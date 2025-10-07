NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 BIG TEN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED, FEATURING 75+ GAMES EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s Big Ten Men’s Schedule Tips Off with Tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7; Conference Play Begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and Michigan State Host Iowa at 7 p.m. ET

Two Big Ten Women’s Games Live on NBC and Peacock: Michigan Faces Notre Dame in NBC Sports’ Season-Opener on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET; 2024-25 Big Ten Women’s Tournament Champions UCLA Host Maryland on Sun., Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 7, 2025 – NBC Sports presents a slate of more than 75 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games streaming exclusively on Peacock this season, featuring regular-season and early round Big Ten Tournament games.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock Premium’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

PEACOCK’S BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Peacock Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a non-conference tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University (6 p.m. ET), Purdue hosts Oakland (7 p.m. ET), and Illinois hosts Florida Golf Coast (8:30 p.m. ET). The non-conference schedule on Peacock is headlined by Arizona visiting UCLA on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. ET and 2025-26 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and Purdue hosting Auburn on Sat., Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Big Ten conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 2, as Tom Izzo and the 2024-25 Big Ten regular season champion Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, the matchup between Michigan, who won the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Tournament, and Oregon, who advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

Peacock will be the home of four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games this season from March 10-11, 2026, which will mark the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.

Last season, the Big Ten sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 Big Ten Tournament champions Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, who advanced to the Elite Eight, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE

TIME (ET)

MATCHUP

Fri., Nov. 7

6 p.m.

Boston University at Northwestern

Fri., Nov. 7

7 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue

Fri., Nov. 7

8:30 p.m.

FGCU at Illinois

Sat., Nov. 8

Noon

Alcorn State at Minnesota

Wed., Nov. 12

9 p.m.

South Dakota State at Oregon

Fri., Nov. 14

7:30 p.m.

Illinois State at USC

Fri., Nov. 14

10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA

Sat., Nov. 15

1 p.m.

LaSalle at Penn State

Tues., Nov. 18

9:30 p.m.

Southern at Washington

Sat., Nov. 22

5:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota

Tues., Nov. 25

7 p.m.

Boston University at Penn State

Sat., Nov. 29

6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Penn State

Tues., Dec. 2

7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan State

Sat., Dec. 6

6 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA

Tues., Dec. 9

7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State

Sat., Dec. 13

2 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue

Sat., Dec. 13

4 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois

Tues., Dec. 16

6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan State

Tues., Dec. 16

8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northwestern

Sat., Dec. 20

6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Purdue

Sun., Dec. 21

4 p.m.

LaSalle at Michigan

Sun., Dec. 21

6 p.m.

Gonzaga at Oregon

Fri., Jan. 2

7 p.m.

USC at Michigan

Fri., Jan. 2

7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Maryland

Fri., Jan. 2

8 p.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers

Fri., Jan. 2

9 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska

Sat., Jan. 3

6 p.m.

UCLA at Iowa

Mon., Jan. 5

7 p.m.

Oregon at Rutgers

Tues., Jan. 6

9 p.m.

UCLA at Wisconsin

Sun., Jan. 11

5 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers

Sun., Jan. 11

6 p.m.

Ohio State at Washington

Tues., Jan. 13

8 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State

Sat., Jan. 17

4 p.m.

Michigan at Oregon*

Sat., Jan. 17

6 p.m.

Purdue at USC

Tues., Jan. 20

7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan

Tues., Jan. 20

10 p.m.

Purdue at UCLA

Sun., Jan. 25

3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington

Sun., Jan. 25

4 p.m.

USC at Wisconsin

Tues., Jan. 27

7 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan

Tues., Jan. 27

9 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana

Thurs., Jan. 29

8 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern

Sat., Jan. 31

5 p.m.

Indiana at UCLA

Sat., Jan. 31

7 p.m.

Rutgers at USC

Sat., Jan. 31

8 p.m.

Washington at Northwestern

Sun., Feb. 1

2 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State

Tues., Feb. 3

10 p.m.

Indiana at USC

Tues., Feb. 10

8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois

Tues., Feb. 17

6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue

Tues., Feb. 17

8:30 p.m.

UCLA at Michigan State

Sat., Feb. 21

3 p.m.

Washington at Maryland

Thurs., Feb. 26

8 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue

Tues., March 3

9 p.m.

Oregon at Illinois

Wed., March 4

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State

Thurs., March 5

8 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa

Tues., March 10

5 p.m.

Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round

Tues., March 10

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 11

Noon

Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

Wed., March 11

2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

*on NBC and Peacock Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.



PEACOCK’S BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The women’s schedule tips off on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. ET with the 2025 Shamrock Classic featuring Michigan facing Notre Dame live on NBC and Peacock. The game, which marks a rematch from the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament as the Fighting Irish topped the Wolverines in the Round of 32, will be played from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

Big Ten conference play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 31, as Penn State hosts 2024-25 AP First-Team All-American Lauren Betts and UCLA at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The following week, UCLA hosts USC in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Tournament finals, when the Bruins defeated the Trojans, 72-67, to earn the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title.

On Sunday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. ET, Maryland visits UCLA live on NBC and Peacock. Highlights of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s schedule include Indiana at Ohio State (Thurs., Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET), Iowa visiting USC (Thurs., Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET), and Ohio State hosting rivals Michigan in Peacock’s regular-season finale (Wed., Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET).

NBC Sports will present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock.

The Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, led by No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 4 overall seed USC. The 12 berths was the top mark among all Division I conferences in 2025.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE

TIME (ET)

MATCHUP

Sat., Nov. 15

4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan*

Wed., Dec. 31

2 p.m.

UCLA at Penn State

Sat., Jan. 3

8 p.m.

USC at UCLA

Sun., Jan. 11

4 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland

Thurs., Jan. 15

7 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan

Thurs., Jan. 15

9 p.m.

Maryland at USC

Sun., Jan. 18

4 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA*

Thurs., Jan. 22

6 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland

Thurs., Jan. 22

8 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State

Sun., Jan. 25

2 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa

Thurs., Jan. 29

7 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana

Thurs., Jan. 29

9 p.m.

Iowa at USC

Thurs., Feb. 5

9 p.m.

Ohio State at Washington

Wed., Feb. 11

8 p.m.

UCLA at Michigan State

Thurs., Feb. 12

7 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland

Thurs., Feb. 12

9 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern

Sun., Feb. 15

3 p.m.

Indiana at UCLA

Thurs., Feb. 19

9 p.m.

Wisconsin at USC

Sun., Feb. 22

5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at UCLA

Wed., Feb. 25

8 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State

Wed., March 4

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 4

6 p.m.

Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 4

8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

*on NBC and Peacock Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.



NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--