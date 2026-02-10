MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, MOLLY SOLOMON, AND RICK CORDELLA DISCUSS NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11, AT 5:15 P.M. ET/11:15 P.M. CET

Dial +1 786-697-3501 (U.S.), +39 (06) 83360400 (Italy), +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (U.K.) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

MILAN, Italy – Feb. 10, 2026 – Primetime in Milan host Mike Tirico, global megastar Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, and Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, will discuss NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on a media conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET .



WHAT : NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Media Conference Call WHO : Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Rick Cordella

: Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Rick Cordella WHEN : Tomorrow, Feb. 11, at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET

: Tomorrow, Feb. 11, at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET NUMBERS :

U.S. : +1 786-697-3501 Italy : +39 (06) 83360400 U.K. : +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

: PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

