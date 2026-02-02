NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COVERAGE OF 2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP, BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT OLYMPIC DOCUMENTARIES SPOTLIGHTING BIATHLON, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, AND MOGULS THROUGHOUT MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK
BNIA - Press Box
NOTES & QUOTES FROM DEBUT OF BASKETBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA AHEAD OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DEBUT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
JAYLEN BROWN AND SURGING CELTICS VISIT COOPER FLAGG AND MAVERICKS THIS TUESDAY, FEB. 3, AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT OLYMPIC DOCUMENTARIES SPOTLIGHTING BIATHLON, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, AND MOGULS THROUGHOUT MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK
BNIA - Press Box
NOTES & QUOTES FROM DEBUT OF BASKETBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA AHEAD OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DEBUT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
JAYLEN BROWN AND SURGING CELTICS VISIT COOPER FLAGG AND MAVERICKS THIS TUESDAY, FEB. 3, AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COVERAGE OF 2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP, BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published February 2, 2026 12:28 PM

International Rugby’s Greatest Annual Championship Begins this Thursday with Defending Champions France Hosting Ireland with First of Three Round 1 Matches Live at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

All 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Matches Stream Live on Peacock

Studio Hosts: Alex Corbisiero, Brian Hightower

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through Peacock Sports Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 2, 2026 – NBC Sports presents coverage of the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, beginning this Thursday, Feb. 5, with all three opening round matches of international rugby’s greatest annual championship streaming exclusively on Peacock this weekend. Throughout the tournament, NBC Sports’ coverage will primarily be presented on Peacock, with select windows on NBC and NBCSN.

Opening round coverage this weekend begins with defending champion France hosting Ireland this Thursday live at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, while Saturday’s slate includes Scotland visiting Italy at 9 a.m. ET followed by defending runners-up England hosting Wales at 11:30 a.m. ET, all on Peacock.

All matches throughout the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations – which culminates with the final three Round 5 matches on Saturday, March 14 – will stream live on Peacock. For the full schedule, see the chart below.

France won the 2025 Championship- its 19th outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (since 2000). Led by 2025 Guinness Player of the Championship, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and top point scorer Thomas Ramos, France could win its third title in five years. Runners-up England aim to win their first Championship since 2020, while Ireland, who have previously won in 2023 and 2024, look to get atop the podium again.

The 2026 Championship is the 143rd edition of the iconic tournament and features five of the current top ten men’s teams in the World Rugby Rankings: No. 3 England, No. 4 Ireland, No. 5 France, No. 9 Scotland, and No. 10 Italy, with Wales on the cusp at No. 11.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage throughout the tournament.

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 SIX NATIONS SCHEDULE

All matches presented live on Peacock

Date
Match
Time (ET)
Platform
Round 1
Thurs., Feb. 5
France v. Ireland
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 7
Italy v. Scotland
9 a.m.
Peacock
England v. Wales
11:30 a.m.
Peacock
Round 2
Sat., Feb. 14
Ireland v. Italy
9 a.m.
Peacock
Scotland v. England
11:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 15
Wales v. France
10 a.m.
Peacock
Round 3
Sat., Feb. 21
England v. Ireland
9 a.m.
Peacock
Wales v. Scotland
11:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 22
France v. Italy
10 a.m.
Peacock
Round 4
Fri., March 6
Ireland v. Wales
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., March 7
Scotland v. France
9 a.m.
Peacock, NBCSN
Italy v. England
11:30 a.m.
Peacock
Round 5
Sat., March 14
Ireland v. Scotland
10 a.m.
Peacock
Wales v. Italy
12:30 p.m.
Peacock
Ireland v. Scotland*
12 p.m.
NBC*
France v. England
4 p.m.
Peacock, NBCSN
Ireland v. Scotland
6 p.m.
NBCSN*

*Encore presentation

CHAMPIONSHIP FACTS

  • France, looking to defend their 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 20th outright title and eighth of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000).
  • Wales has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29).
  • Ireland finished second in the 2025 tournament after back-to-back championships from 2023-2024, its first titles since 2018.
  • Scotland, who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the Championship was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place.
  • England, who finished in second place last year, won the 2020 Championship– their 29th outright title, the most all-time.
  • Italy will make its 27th Championship appearance after finishing in fifth place last year.

