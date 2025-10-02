NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULES ON PEACOCK ANNOUNCED

Peacock to Exclusively Livestream Slate of Nearly 75 BIG EAST Men’s and Women’s Regular-Season and Tournament Games, Including All 10 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Games

Men’s Schedule Begins with Creighton Hosting South Dakota on Wed., Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Women’s Schedule Opens with Defending National Champions UConn Hosting Ohio State on Sun., Nov. 16 at Noon ET; UConn Slated to Make Team-High Seven Appearances on Peacock this Season

Two Men’s Games to be Presented Live on NBC and Peacock: Oklahoma at Marquette on Black Friday (Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET) and Marquette at UConn (Sun., Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET)

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2025 – NBC Sports will exclusively stream a slate of nearly 75 BIG EAST basketball regular-season and tournament games this season, with nearly 50 BIG EAST men’s games and 25 women’s games streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock Premium’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

PEACOCK’S BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Peacock’s BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET.

Two BIG EAST men’s games will be presented live on NBC and Peacock this season, featuring an interconference showdown on Black Friday as Marquette hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and a 2025 BIG EAST Men’s Tournament semifinals rematch as head coach Dan Hurley and UConn visit Creighton on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET.

BIG EAST men’s conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a doubleheader as 2024-25 BIG EAST Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St John’s host DePaul at 7 p.m. ET and Butler visits UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Providence hosting Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 8), Clemson-Georgetown (Saturday, Nov. 15), and Marquette hosting Maryland (Saturday, Nov. 15) and Oklahoma (Friday, Nov. 28).

Peacock will be the home of five BIG EAST Men’s Tournament games this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.

Last season, the BIG EAST - who have won four of the past nine National Championships – sent five teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 BIG EAST Tournament champions St. John’s, Creighton, Marquette, UConn and Xavier.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE

TIME (ET)

MATCHUP

Wed., Nov. 5

8:00 p.m.

South Dakota at Creighton

Fri., Nov. 7

7:30 p.m.

UMass – Lowell at UConn

Sat., Nov. 8

4:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Providence

Fri., Nov. 14

8:00 p.m.

Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton

Sat., Nov. 15

Noon

Clemson at Georgetown

Sat., Nov. 15

2:00 p.m.

Maryland at Marquette

Fri., Nov. 28

2:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Marquette*

Fri., Dec. 5

7:30 p.m.

East Texas A&M at UConn

Sat., Dec. 6

8:00 p.m.

Ole Miss at St. John’s

Tues., Dec. 16

7:00 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s

Tues., Dec. 16

8:30 p.m.

Butler at UConn

Sat., Dec. 20

4:00 p.m.

Northwestern at Butler

Sat., Dec. 20

8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton

Tues., Dec. 23

7:00 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall

Wed., Dec. 31

5:00 p.m.

UConn at Xavier

Sun., Jan. 4

Noon

Creighton at Seton Hall

Sun., Jan. 4

2:00 p.m.

Marquette at UConn*

Tues., Jan. 6

7:00 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler

Wed., Jan. 7

7:00 p.m.

UConn at Providence

Wed., Jan. 7

7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova

Tues., Jan. 13

6:30 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s

Tues., Jan. 13

9:00 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton

Sat., Jan. 17

8:00 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova

Wed., Jan. 21

7:00 p.m.

Georgetown at Villanova

Wed., Jan. 28

7:00 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s

Wed., Jan. 28

7:30 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall

Sat., Jan. 31

Noon

Marquette at Seton Hall

Tues., Feb. 3

7:00 p.m.

Xavier at UConn

Tues., Feb. 3

8:00 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul

Wed., Feb. 4

6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova

Wed., Feb. 4

7:00 p.m.

Butler at Providence

Wed., Feb. 4

7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown

Sat., Feb. 7

6:00 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton

Wed., Feb. 11

7:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall

Wed., Feb. 11

9:00 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul

Sat., Feb. 14

8:00 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn

Tues., Feb. 24

7:00 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown

Wed., Feb. 25

7:00 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn

Wed., Feb. 25

9:00 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton

Tues., March 3

7:00 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s

Wed., March 4

7:00 p.m.

Marquette at Providence

Wed., March 4

8:00 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul

Wed., March 11

4:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 11

6:30 p.m.

BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 11

9:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round

Thurs., March 12

Noon

BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

Thurs., March 12

2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

*Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.



PEACOCK’S BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The women’s schedule gets underway on Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Noon ET with a matchup of AP-ranked Top 20 teams from last season as defending National Champions UConn host Ohio State.

BIG EAST conference play begins on Peacock with a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 4, as Villanova visits Georgetown at 7 p.m. ET and DePaul hosts Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.

The BIG EAST sent two teams to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last year: Creighton and UConn. UConn, who defeated South Carolina, 82-59, in the National Championship Game, return 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player Aziz Fudd as well as National Championship Game starters Sarah Strong and Jane El Alfy. UConn will make a team-high seven appearances on Peacock this season.

NBC Sports will also present all 10 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament games live on Peacock from March 6-9 from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE

TIME (ET)

MATCHUP

Sun., Nov. 16

Noon

Ohio State vs. UConn

Thurs., Dec. 4

7:00 p.m.

Villanova vs. Georgetown

Thurs., Dec. 4

9:00 p.m.

Marquette vs. DePaul

Wed., Dec. 17

7:00 p.m.

Marquette vs. UConn

Wed., Dec. 31

3:00 p.m.

UConn vs. Providence

Sun., Jan. 4

4:00 p.m.

Villanova vs. Marquette

Wed., Jan. 21

8:00 p.m.

Marquette vs. St. John’s

Sun., Jan. 25

noon

UConn vs. Seton Hall

Wed., Jan. 28

8:00 p.m.

Xavier vs. UConn

Wed., Feb. 11

7:00 p.m.

Creighton vs. UConn

Wed., Feb. 18

7:00 p.m.

UConn vs. Villanova

Sun., Feb. 22

3:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Villanova

Thurs., Feb. 26

7:00 p.m.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall

Sun., March 1

3:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Butler

Sun., March 1

5:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Providence

Fri., March 6

11:00 am

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round

Fri., March 6

1:30 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round

Fri., March 6

4:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round

Sat., March 7

12:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal

Sat., March 7

2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal

Sat., March 7

7:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal

Sat., March 7

9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal

Sun., March 8

2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final

Sun., March 8

5:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final

Mon., March 9

7:00 p.m.

BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Final



Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--