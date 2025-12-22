SNOOP DOGG MAKES NBA GAME ANALYST DEBUT ON JANUARY 5 “PEACOCK NBA MONDAY” FEATURING WARRIORS-CLIPPERS ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Global Megastar to Call NBA Action Alongside Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon Ahead of His Olympic Primetime Show Role Reprisal for Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Snoop to Watch Game Film, Attend Team Shootarounds, Production Meetings, and Provide His Unique Courtside Perspective with Viewers

LA Clippers Host Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 22, 2025 – Two weeks from today, global megastar Snoop Dogg will make his debut as an NBA game analyst for NBC Sports when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (14-15) visit James Harden and the LA Clippers (7-21) from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Peacock NBA Monday on Monday, Jan. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Peacock and NBCSN.

Snoop, who is returning to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for Milan Cortina later in February, will serve as a game analyst alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon during the second half of Warriors-Clippers. In order to prepare for calling live game action, Snoop will watch game film, watch Clippers and Warriors shootarounds, attend production meetings, and provide fans with his unique perspective on the game sitting courtside. A Los Angeles native, Snoop played basketball at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and is a noted Lakers fan.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Snoop Dogg. “I’m fired up to be joining Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon on the call for the Clippers-Warriors game on January 5th. I can’t wait to bring a fresh vibe to the analysis while celebrating the skills and strategy these teams bring every night.”

“We are excited to have Snoop bring his unique energy and passion to our NBA coverage,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “It will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch Snoop, Reggie and Terry talk hoops with a side order of fun.”

As previously announced, in February, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large U.S. primetime audience with his wintry take on what’s happening in northern Italy during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics coverage. Similar to Paris, he’ll explore the region’s iconic landmarks and culture, attend Olympic competitions, and cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families. In addition, the popular segment “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” will be back, where he joins Tirico on the primetime set to riff on the day’s biggest stories and most unforgettable moments with his unmistakable rhythm and style.

Snoop made his Olympics debut in Paris last summer with a memorable and universally praised performance, with The New York Times calling him “NBC’s new voice of the people.” Throughout his three weeks in the French capital, Snoop was everywhere at the Games: carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony, celebrating with iconic athletes such as gymnast Simone Biles as well as swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s wife Meghan and infant son August after Dressel led Team USA to gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle, and watching equestrian with longtime friend Martha Stewart.

Hailed as “the star of the 2024 Paris Olympics” by the Associated Press, Snoop’s presence in Paris was an immediate and seamless fit for the Olympic stage. He won two Sports Emmys as part of NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage, including Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

Earlier this year, the NBCUniversal Entertainment division under Donna Langley announced an expansive deal with Snoop’s Death Row Pictures across film, television and streaming. The company’s upcoming slate of projects includes the highly anticipated Snoop Dogg biopic, a cinematic portrait of his extraordinary journey and rise to fame, directed by Craig Brewer. The untitled film will star Jonathan Daviss and will be produced by Snoop, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker.

Beyond film, Snoop returned to NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice this Fall, reclaiming his red chair for Season 28. His debut as a coach on season 26 of The Voice ranked as the #1 alternative series of Fall 2024 in total viewers.

