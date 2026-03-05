VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS HOST KEVIN DURANT AND ROCKETS IN TEXAS SHOWDOWN ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL THIS SUNDAY AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Call Rockets-Spurs; Basketball Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday on March 9 Features Nikola Jokić and Nuggets Visiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by Jalen Brunson and Knicks Visiting Kawhi Leonard and Clippers at 10 p.m. ET

History in the Making: Gilgeous-Alexander Could Tie Wilt Chamberlain’s Record of Consecutive Games Scoring 20+ Points on Monday Night

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on March 10 Begins with Celtics at Spurs at 8 p.m. ET and Timberwolves at Lakers at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 5, 2026 – Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who have won 12 of their last 13 games, host 16-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Sunday Night Basketball this Sunday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON MARCH 8: ROCKETS-SPURS; HORNETS-SUNS

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, continues this Sunday, March 8, with two of the best teams in the Western Conference – the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs – squaring off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Rockets-Spurs.

Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage from Frost Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

The Spurs (44-17) and Rockets (38-22) sit in second and third place in the Western Conference, respectively, and are a combined 16-4 in their last 20 games. San Antonio is coming off a massive 40-point win over Philadelphia on NBC Sports’ “Throwback Tuesday” NBA broadcast on March 3, with Wembanyama ranking first in the league in blocks (2.9 BPG) and fifth in rebounds (11.1 RPG). Houston, led by Durant and fellow 2026 NBA All-Star Alperen Şengün, are both averaging 20+ points per game.

NBC Sports will present an additional game Sunday night when rookie sensation Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets (32-31) visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (35-26) from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Knueppel leads the NBA in made three-pointers and has already set the NBA rookie record for three-pointers made in a season. The Duke product also ranks second among all rookies in scoring (19.2 PPG) and has led the Hornets to a 21-9 record since Jan. 1, including a 29-point win over the Celtics on Wednesday. The Suns have won three of their last five games, including wins over the Lakers and Magic, and are firmly in the Western Conference playoff hunt.

Kevin Ray, the Suns’ TV play-by-play announcer, alongside NBC Sports’ three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst) and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Hornets-Suns. Crawford played for the Suns from 2018-2019.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON MARCH 10: CELTICS-SPURS; TIMBERWOLVES-LAKERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, March 10.

2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (41-21) visit Wembanyama and the Spurs (44-17) from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Brown has led Boston to a second-place standing in the Eastern Conference amid a career year, where the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference All-Star starter is averaging 28.9 points per game – good for fifth in the NBA. The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games, including wins over the Lakers, Warriors, 76ers, and Bucks.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Celtics-Spurs, the crew’s second consecutive San Antonio game after this week’s Sunday Night Basketball matchup.

In the second game of the night, two of the top three scorers in the NBA face off when five-time All-NBA First Team selection Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers (37-24) host four-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-23) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Tuesday night’s game will be a rematch of last season’s Western Conference First Round series, which saw the Timberwolves win, 4-1. Edwards is coming off a month that saw him win his first-ever NBA All-Star Game MVP award, and in his most recent outing against the Grizzlies, scored 41 points. Dončić continues to lead the NBA in scoring at 32.4 points per game, while teammate LeBron James ranks 10th in the league in assists (7.0 APG).

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Timberwolves-Lakers.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carter and McGrady.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON MARCH 9: NUGGETS-THUNDER; KNICKS-CLIPPERS

This Monday, March 9, NBC Sports presents Peacock NBA Monday on Peacock and NBCSN.

The last two NBA MVPs square off when Nikola Jokić, who leads the NBA in assists (10.3 APG) and rebounds (12.6 RPG) and the Denver Nuggets (38-24) visit reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (49-15) from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Nuggets-Thunder will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Nuggets and Rivers with the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander could potentially make history on Monday night and tie Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive games with 20+ points. Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak is currently at 124 games, with Chamberlain’s record being 126 games from 1961-1963.

Denver and Oklahoma City have met twice this season, with OKC winning both games. In their most recent matchup on Feb. 27, the Thunder won 127-121 in an overtime game that featured multiple technical fouls and ejections, including an altercation between Jokić and Thunder forward Lu Dort, with the latter being ejected after a hard foul on the three-time NBA MVP.

Following Nuggets-Thunder, three-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (40-23) visit two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (30-31) from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Leonard is having an MVP-level season, ranking eighth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 PPG) and averaging nearly 30 points per game in the month of February. Newly-acquired point guard Darius Garland, a two-time NBA All-Star, is also expected to suit up for LA. The Knicks have won three of their last four games, including a 25-point home victory over the Spurs on Sunday.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., March 8

8 p.m.

Rockets at Spurs

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



10 p.m.

Hornets at Suns

Peacock, NBCSN

Mon., March 9

7:30 p.m.

Nuggets at Thunder

Peacock, NBCSN*



10 p.m.

Knicks at Clippers

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., March 10#

8 p.m.

Celtics at Spurs

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Timberwolves at Lakers

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

