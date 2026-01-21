HORSE RACING RETURNS WITH $4.5 MILLION PEGASUS WORLD CUP SERIES THIS SAT. AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, KICKING OFF EXPANDED 1/ST RACING TOUR SCHEDULE ON NBC SPORTS

2026 1/ST Racing Tour Coverage by NBC Sports Features Spring Showcase Races at Iconic Venues Leading into Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown Season

This Saturday’s 90-Minute Show to Feature $3 Million Pegasus World Cup (G1) and $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) Live from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida

Ahmed Fareed to Anchor Coverage with Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Britney Eurton, and Nick Luck

2025 Pegasus & 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic Champion White Abarrio and Unbeaten Disco Time Headline the Pegasus World Cup

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 21, 2026 – 1/ST Racing and NBC Sports present horse racing’s first major event of the year with the $4.5 million Pegasus World Cup Series this Saturday, Jan. 24 (live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), kicking off the 1/ST RACING TOUR’s expanded spring showcase of the sport’s most prestigious events on NBC, Peacock and NBCSN.

The 2026 1/ST RACING TOUR will feature eight marquee events from January through May, featuring Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown contenders competing at iconic racetracks. Following this Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup, the schedule showcases key prep races including the Holy Bull, Fountain of Youth, Florida Derby, and Santa Anita Derby, and culminates with comprehensive coverage of Preakness weekend from Laurel Park (full schedule information follows below).

In its milestone 10th year, the Pegasus World Cup Series features the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), and the $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G2).

The $3 million 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational field features unbeaten 8-to-5 morning-line favorite Disco Time (five wins in five races), and 2025 Pegasus and 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic champion White Abarrio, the second choice at 4-to-1. Also expected to compete in the 12-horse field at 1 1/8-miles on the dirt are Tappan Street, who defeated likely Horse of the Year Sovereignty in the 2025 Florida Derby, 2024 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Full Serrano and $3.7-million earner Skippylongstocking.

The 12-horse field in this year’s Pegasus World Cup Turf includes three-time Grade 1 winner Program Trading from trainer Chad Brown.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, analyst Randy Moss, and reporters Britney Eurton and Nick Luck.

NBC Sports will also present highlights of the $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) during the 90-minute show. The Pegasus World Cup is a special race day that combines the fusion of celebrity attendees, fashion, and entertainment.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

2026 1/ST RACING TOUR ON NBC SPORTS EXPANDED SPRING SHOWCASE

Beginning this Saturday, NBC Sports will present eight marquee 2026 1/ST RACING TOUR events across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN, highlighting key prep races from iconic racetracks.

“This tour represents the very best of Thoroughbred racing, told on a national stage and connected through a cohesive season-long narrative,” said Aidan Butler, President of 1/ST. “Partnering with NBC Sports allows us to showcase our sport’s biggest events, our most iconic venues, and the incredible athletes—both human and equine—that define racing at the highest level. The 1/ST RACING TOUR is about accessibility, consistency, and presenting racing in a way that resonates with both core fans and new audiences.”

“The 1/ST RACING TOUR has become a cornerstone of our horse racing coverage,” said Gary Quinn, VP of Partnerships & General Manager of Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “From the Pegasus World Cup through Preakness weekend, this slate delivers compelling competition and championship-level excitement.”

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 1/ST RACING TOUR SCHEDULE

Date Time (all ET) Event Platforms Sat., Jan. 24 4:30-6 p.m. Pegasus World Cup NBC, Peacock Sat., Jan. 31 4:30-6 p.m. Holy Bull Peacock Sat., Feb. 28 5-6:30 p.m. Fountain of Youth Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Mar. 28 6-7 p.m. Florida Derby Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Apr. 4 7-8 p.m. Santa Anita Derby Peacock Fri., May 15 4:30-6 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Peacock, NBCSN Sat., May 16 1-4 p.m. Preakness Undercard Peacock, NBCSN Sat., May 16 4-7:30 p.m. Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group’s 1/ST business (pronounced “First”) is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); and The Preakness Stakes (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group’s TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

--NBC SPORTS--