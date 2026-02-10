MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, MOLLY SOLOMON, AND RICK CORDELLA DISCUSS NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11, AT 5:15 P.M. ET/11:15 P.M. CET

 Skip navigation
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9
FIGURE SKATING STARS MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES BEGIN ICE DANCE TONIGHT ON "PRIMETIME IN MILAN" AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTATORS FOR NBA ALL-STAR 2026 IN LOS ANGELES, FEB. 13-15, ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9
FIGURE SKATING STARS MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES BEGIN ICE DANCE TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENTATORS FOR NBA ALL-STAR 2026 IN LOS ANGELES, FEB. 13-15, ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, MOLLY SOLOMON, AND RICK CORDELLA DISCUSS NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11, AT 5:15 P.M. ET/11:15 P.M. CET

Published February 10, 2026 04:13 PM

Dial +1 786-697-3501 (U.S.), +39 (06) 83360400 (Italy), +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (U.K.) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

MILAN, ItalyFeb. 10, 2026Primetime in Milan host Mike Tirico, global megastar Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, and Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, will discuss NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on a media conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, Molly Solomon, Rick Cordella
  • WHEN: Tomorrow, Feb. 11, at 5:15 p.m. ET/11:15 p.m. CET
  • NUMBERS:
    • U.S.: +1 786-697-3501
    • Italy: +39 (06) 83360400
    • U.K.: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

***

For a complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases, click here.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES--