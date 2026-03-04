NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION RETURN TO STREAM SELECT 2026 EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE NIGHT FIVE TOMORROW, MARCH 5 AT 2 P.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paralympics MC PB.jpg
MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY COVERAGE IGNITES FIRST WEEKEND OF ACTION BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 6, AT 1:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Sunday Night Baseball
JASON BENETTI JOINS NBC SPORTS AS PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER AND RORY MCILROY LEAD STAR-STUDDED FIELD IN ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD THIS WEEKEND LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 22, AT 11:30 A.M. ET IN THE NORTH LONDON DERBY ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paralympics MC PB.jpg
MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY COVERAGE IGNITES FIRST WEEKEND OF ACTION BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 6, AT 1:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Sunday Night Baseball
JASON BENETTI JOINS NBC SPORTS AS PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE OF SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER AND RORY MCILROY LEAD STAR-STUDDED FIELD IN ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD THIS WEEKEND LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 22, AT 11:30 A.M. ET IN THE NORTH LONDON DERBY ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION RETURN TO STREAM SELECT 2026 EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE NIGHT FIVE TOMORROW, MARCH 5 AT 2 P.M. ET

Published March 4, 2026 12:52 PM

Peacock to Stream Sky Sports’ Live Coverage of Premier League Darts Final, US Darts Masters, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, and the World Darts Championship

Premier League Darts Final from The O2 in London Streams Live on Peacock on Thursday, May 28

Defending 2025 Premier League Champion Luke Humphries and 19-Year Old Current World Champion Luke Littler Chase Second Premier League Darts Title

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 4, 2026 – NBC Sports and the Professional Darts Corporation have partnered to stream Sky Sports’ coverage of select PDC events live on Peacock, beginning tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET with Night Five of the Premier League Darts tournament.

The Premier League Darts tournament features eight of the world’s top 10 ranked players, including 19-year-old current world champion Luke Littler, No. 2 Luke Humphries (the 2025 Premier League champion), No. 3 Gian van Veen, No. 4 Michael van Gerwen, No. 5 Jonny Clayton, No. 6 Stephen Bunting, No. 9 Josh Rock, and No. 10 Gerwyn Price.

Peacock’s coverage of the final 13 weeks of the league continues every Thursday, leading to the Premier League Darts Final streaming on Thursday, May 28, from The O2 in London, England.

Following the Premier League Darts tournament, the PDC’s additional events in 2026 on Peacock include the US Darts Masters from New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 25-26), World Matchplay from Blackpool, England (July 18-26), the World Grand Prix from Leicester, England (Sept. 28-Oct. 4), the Grand Slam of Darts from Wolverhampton, England (Nov. 14-22), and select portions of the World Darts Championship from London (Dec.10-Jan. 3).

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB beginning later this month, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

2026 Premier League Darts Tournament Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Thurs., March 5
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night Five
Peacock, NBCSN
Thurs., March 12
3-7 p.m.
Premier League Night Six
Peacock
Thurs., March 19
3-7 p.m.
Premier League Night Seven
Peacock, NBCSN
Thurs., March 26
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night Eight
Peacock
Thurs., April 2
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night Nine
Peacock
Thurs., April 9
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night 10
Peacock
Thurs., April 16
1-5 p.m.
Premier League Night 11
Peacock
Thurs., April 23
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night 12
Peacock
Thurs., April 30
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night 13
Peacock
Thurs., May 7
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night 14
Peacock
Thurs., May 14
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night 15
Peacock
Thurs., May 21
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Night 16
Peacock
Thurs., May 28
2-6 p.m.
Premier League Finals
Peacock

2026 Professional Darts Corporation Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Event
Platform
Thurs., June 25 – Fri., June 26
US Darts Masters
Peacock
Sat., July 18 – Sun., July 26
World Matchplay
Peacock
Mon., Sept. 28 – Sun., Oct. 4
World Grand Prix
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 14 – Sun., Nov. 22
Grand Slam of Darts
Peacock
Thurs., Dec. 10 – Sun., Jan. 3
World Championships
Peacock

–NBC SPORTS–