PEACOCK’S NEW SPORTS DOCUSERIES ‘FIELD GENERALS: HISTORY OF THE BLACK QUARTERBACK’ PREMIERES ON THURSDAY, FEB. 5

Published January 29, 2026 11:02 AM

In the Four-Part Docuseries, NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor Explores the Comprehensive and Complex History of Black Quarterbacks in the NFL

ASSETS

Link to Trailer: HERE

Download Key Art: HERE

**Please link back to www.PeacockTV.com**

· Peacock’s new four-part sports docuseries, executive produced by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor, “Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback,” premieres Thursday, Feb. 5 and offers an in-depth look at the history of Black quarterbacks’ contributions to professional football in America. The series will stream on Peacock each Thursday over four weeks.

· “Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback” documents the stories of the trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game—from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century. By placing their journeys in full historical and social context, the series reveals how politics, culture, and race shaped both their struggles and their triumphs.

· Featured interviews with former and current quarterbacks include James “Shack” Harris, Warren Moon, Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Vince Evans, Chuck Ealey, Rodney Peete, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson, in addition to Michael Wilbon, Rich McKay, Joe Gibbs, Michael Eric Dyson, Jayne Kennedy, Bomani Jones, Michael Beschloss, Bob Costas and more.

· “Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback” is produced by Broadway Video, West Cedar Lane Productions and Magic Lemonade Productions in association with NFL Films.

· Maria Taylor, Michael Yarvitz, Bill Wolff, Andrew Singer and Eddie Michaels are executive producers. Rikki Hughes serves as both director and executive producer. Jessica Boddy, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers and Ross Ketover are executive producers for NFL Films.