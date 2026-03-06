MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY NOTES & QUOTES

“I spoke to one athlete who said that if he could snowboard then he could live. This is the definition of living, of finding that purity within sport.” – Chris Waddell on Paralympics

“You are representing your country, and you get to see athletes come together from all different nations who also have shared a very similar dream as you, and that really big world starts to feel really small really fast.” – Mallory Weggemann on being an athlete at the Opening Ceremony

“A ceremony about motion, connection, and possibility, and now the competition writes the next chapter.” – Ahmed Fareed on the Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony

Best of Day 1 Competition and Opening Ceremony Highlights Presented Tomorrow, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Paralympic TV Listings Here

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 6, 2026 – NBCUniversal showcased the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games from Verona Olympic Arena today on Peacock and USA Network. Hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed and 13-time Paralympic medalist and Paralympic Hall of Fame member Chris Waddell, the Opening Ceremony harkened in the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Pre-show coverage was hosted by NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton and seven-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann.

Tonight’s pre-show featured Andrea Joyce interviewing the U.S. sled hockey team, a message from Snoop Dogg to the U.S. Paralympic Team, and a feature from Stanley Tucci on Italy. The Opening Ceremony featured Lewis Johnson interviewing Dani Aravich, Andy Stevenson with Noah Ellott and performances and appearances from Italian model Carlotta Bertotti, Italy X Factor winner Mimi, Italian house music trio Meduza, Italian DJ Miky Bionic, Italian cellist Valentina Irlando, Italian dancer Carmen Diodato, and more.

***

Following are highlights from NBCUniversal’s pre-show coverage of the Milan Cortina Paralympic Opening Ceremony on Peacock and USA Network:

Mallory Weggemann on the Opening Ceremony: “For so many athletes, it’s the culmination. It’s that moment where the years of dreams, training, adversity, and road bumps and all the things that come to bring them here, come together.”

Weggemann on her experience as an athlete at the Opening Ceremony: “I still think back to putting on a Team USA uniform in London in 2012 for my first Paralympics and what that moment felt like. I get goosebumps literally thinking about it. You are representing your country and you get to see athletes come together from all different nations who also have shared a very similar dream as you, and that really big world starts to feel really small really fast.”

Team USA Flag Bearer Josh Pauls to Weggemann on being a Flag Bearer: “I’ve only ever seen one other guy on our sled hockey team have the honor of being the Flag Bearer, that was Steve Cash (in 2014), so to follow in his footsteps is a tremendous honor.”

U.S. sled hockey team member Declan Farmer to Andrea Joyce on captain Josh Pauls being the Team USA Flag Bearer: “We’re really excited, especially for Josh, our captain, to be the Flag Bearer. He’s put so much into this sport and into U.S. Paralympics and to have the opportunity to carry the flag into the arena is awesome.”

Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, to Lewis Johnson on the Opening Ceremony: “All the anxiety and the nerves is my body’s way of telling me it knows what’s about to happen. We’re about to get closer to that starting line and to race. It’s exciting.”

Following are highlights from NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Paralympic Opening Ceremony on Peacock and USA Network:

Chris Waddell on the Opening Ceremony: “It never gets old because it’s all about the excitement and build-up to the Games.”

Waddell on Verona Olympic Arena, which was built in approximately 30 AD: “It’s amazing to be in a place that’s been around for that long. It gives you a sense of history and weight and meaning.”

Waddell on physical movement within Paralympic sports: “I like this sense of movement, this freedom and weightlessness. We’re going to see that as the competition builds throughout these next few days. A lot of the athletes will tell you that the movement they do within their sport is something that’s entirely different than what they might have expected beforehand.”

Waddell: “I spoke to one athlete who said that if he could snowboard then he could live. This is the definition of living, of finding that purity within sport.”

Waddell on Romanian snowboarder Mihaita Papara: “(He) uses the prosthetic that (three-time U.S. Paralympic snowboarding medalist) Mike Schultz built that the vast majority of snowboard athletes do. He said that it cost 20 times more than his car. I’m guessing the performance of that might be better than his car too.”

Fareed on Team USA: “72 athletes for Team USA, including four guides, going to compete at these Games. 25 states represented, with Minnesota leading the charge with eight athletes.”

Waddell on Team USA Flag Bearers Josh Pauls and Laurie Stephens: “Josh is the captain of the sled hockey team and they’re going for five straight gold medals. Laurie has competed in every Games since 2006.”

Waddell on being at the Opening Ceremony as an athlete: “You can enjoy it. It really is your first connection, as much as anything, to the Games. It’s a warm embrace. How can you not enjoy it?”

Waddell on Italy’s flag bearer René De Silvestro: “René De Silvestro is actually from San Vito di Cadore, which is only like 5K from Cortina, so this will be a home Games for him.”

Andy Stevenson with U.S. Paralympic snowboarder Noah Elliott on why he calls these his “Redemption Games”: “You’ve described these Games, your third Paralympics, as your ‘Redemption Games.’ Tell us why that is and the problems you’ve had before Beijing.”

Elliott: “I’m coming in, I’m strong, I’m healthy. I had such a bad injury going into 2022 in Beijing. Injuries happen and being an amputee, it’s just one of those things that can happen with amputation. Couldn’t be more proud to have competed, but it wasn’t my best showing. So coming out of that, getting surgery, feeling strong, riding well over the last few seasons, I couldn’t be more stoked to be here.”

Stevenson: “You’re a very youthful-looking chap, but you do have a teenage daughter. How much will that mean to you with her watching from home?”

Elliott: “It means everything. I couldn’t be more proud my daughter is going to be watching, and I’m so excited to be able to show her everything I got.”

Waddell on Elliott: “Noah went from being a guy who was not able to snowboard to winning a gold medal in 18 months…He’s opening up new spaces. He was gold and bronze in PyeongChang and I think we’re going to see some big things from him.”

Fareed’s closing remarks: “A ceremony about motion, connection, and possibility, and now the competition writes the next chapter.”

Waddell: “If we tweak our perspective just a little bit, we can see new possibilities.”

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER PARALYMPIC GAMES--