MULTIPLE GRAMMY® AWARD WINNER LENNY KRAVITZ TO STAR IN SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL SHOW OPEN, DEBUTING FEB. 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 5 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
FINAL DOMESTIC BERTHS INTO BREEDERS’ CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS AT STAKE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ACROSS NBC, CNBC, AND PEACOCK

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 BIG TEN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED, FEATURING 75+ GAMES EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published October 7, 2025 04:27 PM

Peacock’s Big Ten Men’s Schedule Tips Off with Tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7; Conference Play Begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and Michigan State Host Iowa at 7 p.m. ET

Two Big Ten Women’s Games Live on NBC and Peacock: Michigan Faces Notre Dame in NBC Sports’ Season-Opener on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET; 2024-25 Big Ten Women’s Tournament Champions UCLA Host Maryland on Sun., Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 7, 2025 – NBC Sports presents a slate of more than 75 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games streaming exclusively on Peacock this season, featuring regular-season and early round Big Ten Tournament games.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock Premium’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

PEACOCK’S BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Peacock Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a non-conference tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University (6 p.m. ET), Purdue hosts Oakland (7 p.m. ET), and Illinois hosts Florida Golf Coast (8:30 p.m. ET). The non-conference schedule on Peacock is headlined by Arizona visiting UCLA on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. ET and 2025-26 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and Purdue hosting Auburn on Sat., Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Big Ten conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the matchup between Michigan, who won the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Tournament, and Oregon, who advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

Peacock will be the home of four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games this season from March 10-11, 2026, which will mark the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.

Last season, the Big Ten sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 Big Ten Tournament champions Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, who advanced to the Elite Eight, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE
TIME (ET)
MATCHUP
Fri., Nov. 7
6 p.m.
Boston University at Northwestern
Fri., Nov. 7
7 p.m.
Oakland at Purdue
Fri., Nov. 7
8:30 p.m.
FGCU at Illinois
Sat., Nov. 8
Noon
Alcorn State at Minnesota
Wed., Nov. 12
9 p.m.
South Dakota State at Oregon
Fri., Nov. 14
7:30 p.m.
Illinois State at USC
Fri., Nov. 14
10 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA
Sat., Nov. 15
1 p.m.
LaSalle at Penn State
Tues., Nov. 18
9:30 p.m.
Southern at Washington
Sat., Nov. 22
5:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota
Tues., Nov. 25
7 p.m.
Boston University at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 29
6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Penn State
Tues., Dec. 2
7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State
Sat., Dec. 6
6 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA
Tues., Dec. 9
7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 13
2 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue
Sat., Dec. 13
4 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois
Tues., Dec. 16
6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 16
8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Northwestern
Sat., Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Purdue
Sun., Dec. 21
4 p.m.
LaSalle at Michigan
Sun., Dec. 21
6 p.m.
Gonzaga at Oregon
Fri., Jan. 2
7 p.m.
USC at Michigan
Fri., Jan. 2
7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Maryland
Fri., Jan. 2
8 p.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers
Fri., Jan. 2
9 p.m.
Michigan State at Nebraska
Sat., Jan. 3
6 p.m.
UCLA at Iowa
Mon., Jan. 5
7 p.m.
Oregon at Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 6
9 p.m.
UCLA at Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 11
5 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers
Sun., Jan. 11
6 p.m.
Ohio State at Washington
Tues., Jan. 13
8 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan State
Sat., Jan. 17
4 p.m.
Michigan at Oregon*
Sat., Jan. 17
6 p.m.
Purdue at USC
Tues., Jan. 20
7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan
Tues., Jan. 20
10 p.m.
Purdue at UCLA
Sun., Jan. 25
3 p.m.
Oregon at Washington
Sun., Jan. 25
4 p.m.
USC at Wisconsin
Tues., Jan. 27
7 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan
Tues., Jan. 27
9 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 29
8 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern
Sat., Jan. 31
5 p.m.
Indiana at UCLA
Sat., Jan. 31
7 p.m.
Rutgers at USC
Sat., Jan. 31
8 p.m.
Washington at Northwestern
Sun., Feb. 1
2 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State
Tues., Feb. 3
10 p.m.
Indiana at USC
Tues., Feb. 10
8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois
Tues., Feb. 17
6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue
Tues., Feb. 17
8:30 p.m.
UCLA at Michigan State
Sat., Feb. 21
3 p.m.
Washington at Maryland
Thurs., Feb. 26
8 p.m.
Michigan State at Purdue
Tues., March 3
9 p.m.
Oregon at Illinois
Wed., March 4
7:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State
Thurs., March 5
8 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa
Tues., March 10
5 p.m.
Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round
Tues., March 10
7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 11
Noon
Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round
Wed., March 11
2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

*on NBC and Peacock

Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

PEACOCK’S BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The women’s schedule tips off on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. ET with the 2025 Shamrock Classic featuring Michigan facing Notre Dame live on NBC and Peacock. The game, which marks a rematch from the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament as the Fighting Irish topped the Wolverines in the Round of 32, will be played from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

Big Ten conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 31, as Penn State hosts 2024-25 AP First-Team All-American Lauren Betts and UCLA at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The following week, UCLA hosts USC in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Tournament finals, when the Bruins defeated the Trojans, 72-67, to earn the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title.
On Sunday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. ET, Maryland visits UCLA live on NBC and Peacock. Highlights of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s schedule include Indiana at Ohio State (Thurs., Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET), Iowa visiting USC (Thurs., Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET), and Ohio State hosting rivals Michigan in Peacock’s regular-season finale (Wed., Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET).

NBC Sports will present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock.

The Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, led by No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 4 overall seed USC. The 12 berths was the top mark among all Division I conferences in 2025.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE
TIME (ET)
MATCHUP
Sat., Nov. 15
4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan*
Wed., Dec. 31
2 p.m.
UCLA at Penn State
Sat., Jan. 3
8 p.m.
USC at UCLA
Sun., Jan. 11
4 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 15
7 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan
Thurs., Jan. 15
9 p.m.
Maryland at USC
Sun., Jan. 18
4 p.m.
Maryland at UCLA*
Thurs., Jan. 22
6 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 22
8 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State
Sun., Jan. 25
2 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa
Thurs., Jan. 29
7 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 29
9 p.m.
Iowa at USC
Thurs., Feb. 5
9 p.m.
Ohio State at Washington
Wed., Feb. 11
8 p.m.
UCLA at Michigan State
Thurs., Feb. 12
7 p.m.
Penn State at Maryland
Thurs., Feb. 12
9 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern
Sun., Feb. 15
3 p.m.
Indiana at UCLA
Thurs., Feb. 19
9 p.m.
Wisconsin at USC
Sun., Feb. 22
5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at UCLA
Wed., Feb. 25
8 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State
Wed., March 4
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 4
6 p.m.
Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 4
8:30 p.m.
Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

*on NBC and Peacock

Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.
Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
--NBC Sports--