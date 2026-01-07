MATT DAMON TO STAR IN TEASE AIRING IN FIRST “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” SHOW ON FEB. 7, CELEBRATING NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Academy Award-Winner Narrates “Our Games” Tease, Set to Debut During the Opening Weekend of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Including NBCU’s Live Pregame Coverage of Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 on NBC and Peacock

Promotional Spots Starring Damon will Begin Running Across NBCUniversal Platforms This Weekend

Damon Stars in Christopher Nolan’s New Mythic Action Epic The Odyssey, from Universal Pictures and Syncopy, Arriving in Theaters July 17

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 7, 2026 – Academy Award®-winner and global film star Matt Damon stars in a nearly-two-and-a-half-minute tease, “Our Games,” that will debut during the first Primetime in Milan show on Saturday night, Feb. 7, and celebrate NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. A version of the tease will also run within NBC Sports’ Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 8. The announcement was made earlier today at a press event at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City about NBCUniversal’s Legendary February programming, consisting of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game next month.

“Our Games” spotlights the world-class athletes that compete on winter sports’ grandest stage and their hard-fought road to get there. Showcasing Team USA superstars Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Jordan Stolz, Ilia Malinin, and many more, as well as iconic past performances such as the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team’s win over the Soviet Union and Sarah Hughes’ gold medal-winning figure skating performance at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, the tease highlights the rich lineage of Team USA.

“The tests they’ve been preparing for all their lives are right in front of them,” says Damon. “Their destinies to be discovered on snow, on ice, and beyond.” “Our Games” will debut during the first night of Primetime in Milan, NBCU’s Olympic primetime show, on Saturday, Feb. 7. A shorter version will also run the next day, Sunday, Feb. 8, during NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX pregame coverage. The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 6, on NBC and Peacock, live and in primetime.

“For night one of the Olympics, we want to make a bold statement about these Games and their power to connect us through the inspiring stories of the world’s greatest athletes.” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “Matt Damon, one of entertainment’s most incredible storytellers, artfully weaves themes of dedication, sacrifice and inspiration into the heart of this tease, setting the stage for what will be the most unifying event in the world and an unforgettable 17 days of competition.”

In addition to the tease, a 45-second promotional spot will debut on NBC and Peacock this weekend during NBC Sports’ live coverage of the NFL Wild Card playoffs featuring the Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots on Jan. 11. It will also run across numerous NBCU linear, digital, and social media platforms leading up to the Games.

“Matt Damon brings the voice of the Olympic journey,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “This summer he will star in in Christopher Nolan’s epic new film, The Odyssey. This promotional spot invites fans into a once-in-a-generation winter spectacle across Italy, where every athlete’s path is its own odyssey.”

The Milan and Italian mountainscape shown behind Damon and the athletes were produced by Industrial Light & Magic using its ILM StageCraft technology, the same cutting-edge virtual production tools used for NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 Olympic spots.

Damon concludes an unprecedented celebrity-filled campaign for NBCU’s coverage of the XXV Olympic Winter Games. Beginning with a spot starring Ray Romano and Sebastian Maniscalco that debuted during NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage on May 3, 2025, the campaign has run for nine months and has featured numerous A-list celebrities shining a light on the Games, the host nation, and Team USA athletes. They include Glenn Powell with speed skater Jordan Stolz; Scarlett Johansson and skier Lindsey Vonn; Cynthia Erivo and curlers Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse; Ariana Grande and figure skater Alysa Liu; How to Train Your Dragon’s fictional dragon Toothless meeting figure skater Ilia Malinin; Dua Lipa spotlighting Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim, and Alysa Liu; Jon Hamm and Team USA hockey players; and Illumination’s Minions with snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Damon stars in Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film, from Universal Pictures and Syncopy, brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

One of the most successful and recognizable actors of his generation, Damon won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1997 and the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for 2015’s The Martian. Throughout his illustrious career, Damon has been featured in numerous award-winning movies and box office smashes such as The Departed, Universal Pictures’ Bourne series, the Ocean’s trilogy, Saving Private Ryan, Ford v Ferrari, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Interstellar, and The Talented Mr. Ripley. In addition to the aforementioned awards, Damon has been nominated for four more Academy Awards and seven Golden Globe Awards. He has also been nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two of which were for NBC programs (30 Rock in 2011 and Saturday Night Live in 2017).

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

