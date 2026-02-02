NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COVERAGE OF 2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP, BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

International Rugby’s Greatest Annual Championship Begins this Thursday with Defending Champions France Hosting Ireland with First of Three Round 1 Matches Live at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

All 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Matches Stream Live on Peacock

Studio Hosts: Alex Corbisiero, Brian Hightower

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through Peacock Sports Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 2, 2026 – NBC Sports presents coverage of the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, beginning this Thursday, Feb. 5, with all three opening round matches of international rugby’s greatest annual championship streaming exclusively on Peacock this weekend. Throughout the tournament, NBC Sports’ coverage will primarily be presented on Peacock, with select windows on NBC and NBCSN.

Opening round coverage this weekend begins with defending champion France hosting Ireland this Thursday live at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, while Saturday’s slate includes Scotland visiting Italy at 9 a.m. ET followed by defending runners-up England hosting Wales at 11:30 a.m. ET, all on Peacock.

All matches throughout the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations – which culminates with the final three Round 5 matches on Saturday, March 14 – will stream live on Peacock . For the full schedule, see the chart below.

France won the 2025 Championship- its 19th outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (since 2000). Led by 2025 Guinness Player of the Championship, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and top point scorer Thomas Ramos, France could win its third title in five years. Runners-up England aim to win their first Championship since 2020, while Ireland, who have previously won in 2023 and 2024, look to get atop the podium again.

The 2026 Championship is the 143rd edition of the iconic tournament and features five of the current top ten men’s teams in the World Rugby Rankings: No. 3 England, No. 4 Ireland, No. 5 France, No. 9 Scotland, and No. 10 Italy, with Wales on the cusp at No. 11.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage throughout the tournament.

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 SIX NATIONS SCHEDULE

All matches presented live on Peacock



Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform

Round 1

Thurs., Feb. 5

France v. Ireland

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 7

Italy v. Scotland

9 a.m.

Peacock

England v. Wales

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

Round 2

Sat., Feb. 14

Ireland v. Italy

9 a.m.

Peacock

Scotland v. England

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 15

Wales v. France

10 a.m.

Peacock

Round 3

Sat., Feb. 21

England v. Ireland

9 a.m.

Peacock

Wales v. Scotland

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

France v. Italy

10 a.m.

Peacock

Round 4

Fri., March 6

Ireland v. Wales

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., March 7

Scotland v. France

9 a.m.

Peacock, NBCSN

Italy v. England

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

Round 5

Sat., March 14

Ireland v. Scotland

10 a.m.

Peacock

Wales v. Italy

12:30 p.m.

Peacock

Ireland v. Scotland*

12 p.m.

NBC*

France v. England

4 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN

Ireland v. Scotland

6 p.m.

NBCSN*



*Encore presentation

CHAMPIONSHIP FACTS



France , looking to defend their 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 20 th outright title and eighth of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000).

, looking to defend their 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 20 outright title and eighth of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000). Wales has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29).

has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29). Ireland finished second in the 2025 tournament after back-to-back championships from 2023-2024, its first titles since 2018.

finished second in the 2025 tournament after back-to-back championships from 2023-2024, its first titles since 2018. Scotland , who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the Championship was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place.

, who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the Championship was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place. England , who finished in second place last year, won the 2020 Championship– their 29th outright title, the most all-time.

, who finished in second place last year, won the 2020 Championship– their 29th outright title, the most all-time. Italy will make its 27th Championship appearance after finishing in fifth place last year.

