksana Masters , the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time who’s competed in every Winter and Summer Paralympics since 2012, aims to become the sixth American to win at least 20 Paralympic medals. She is expected to compete in both biathlon and cross-country skiing, including the 10km sitting event on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Team USA sled hockey, which will aim for a fifth consecutive Paralympic gold medal, faces China in preliminary play on Tuesday, March 10, at 8:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka is expected to compete in the men’s downhill on Saturday, March 7, at 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.



CNBC, owned by Versant, will present live action and programming each weekend throughout the Paralympics.

Snowboarding standouts Brenna Huckaby , Mike Schultz , and Noah Elliott all aim to get back on the podium as snowboarding action begins Sunday, March 8. Huckaby, already tied for the most gold medals in Paralympic snowboard history, could set a new record during the snowboard cross finals on March 8 at 6:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC or during the banked slalom on March 14, with the first run at 5:45 a.m. ET and final run at 7 a.m. ET, both on Peacock and CNBC. Dual Winter and Summer Para athlete and four-time Paralympic gold medalist Kendall Gretsch , who swept all three Para events at the 2025 World Championships, is expected to compete in the women’s 12.5km sitting biathlon on March 8 live at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC, with an encore presentation later that day at 11:15 a.m. ET on CNBC. Steve Emt and Laura Dwyer will team up in the new mixed doubles event, giving the Americans another opportunity to win their first medal in the para sport. The duo will face South Korea on Saturday, March 7, at 8:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

USA Network and CNBC are owned and operated by Versant, a global media and technology company recently spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

AUTHENTICATED STREAMING

NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 270 hours of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication, including NBCParalympics.com (desktop), NBC.com (desktop), the NBC Sports App, the NBC App and all other NBCU Apps which are available across mobile, tablet, and connected TVs. The comprehensive offering features live competition across all 79 medal events in six sports, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage.

NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will once again feature full-event replays of all event streams, plus extensive video highlights.

NBCParalympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages, and more.

ACCESSIBILITY

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be more accessible to viewers of all abilities than ever before.

Closed captioning, which provides text of the coverage audio for viewers who are Deaf or hard of hearing, will be available for all Paralympic events airing across NBC and USA Network, as well as closed captioning for all digital livestreams with commentary across Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Audio description – interspersing broadcast audio with skilled voices describing Paralympic scenes and context – will be available for viewers who are blind or low vision for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics. All coverage on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will feature audio description. For more information, click here

Additionally, improved web content accessibility, including keyboard navigation, color contrast and support for screen readers, will be available on NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. Livestreams and replays which offer audio description will have English audio description as a language choice within the players on these digital platforms.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER PARALYMPICS--