VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS VISIT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND THUNDER IN BATTLE OF WEST’S TOP TWO TEAMS, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Jan. 13 Begins with Victor Wembanyama and Spurs visiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Following Spurs-Thunder, Stephen Curry and Warriors Host Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Jaylen Brown and Celtics Visit Pacers on Peacock NBA Monday on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

“We expected the Thunder to come into this season and be dominant, but they keep running into this Spurs team…(San Antonio) is a very good, well-coached basketball team that’s aggressive on both ends of the floor.” – NBC Sports’ Brad Daugherty on the Spurs-Thunder rivalry

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 8, 2026 – NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week features a battle between the two top teams in the Western Conference when 2025 NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visit reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Jan. 13, headlining three NBA games across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : SPURS-THUNDER; TRAIL BLAZERS-WARRIORS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, Jan. 13.

2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (26-11) visit three-time All-NBA First Team selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-7) from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

San Antonio has defeated Oklahoma City three times this season (Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals, Dec. 23, and Christmas Day) and are the only team in the NBA to defeat them more than once. The Spurs defeated the Lakers, 107-91, on Wednesday, led by Wembanyama’s 16 points and game-high 14 rebounds.

The Thunder beat the Jazz in overtime on Wednesday, fueled by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 46 points – his second-highest mark of the season. The reigning MVP ranks second in the NBA in scoring (31.9 PPG). Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds, while 2025 All-NBA Third Team selection Jalen Williams added 16 points.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Spurs-Thunder.

In the second game of the night, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (20-18) host Deni Avdija, who ranks 13th in the NBA in scoring, and the Portland Trail Blazers (18-20) from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Warriors defeated the Bucks, 120-113, on Wednesday, as Curry scored a game-high 31 points. The 37-year-old four-time NBA champion has averaged 30 points per game since December. Golden State has won seven of its last 10 games, including wins over Orlando, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Portland has won four in a row and six of its last seven, including Wednesday’s one-point victory over Houston that saw Avdija score a season-high 41 points. Avdija is averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game, almost 10 more points than his 2024-25 season scoring average. During their win streak, Portland has defeated some of the top teams in the league, including Boston and San Antonio.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), who played for both the Warriors (2008-2009) and Trail Blazers (2011-2012) during his career, and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Trail Blazers-Warriors.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. McGrady spent time with the Spurs in 2013.

C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON JAN. 5: CELTICS-PACERS

2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (23-13) visit three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers (6-31) from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Celtics-Pacers will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Brian Scalabrine as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel, an Indiana native who was a two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American at Purdue, will be dedicated to the Pacers, while Scalabrine, who won the 2008 NBA championship with Boston, will be dedicated to the Celtics.

The Celtics are third in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to Jaylen Brown’s MVP-level play this season. The four-time NBA All-Star ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (29.7 points per game) and recently delivered a season-high 50 points in a win over the Clippers. Boston has won eight of its last 10.

The Pacers fell to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam had a team-high 22 points, while Andrew Nembhard had his fourth double-double of the season, posting 15 points and 11 assists.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and NBA veteran Austin Rivers.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Pacers

Peacock, NBCSN*

Tues., Jan. 13#

8 p.m. ET

Spurs at Thunder

NBC, Peacock

11 p.m. ET

Trail Blazers at Warriors

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

