NBC SPORTS AND PROFESSIONAL DARTS CORPORATION RETURN TO STREAM SELECT 2026 EVENTS LIVE ON PEACOCK, BEGINNING WITH PREMIER LEAGUE NIGHT FIVE TOMORROW, MARCH 5 AT 2 P.M. ET

Peacock to Stream Sky Sports’ Live Coverage of Premier League Darts Final, US Darts Masters, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, and the World Darts Championship

Premier League Darts Final from The O2 in London Streams Live on Peacock on Thursday, May 28

Defending 2025 Premier League Champion Luke Humphries and 19-Year Old Current World Champion Luke Littler Chase Second Premier League Darts Title

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 4, 2026 – NBC Sports and the Professional Darts Corporation have partnered to stream Sky Sports’ coverage of select PDC events live on Peacock, beginning tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET with Night Five of the Premier League Darts tournament.

The Premier League Darts tournament features eight of the world’s top 10 ranked players, including 19-year-old current world champion Luke Littler, No. 2 Luke Humphries (the 2025 Premier League champion), No. 3 Gian van Veen, No. 4 Michael van Gerwen, No. 5 Jonny Clayton, No. 6 Stephen Bunting, No. 9 Josh Rock, and No. 10 Gerwyn Price.

Peacock’s coverage of the final 13 weeks of the league continues every Thursday, leading to the Premier League Darts Final streaming on Thursday, May 28, from The O2 in London, England.

Following the Premier League Darts tournament, the PDC’s additional events in 2026 on Peacock include the US Darts Masters from New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 25-26), World Matchplay from Blackpool, England (July 18-26), the World Grand Prix from Leicester, England (Sept. 28-Oct. 4), the Grand Slam of Darts from Wolverhampton, England (Nov. 14-22), and select portions of the World Darts Championship from London (Dec.10-Jan. 3).

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB beginning later this month, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

2026 Premier League Darts Tournament Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Thurs., March 5

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night Five

Peacock, NBCSN

Thurs., March 12

3-7 p.m.

Premier League Night Six

Peacock

Thurs., March 19

3-7 p.m.

Premier League Night Seven

Peacock, NBCSN

Thurs., March 26

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night Eight

Peacock

Thurs., April 2

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night Nine

Peacock

Thurs., April 9

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night 10

Peacock

Thurs., April 16

1-5 p.m.

Premier League Night 11

Peacock

Thurs., April 23

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night 12

Peacock

Thurs., April 30

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night 13

Peacock

Thurs., May 7

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night 14

Peacock

Thurs., May 14

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night 15

Peacock

Thurs., May 21

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Night 16

Peacock

Thurs., May 28

2-6 p.m.

Premier League Finals

Peacock



2026 Professional Darts Corporation Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Event

Platform

Thurs., June 25 – Fri., June 26

US Darts Masters

Peacock

Sat., July 18 – Sun., July 26

World Matchplay

Peacock

Mon., Sept. 28 – Sun., Oct. 4

World Grand Prix

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 14 – Sun., Nov. 22

Grand Slam of Darts

Peacock

Thurs., Dec. 10 – Sun., Jan. 3

World Championships

Peacock



