NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULES ON PEACOCK ANNOUNCED
Peacock to Exclusively Livestream Slate of Nearly 75 BIG EAST Men’s and Women’s Regular-Season and Tournament Games, Including All 10 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Games
Men’s Schedule Begins with Creighton Hosting South Dakota on Wed., Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET
Women’s Schedule Opens with Defending National Champions UConn Hosting Ohio State on Sun., Nov. 16 at Noon ET; UConn Slated to Make Team-High Seven Appearances on Peacock this Season
Two Men’s Games to be Presented Live on NBC and Peacock: Oklahoma at Marquette on Black Friday (Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET) and Marquette at UConn (Sun., Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET)
NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12
Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2025 – NBC Sports will exclusively stream a slate of nearly 75 BIG EAST basketball regular-season and tournament games this season, with nearly 50 BIG EAST men’s games and 25 women’s games streaming exclusively on Peacock.
PEACOCK’S BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Peacock’s BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET.
Two BIG EAST men’s games will be presented live on NBC and Peacock this season, featuring an interconference showdown on Black Friday as Marquette hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and a 2025 BIG EAST Men’s Tournament semifinals rematch as head coach Dan Hurley and UConn visit Creighton on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET.
BIG EAST men’s conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a doubleheader as 2024-25 BIG EAST Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St John’s host DePaul at 7 p.m. ET and Butler visits UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Men’s non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Providence hosting Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 8), Clemson-Georgetown (Saturday, Nov. 15), and Marquette hosting Maryland (Saturday, Nov. 15) and Oklahoma (Friday, Nov. 28).
Peacock will be the home of five BIG EAST Men’s Tournament games this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.
Last season, the BIG EAST - who have won four of the past nine National Championships – sent five teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 BIG EAST Tournament champions St. John’s, Creighton, Marquette, UConn and Xavier.
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|Wed., Nov. 5
|8:00 p.m.
|South Dakota at Creighton
|Fri., Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|UMass – Lowell at UConn
|Sat., Nov. 8
|4:00 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Providence
|Fri., Nov. 14
|8:00 p.m.
|Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton
|Sat., Nov. 15
|Noon
|Clemson at Georgetown
|Sat., Nov. 15
|2:00 p.m.
|Maryland at Marquette
|Fri., Nov. 28
|2:00 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Marquette*
|Fri., Dec. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at UConn
|Sat., Dec. 6
|8:00 p.m.
|Ole Miss at St. John’s
|Tues., Dec. 16
|7:00 p.m.
|DePaul at St. John’s
|Tues., Dec. 16
|8:30 p.m.
|Butler at UConn
|Sat., Dec. 20
|4:00 p.m.
|Northwestern at Butler
|Sat., Dec. 20
|8:30 p.m.
|Marquette at Creighton
|Tues., Dec. 23
|7:00 p.m.
|Villanova at Seton Hall
|Wed., Dec. 31
|5:00 p.m.
|UConn at Xavier
|Sun., Jan. 4
|Noon
|Creighton at Seton Hall
|Sun., Jan. 4
|2:00 p.m.
|Marquette at UConn*
|Tues., Jan. 6
|7:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at Butler
|Wed., Jan. 7
|7:00 p.m.
|UConn at Providence
|Wed., Jan. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Creighton at Villanova
|Tues., Jan. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Marquette at St. John’s
|Tues., Jan. 13
|9:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at Creighton
|Sat., Jan. 17
|8:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at Villanova
|Wed., Jan. 21
|7:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at Villanova
|Wed., Jan. 28
|7:00 p.m.
|Butler at St. John’s
|Wed., Jan. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Xavier at Seton Hall
|Sat., Jan. 31
|Noon
|Marquette at Seton Hall
|Tues., Feb. 3
|7:00 p.m.
|Xavier at UConn
|Tues., Feb. 3
|8:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at DePaul
|Wed., Feb. 4
|6:30 p.m.
|Seton Hall at Villanova
|Wed., Feb. 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Butler at Providence
|Wed., Feb. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Creighton at Georgetown
|Sat., Feb. 7
|6:00 p.m.
|Seton Hall at Creighton
|Wed., Feb. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Providence at Seton Hall
|Wed., Feb. 11
|9:00 p.m.
|Creighton at DePaul
|Sat., Feb. 14
|8:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at UConn
|Tues., Feb. 24
|7:00 p.m.
|Marquette at Georgetown
|Wed., Feb. 25
|7:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at UConn
|Wed., Feb. 25
|9:00 p.m.
|DePaul at Creighton
|Tues., March 3
|7:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at St. John’s
|Wed., March 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Marquette at Providence
|Wed., March 4
|8:00 p.m.
|Villanova at DePaul
|Wed., March 11
|4:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
|Wed., March 11
|6:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
|Wed., March 11
|9:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
|Thurs., March 12
|Noon
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
|Thurs., March 12
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
|*Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.
PEACOCK’S BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
The women’s schedule gets underway on Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Noon ET with a matchup of AP-ranked Top 20 teams from last season as defending National Champions UConn host Ohio State.
BIG EAST conference play begins on Peacock with a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 4, as Villanova visits Georgetown at 7 p.m. ET and DePaul hosts Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.
The BIG EAST sent two teams to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last year: Creighton and UConn. UConn, who defeated South Carolina, 82-59, in the National Championship Game, return 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player Aziz Fudd as well as National Championship Game starters Sarah Strong and Jane El Alfy. UConn will make a team-high seven appearances on Peacock this season.
NBC Sports will also present all 10 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament games live on Peacock from March 6-9 from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|Sun., Nov. 16
|Noon
|Ohio State vs. UConn
|Thurs., Dec. 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Georgetown
|Thurs., Dec. 4
|9:00 p.m.
|Marquette vs. DePaul
|Wed., Dec. 17
|7:00 p.m.
|Marquette vs. UConn
|Wed., Dec. 31
|3:00 p.m.
|UConn vs. Providence
|Sun., Jan. 4
|4:00 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Marquette
|Wed., Jan. 21
|8:00 p.m.
|Marquette vs. St. John’s
|Sun., Jan. 25
|noon
|UConn vs. Seton Hall
|Wed., Jan. 28
|8:00 p.m.
|Xavier vs. UConn
|Wed., Feb. 11
|7:00 p.m.
|Creighton vs. UConn
|Wed., Feb. 18
|7:00 p.m.
|UConn vs. Villanova
|Sun., Feb. 22
|3:30 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Villanova
|Thurs., Feb. 26
|7:00 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Seton Hall
|Sun., March 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Seton Hall vs. Butler
|Sun., March 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Providence
|Fri., March 6
|11:00 am
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
|Fri., March 6
|1:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
|Fri., March 6
|4:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
|Sat., March 7
|12:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
|Sat., March 7
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
|Sat., March 7
|7:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
|Sat., March 7
|9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
|Sun., March 8
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final
|Sun., March 8
|5:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final
|Mon., March 9
|7:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Final
