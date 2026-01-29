 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS’ HORSE RACING COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH 1/ST RACING TOUR’S HOLY BULL STAKES LIVE THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 31 AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Published January 29, 2026 11:31 AM

Show Features Three Live Races from Gulfstream Park, Headlined by the Holy Bull Stakes (G3) and the Forward Gal (G3)

Nick Luck Hosts Coverage with Analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss, Handicapper Matt Bernier, and Reporter Michelle Yu

Cannoneer (2-1) and Nearly (9-5) are Morning Line Favorites in Holy Bull Stakes

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 29, 2026 – NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage continues with 1/ST RACING TOUR’s Holy Bull Stakes this Saturday, Jan. 31, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. The 90-minute show from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., features three live races, headlined by the $275,000 Holy Bull (G3) and the $175, 000 Forward Gal (G3) – prep races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively.

The Holy Bull will award a total of 42 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 20 going to the winner, while the Forward Gal will award a total of 42 points to the Kentucky Oaks (20 to the first-place finisher). The Sweetest Chant Stakes for 3 year-old fillies will also be featured on Saturday’s show.

Nearly is the 9-5 morning line favorite. Other top contenders include Cannoneer (2-1) and 2025 Street Sense Stakes (G3) winner Incredibolt (9-2).

Nick Luck hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, analyst Randy Moss, and handicapper Matt Bernier, who will be at Gulfstream Park. Michelle Yu will serve as a reporter.

For more on NBC Sports’ coverage of 1/ST RACING TOUR’s expanded spring showcase, click here.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

--NBC SPORTS--