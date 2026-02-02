NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT OLYMPIC DOCUMENTARIES SPOTLIGHTING BIATHLON, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, AND MOGULS THROUGHOUT MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK

Threshold Showcases Olympic Gold Medalist Cross-Country Skier Jessie Diggins

Long Shots Focuses on U.S. Biathlon Team, while Qualified Highlights the Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team Women’s Moguls Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 2, 2026 – As part of its comprehensive coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will feature on-demand content that will include documentaries surrounding the Winter Games, each dedicated to a different winter discipline: biathlon, cross-country skiing, and mogul skiing. All three documentaries will launch during the Winter Olympics, with exact dates to be announced soon.

NBCUniversal’s extensive coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games begins with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, providing fans with the most in depth Winter Olympic destination in U.S. media history.

Long Shots: U.S. Biathlon’s Underdog Story

This documentary will go behind the scenes into the world of the U.S. Biathlon Team and its quest to bring home the nation’s first Olympic medal in the sport. Viewers will not only gain insight through interviews and training footage, but will also see the growth of the sport in the U.S. The U.S. Biathlon Team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics is comprised of Lucinda Anderson, Sean Doherty, Margie Freed, Maxime Germain, Deedra Irwin, Joanne Reid, Paul Schommer, and Campbell Wright.

Qualified

Qualified focuses on the on the Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team women’s moguls team – the No. 1 ranked team in the world – and the long and competitive path it took them to qualify for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. With only four Americans making the team, this documentary showcases the eight women and their bonds through years of sacrifice and camaraderie in the face of intense pressure to represent their country on the sport’s biggest stage.

Threshold

Highlighting one of the most demanding and physically taxing sports in cross-country skiing, Threshold spotlights three-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated American cross-country skier in history, Jessie Diggins, and the numerous obstacles she’s had to overcome over the course of her illustrious career. This documentary follows Diggins, along with the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team, during the 2023-24 season, which saw her win the World Cup overall title. Diggins will be representing Team USA at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in what will be her final Olympic Games before retiring at the conclusion of the season.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

For more information on how to watch the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal, click here.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, sports and news, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series, such as the “Law & Order” and “Real Housewives” franchises; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL, Premier League, the NBA and soon the MLB; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows, including “The Office” and over 50 years of “Saturday Night Live.” Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS--