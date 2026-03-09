NBC SPORTS PRESENTS OPENING ROUNDS OF BIG TEN AND BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Peacock and NBCSN Begins Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10 with Oregon vs. Maryland in First Game of Doubleheader at 5 p.m. ET

BIG EAST Men’s Tournament on Peacock and NBCSN Features Three First-Round Games on Wednesday, March 11, and Two Quarterfinal Matchups on Thursday, March 12

Zuby Ejiofor leads BIG EAST Regular Season Champion and 13th Ranked St. John’s against Winner of Butler vs. Providence in BIG EAST Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12 at Noon ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $5.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Mar. 9, 2025 – NBC Sports presents the opening rounds of the Big Ten and BIG EAST men’s basketball tournaments this week on Peacock and NBCSN. Live first round coverage of the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament tips off with a doubleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Coverage of the 2026 BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament gets underway with a first-round triple header beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. on Peacock and NBCSN.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off with a first-round doubleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. ET live on Peacock and NBCSN with Oregon vs. Maryland, followed by the Big Ten’s leading scorer Nick Martinelli (22.7 ppg) and Northwestern facing Penn State (25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1).

On March 11, two second-round games will be presented on Peacock and NBCSN. Bennett Stirtz, the third leading scorer in the Big Ten (20.2 ppg), and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the winner of Oregon vs. Maryland live at Noon ET. Following the second-round opener USC and Alijah Arenas, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, will square off against Washington.

The United Center in Chicago, Illinois will play host to the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. Paul Burmeister (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), and Nicole Auerbach (reporter) will call all four Big Ten Tournament games on Peacock and NBCSN.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament First & Second Round schedule on Peacock and NBCSN (all times ET):

Date

Time

Round

Game

Tues., March 10

5 p.m.

First Round

(16) Oregon vs. (17) Maryland

Tues., March 10

25 min. after Game 1

First Round

(15) Northwestern vs. (18) Penn State

Wed., March 11

Noon

Second Round

TBD vs. (9) Iowa

Wed., March 11

25 min. after Game 3

Second Round

(12) Washington vs. (13) USC



BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament

Coverage of the BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament from Madison Square Garden begins with a tripleheader this Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock (NBCSN will join in progress at 4:30 p.m. ET) with Butler matching up against BIG EAST scoring leader Jaylin Sellers (18.1 ppg) and Providence. In the second game Nigel James Jr. (16.4 ppg) and Chase Ross (14.2 ppg), the respective No. 4 and No. 9 scorers in the conference this season lead Marquette against Xavier. Wednesday’s final matchup is DePaul vs. Georgetown.

Thursday, March 12, features two quarterfinal games on Peacock and NBCSN (Noon ET, 2:30 p.m. ET) with the first matchup seeing the winner of Butler vs. Providence take on BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor and the regular-season champion, 13th-ranked St. John’s Red Storm. Ejiofor leads the Red Storm in points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots. The second quarterfinal game features Seton Hall against Creighton.

John Fanta (play by play), Donny Marshall (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (reporter) will call all five BIG EAST Tournament games on Peacock and NBCSN.

BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round & Quarterfinals schedule on Peacock and NBCSN (all times ET) :

Date

Time

Round

Game

Wed., March 11

4 p.m.

First Round

(8) Butler vs. (9) Providence*

Wed., March 11

6:30 p.m.

First Round

(7) Marquette vs. (10) Xavier

Wed., March 11

9 p.m.

First Round

(6) DePaul vs. (11) Georgetown

Thurs., March 12

Noon

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. (1) St. John’s

Thurs., March 12

2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

(4) Seton Hall vs. (5) Creighton



*NBCSN Joins in Progress at 4:30 p.m. ET

Studio Coverage

NBC Sport’s studio coverage surrounding the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament on Tuesday will be hosted by Jac Collinsworth with former University of Massachusetts Amherst and Tennessee-Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jordan Cornette as analysts. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s studio coverage of both conference tournaments features host Ahmed Fareed, accompanied by McCall and Cornette.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 180 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA, MLB beginning later this month, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

– NBC Sports –