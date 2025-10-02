NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULES ON PEACOCK ANNOUNCED

 Skip navigation
NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS MINNESOTA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS GEARS UP FOR THE RETURN OF THE NBA THIS MONTH WITH HALL OF FAMERS, TOP-TIER TALENT, STAR-STUDDED MATCHUPS, INNOVATIONS, AND MORE
THE ROVAL AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY HOSTS NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACE THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 5, AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS MINNESOTA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS GEARS UP FOR THE RETURN OF THE NBA THIS MONTH WITH HALL OF FAMERS, TOP-TIER TALENT, STAR-STUDDED MATCHUPS, INNOVATIONS, AND MORE
THE ROVAL AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY HOSTS NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACE THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 5, AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULES ON PEACOCK ANNOUNCED

Published October 2, 2025 11:58 AM

Peacock to Exclusively Livestream Slate of Nearly 75 BIG EAST Men’s and Women’s Regular-Season and Tournament Games, Including All 10 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Games

Men’s Schedule Begins with Creighton Hosting South Dakota on Wed., Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Women’s Schedule Opens with Defending National Champions UConn Hosting Ohio State on Sun., Nov. 16 at Noon ET; UConn Slated to Make Team-High Seven Appearances on Peacock this Season

Two Men’s Games to be Presented Live on NBC and Peacock: Oklahoma at Marquette on Black Friday (Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET) and Marquette at UConn (Sun., Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET)

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2025 – NBC Sports will exclusively stream a slate of nearly 75 BIG EAST basketball regular-season and tournament games this season, with nearly 50 BIG EAST men’s games and 25 women’s games streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock Premium’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

PEACOCK’S BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Peacock’s BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET.

Two BIG EAST men’s games will be presented live on NBC and Peacock this season, featuring an interconference showdown on Black Friday as Marquette hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and a 2025 BIG EAST Men’s Tournament semifinals rematch as head coach Dan Hurley and UConn visit Creighton on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET.

BIG EAST men’s conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a doubleheader as 2024-25 BIG EAST Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St John’s host DePaul at 7 p.m. ET and Butler visits UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s non-conference play on Peacock is highlighted by Providence hosting Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 8), Clemson-Georgetown (Saturday, Nov. 15), and Marquette hosting Maryland (Saturday, Nov. 15) and Oklahoma (Friday, Nov. 28).

Peacock will be the home of five BIG EAST Men’s Tournament games this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.

Last season, the BIG EAST - who have won four of the past nine National Championships – sent five teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 2025 BIG EAST Tournament champions St. John’s, Creighton, Marquette, UConn and Xavier.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE
TIME (ET)
MATCHUP
Wed., Nov. 5
8:00 p.m.
South Dakota at Creighton
Fri., Nov. 7
7:30 p.m.
UMass – Lowell at UConn
Sat., Nov. 8
4:00 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Providence
Fri., Nov. 14
8:00 p.m.
Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton
Sat., Nov. 15
Noon
Clemson at Georgetown
Sat., Nov. 15
2:00 p.m.
Maryland at Marquette
Fri., Nov. 28
2:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Marquette*
Fri., Dec. 5
7:30 p.m.
East Texas A&M at UConn
Sat., Dec. 6
8:00 p.m.
Ole Miss at St. John’s
Tues., Dec. 16
7:00 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s
Tues., Dec. 16
8:30 p.m.
Butler at UConn
Sat., Dec. 20
4:00 p.m.
Northwestern at Butler
Sat., Dec. 20
8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton
Tues., Dec. 23
7:00 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall
Wed., Dec. 31
5:00 p.m.
UConn at Xavier
Sun., Jan. 4
Noon
Creighton at Seton Hall
Sun., Jan. 4
2:00 p.m.
Marquette at UConn*
Tues., Jan. 6
7:00 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler
Wed., Jan. 7
7:00 p.m.
UConn at Providence
Wed., Jan. 7
7:30 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova
Tues., Jan. 13
6:30 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s
Tues., Jan. 13
9:00 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton
Sat., Jan. 17
8:00 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova
Wed., Jan. 21
7:00 p.m.
Georgetown at Villanova
Wed., Jan. 28
7:00 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s
Wed., Jan. 28
7:30 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall
Sat., Jan. 31
Noon
Marquette at Seton Hall
Tues., Feb. 3
7:00 p.m.
Xavier at UConn
Tues., Feb. 3
8:00 p.m.
St. John’s at DePaul
Wed., Feb. 4
6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova
Wed., Feb. 4
7:00 p.m.
Butler at Providence
Wed., Feb. 4
7:30 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown
Sat., Feb. 7
6:00 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton
Wed., Feb. 11
7:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall
Wed., Feb. 11
9:00 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul
Sat., Feb. 14
8:00 p.m.
Georgetown at UConn
Tues., Feb. 24
7:00 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown
Wed., Feb. 25
7:00 p.m.
St. John’s at UConn
Wed., Feb. 25
9:00 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton
Tues., March 3
7:00 p.m.
Georgetown at St. John’s
Wed., March 4
7:00 p.m.
Marquette at Providence
Wed., March 4
8:00 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul
Wed., March 11
4:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 11
6:30 p.m.
BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
Wed., March 11
9:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
Thurs., March 12
Noon
BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
Thurs., March 12
2:30 p.m.
BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
*Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

PEACOCK’S BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The women’s schedule gets underway on Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Noon ET with a matchup of AP-ranked Top 20 teams from last season as defending National Champions UConn host Ohio State.

BIG EAST conference play begins on Peacock with a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 4, as Villanova visits Georgetown at 7 p.m. ET and DePaul hosts Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.

The BIG EAST sent two teams to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last year: Creighton and UConn. UConn, who defeated South Carolina, 82-59, in the National Championship Game, return 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player Aziz Fudd as well as National Championship Game starters Sarah Strong and Jane El Alfy. UConn will make a team-high seven appearances on Peacock this season.

NBC Sports will also present all 10 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Tournament games live on Peacock from March 6-9 from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE
TIME (ET)
MATCHUP
Sun., Nov. 16
Noon
Ohio State vs. UConn
Thurs., Dec. 4
7:00 p.m.
Villanova vs. Georgetown
Thurs., Dec. 4
9:00 p.m.
Marquette vs. DePaul
Wed., Dec. 17
7:00 p.m.
Marquette vs. UConn
Wed., Dec. 31
3:00 p.m.
UConn vs. Providence
Sun., Jan. 4
4:00 p.m.
Villanova vs. Marquette
Wed., Jan. 21
8:00 p.m.
Marquette vs. St. John’s
Sun., Jan. 25
noon
UConn vs. Seton Hall
Wed., Jan. 28
8:00 p.m.
Xavier vs. UConn
Wed., Feb. 11
7:00 p.m.
Creighton vs. UConn
Wed., Feb. 18
7:00 p.m.
UConn vs. Villanova
Sun., Feb. 22
3:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Villanova
Thurs., Feb. 26
7:00 p.m.
Villanova vs. Seton Hall
Sun., March 1
3:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Butler
Sun., March 1
5:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Providence
Fri., March 6
11:00 am
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
Fri., March 6
1:30 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
Fri., March 6
4:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
Sat., March 7
12:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
Sat., March 7
2:30 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
Sat., March 7
7:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
Sat., March 7
9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
Sun., March 8
2:30 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final
Sun., March 8
5:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final
Mon., March 9
7:00 p.m.
BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Final

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--