NOTES & QUOTES FROM DEBUT OF BASKETBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA AHEAD OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL DEBUT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 1, 2026 – Basketball Night in America, NBC Sports’ weekly on-site NBA studio show, premiered tonight ahead of the debut of Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week. BNIA was on-site tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, leading into coverage of the New York Knicks hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, which will be followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Denver Nuggets, with both games on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Tonight’s premiere on-site edition of Basketball Night in America from Madison Square Garden featured host Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady, as well as WNBA superstar and NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark. Pre-game coverage also included NBC Sports’ Bob Costas, its famed sports broadcaster for nearly four decades, introducing the show; Mike Tirico, who is calling Lakers-Knicks, interviewing TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin; Clark plays a game of “NBC” with Jamal Crawford; and a new installment of MJ: Insights to Excellence.

During the inaugural show, Taylor, Anthony, Carter, and McGrady also announced the 2026 NBA All-Star Game reserves for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. NBC Sports will present coverage of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) are calling Lakers-Knicks. Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) are calling Thunder-Nuggets.

Following are highlights from tonight’s debut of Basketball Night in America ahead of Sunday Night Basketball on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo :

ON MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Jordan from Insights to Excellence: “I’ve always considered Madison Square Garden the Mecca of basketball…The New York Knicks team is a team that always plays hard for their fanbase.”

Clark on being in MSG for her first Knicks game: “Knicks fans are crazy and I love it. I love people that are passionate about basketball, so it’s pretty incredible.”

Miller playing at MSG: “To me, trying to silence these Knicks fans was my number one job.”

Crawford: “The fans here are brutally honest. You want to go through games without being booed because they’re going to let you know if you’re not bringing it.”

ON NBA ALL-STAR RESERVES

McGrady on Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell: “He’s leading the Cavs. This guy is a scoring machine…Coming in season after season and just redefining his game.”

McGrady on Miami Heat Guard Norman Powell: “Thought he should’ve been one last year but he’s getting his just due. He’s just been phenomenal this year.”

Carter on Toronto Raptors Forward Scottie Barnes: “This is a guy that said ‘I’ll do what I need to do.’ … He’s been a distributor, all around guy. He deserves this.”

Anthony on Detroit Pistons Center Jalen Duren: “A lot of this is working because of the role that Jalen Duren has picked up on. He’s learned how to play that role, he’s learned how to play in the middle of the paint, he’s learned how to make plays...He’s making everyone else better.”

McGrady on Minnesota Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards: “This guy could one day potentially be a champion and considered the best player in our game…He’s built like us, he wants to compete against the best every single night.”

Anthony on Portland Trail Blazers Forward Deni Avdija: “He’s found his role, he’s found his pace but most importantly he’s found his confidence, and he’s why we keep talking about Portland right now.”

ON KNICKS

Anthony on the Knicks’ identity: “They’ve had a rollercoaster trying to find their identity. I think right now over the past five games, the past couple of weeks, they’ve reasserted their identity and figured out how they want to play.”

ON LAKERS

Clark on learning from Luka Doncic: “He can get a defender to move where he wants them to go and he takes up that space…I think that’s something I can certainly learn from.”

McGrady on LeBron James: “I think what I appreciate from Bron is the professionalism and also having an impact on the youth. Because when you’re playing for 23 years and you’re able to sustain this type of greatness, that is speaking to your dedication and your preparation and how you prepare for this game…The youth looking at what Bron has done over 23 years has to have some impact on what these guys need to do to reach greatness.”

McGrady on the Lakers’ goal past the halfway point: “The number one thing they need to focus on is their defense…Defensively, I think they’re at the bottom of the Western Conference in terms of team that are in their playhouse right now.”

ON WNBA

Clark on the ongoing CBA negotiations: “I don’t think it’s just a big moment for the WNBA. I think for all of women’s sports, this is one of the biggest moments we’ve ever had.”

ON LEGENDARY FEBRUARY

Melvin to Tirico: “Music, food, sports – those are the three great unifiers in America, and I think over the next three weeks especially, we’re going to see it on full display. How can you not get excited about the Olympics? And the Super Bowl? And oh, by the way, the NBA All-Star as well?”

