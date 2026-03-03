 Skip navigation
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER AND RORY MCILROY LEAD STAR-STUDDED FIELD IN ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD THIS WEEKEND LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published March 3, 2026 04:57 PM

Scheffler, World No. 1 and Two-Time Arnold Palmer Invitational Winner, and World #2 Rory McIlroy (2018 API winner) Headline Field Featuring All of World’s Top 15 Players in PGA TOUR Signature Event at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida

NBC Sports’ Coverage Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 3, 2026 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two golfers in the world, headline a star-studded field in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard this weekend on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ live coverage of this PGA TOUR Signature Event from Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on both Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

World No. 1 Scheffler won twice at Bay Hill (2024 and 2022) while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy looks to win his second API title (2018). Scheffler recently had a modern TOUR record streak of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes, and tied for 12th in his last start at The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 19-22). McIlroy makes his third start of the season and first since finishing second at The Genesis Invitational.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational marks the third Signature Event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, offering 700 FedExCup points to the winner. Scheffler and McIlroy lead an API field featuring the full World Top 15, including Tommy Fleetwood (No. 3), Justin Rose (No. 4), Collin Morikawa (No. 5), Chris Gotterup (No. 6), Russell Henley (No. 7), Robert MacIntyre (No. 8), J.J. Spaun (No. 9), and Xander Schauffele (No. 10).

Defending API champion Henley – who chipped in for eagle on the 16th hole in the final round last year – aims to become the first repeat champion in this event in more than a decade (Matt Every, 2014-15).

Nico Echavarria moved into the Arnold Palmer Invitational field as part of the Aon Next 10 following his win at the Cognizant Classic on Sunday.

Following the Arnold Palmer Invitational, NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage continues with THE PLAYERS Championship (March 14-15), Valspar Championship (March 21-22), Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

NBC Sports’ announce team for the Arnold Palmer Invitational features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 7 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage also at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play

  • Dan Hicks
  • Terry Gannon

Analysts

  • Kevin Kisner
  • Brad Faxon

On-Course

  • Jim “Bones” Mackay
  • Smylie Kaufman
  • John Wood

Interviews

  • Cara Banks

Notable Players This Week

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Justin Rose
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Russell Henley
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Ben Griffin
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Sepp Straka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Harris English
  • Alex Noren
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Aldrich Potgieter

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date
Time (ET)
Program
Platform
Thurs., March 5
2 – 6 p.m.
Round 1
Golf Channel
Fri., March 6
2 – 6 p.m.
Round 2
Golf Channel
Sat., March 7
12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Round 3
Golf Channel
Sat., March 7
2:30 – 6 p.m.
Round 3
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Mar. 8
12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Final Round
Golf Channel
Sun., Mar. 8
2:30 – 6 p.m.
Final Round
NBC, Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--