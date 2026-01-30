JAYLEN BROWN AND SURGING CELTICS VISIT COOPER FLAGG AND MAVERICKS THIS TUESDAY, FEB. 3, AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Peacock NBA Monday Doubleheader on Feb. 2 on Peacock and NBCSN Begins with Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves Visiting Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET

Following Minnesota-Memphis, Kawhi Leonard and Streaking Clippers Host Tyrese Maxey and 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Feb. 3 on NBC and Peacock Headlined by Celtics-Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Suns-Trail Blazers at 11 p.m. ET

NBA Showtime to Announce All-Star Game Rosters, Jerseys, and Court Design in Tuesday Pregame Show at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and Select NBA All-Star Saturday Participants During Halftime of Celtics-Mavericks on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 30, 2026 – 2026 NBA All-Star starter Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics visit 2026 Rising Star and 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday this Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week.

Additionally, this Sunday sees the debut of Sunday Night Basketball and its on-site studio show, Basketball Night in America, this Sunday, with live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and tip-off at 7 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New York Knicks. For more information, click here.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON FEB. 3: CELTICS-MAVERICKS; SUNS-TRAIL BLAZERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, Feb. 3.

2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (29-18) visit rookie sensation Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (19-29) from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For the first time in his career, Brown was named an All-Star Game starter for the Eastern Conference. Averaging a career-high 29.4 points per game this season, Brown has led Boston to a third-place standing in the East. Flagg was drafted first overall by Carmelo Anthony on Castrol Rising Stars draft on Tuesday’s on-site NBA Showtime in Philadelphia. Anthony will serve as an honorary captain alongside Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Austin Rivers for the prestigious game on Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Celtics-Mavericks.

In the second game of the night, 2023 NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns (29-19) visit Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Phoenix has won eight of its last 12 games, featuring victories over the Pistons, Knicks (twice), and 76ers. Brooks, in his first season with the Suns, is averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game and has scored 25+ in four of the last six games. Avdija has continued to put up career-best numbers, including an impressive 25.8 points per game, while 2024 No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan ranks second in the NBA in rebounds (11.2 RPG). Clingan was selected by Team Melo during Tuesday’s Rising Stars draft.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Suns-Trail Blazers.

Live on-site coverage on Tuesday night from Moda Center begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Jordan Cornette alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Carter played for both the Suns (2010-2011) and Mavericks (2011-2014) during his NBA career.

As previously mentioned, Tuesday’s pregame show at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock will see Cornette, Anthony, Carter, and McGrady reveal the All-Star Game rosters for the USA Stars, USA Stripes, and World teams, as well as the All-Star Game jerseys and court design. During halftime of Celtics-Mavericks on NBC and Peacock, they will also announce the participants for select All-Star Saturday festivities.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON FEB. 2: TIMBERWOLVES-GRIZZLIES; 76ERS-CLLIPPERS

This Monday, Feb. 2, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

Three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-19) visit two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (18-27) from FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Timberwolves-Grizzlies will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Mark Followill will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Grizzlies and Rivers, for the second consecutive week, with the Timberwolves.

Edwards, who ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (29.3 PPG), has been an offensive tear this season. In the month of January alone, the two-time All-NBA selection put up five games scoring 30+, including a 55-point outburst against San Antonio on Jan. 17. Two-time NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Memphis in scoring at 19.0 points per game. Morant, who missed most of January due to injury, is averaging a career-high 8.1 assists when active.

The second game of the night sees two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the streaking Los Angeles Clippers, winners of 16 of their past 19 games, host 2026 All-Star Game starter Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (26-21) from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

After a subpar start to the season, the Clippers have been the hottest team in the NBA since late December, winning 16 of their past 19 games in a resurgent turnaround. Led by Leonard and 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden, LA has firmly entrenched itself back in playoff contention. The 76ers defeated the Bucks on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday earlier this week, with nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George scoring a season-high 32 points and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid posting 29 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), who finished his career with the Clippers in the 2012-2013 season, and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call 76ers-Clippers.

Live on-site coverage on Monday night from Intuit Dome begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Jordan Cornette alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty, and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, begins this Sunday, Feb. 1, with a can’t-miss doubleheader beginning with two of the league’s most iconic franchises – the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks – facing off at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City at 7 p.m. ET.

Following the first game, the defending champion and Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the ascendant Denver Nuggets from Ball Arena in the Colorado capital at 9:30 p.m. ET, with both games on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

For more information, click here.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., Feb. 1

7 p.m.

Lakers at Knicks

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

9:30 p.m.

Thunder at Nuggets

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 2

7:30 p.m.

Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Peacock, NBCSN*

10 p.m.

76ers at Clippers

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., Feb. 3

8 p.m.

Celtics at Mavericks

NBC, Peacock

11 p.m.

Suns at Trail Blazers

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

