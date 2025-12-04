DAN HICKS TO CALL ALPINE SKIING AT 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS IN 15TH NBC OLYMPICS PLAY-BY-PLAY ASSIGNMENT

Olympic Gold Medalists Ted Ligety and Picabo Street to Serve as Respective Men’s and Women’s Hill Reporters

NBC Olympics Skiing Team Features Analyst Steve Porino (10th NBC Olympics Assignment); Reporters Cara Banks (3rd) and Heather Cox (9th)

Coverage of Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics Begins Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 4, 2025 – NBC Olympics today announced its skiing commentators for the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy, led by longtime NBC Sports voice Dan Hicks, in his 15th NBC Olympics play-by-play assignment. The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Hicks, who handles alpine skiing play-by-play for the fourth consecutive Olympic Winter Games, will be joined by analyst Steve Porino, reporters Cara Banks and Heather Cox, and U.S. Olympic gold medalists Ted Ligety and Picabo Street, respectively serving as men’s and women’s hill reporters.

“With our team of experienced Olympic storytellers and Team USA gold medalists, we look forward to showcasing the thrilling competition from the ski areas in Cortina and Bormio,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics Production.

Hicks, Porino, Street, and Banks will be based in Cortina, with Ligety and Cox reporting from Bormio.

Hicks, Ligety, Porino, and Cox will be on the call for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Stifel Birds of Prey FIS Ski World Cup event from Beaver Creek, Colo., this weekend across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC. For more information, click here.

Play-by- Play

Dan Hicks



15 th NBC Olympics play-by-play assignment (1996 Atlanta Olympics through 2024 Paris Olympics), and 16 th overall NBC Olympics assignment (served as an Olympics triple cast host in 1992).



NBC Olympics play-by-play assignment (1996 Atlanta Olympics through 2024 Paris Olympics), and 16 overall NBC Olympics assignment (served as an Olympics triple cast host in 1992). Previously called alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics, and speed skating at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2006 Torino Olympics, and 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.



Called swimming at eight consecutive Summer Olympics alongside Rowdy Gaines.



Joined NBC Sports in 1992 and has served as the lead host of NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR tournament coverage since 2000, and the voice of Notre Dame football from 2013-16 and 2024-25.

Analyst

Steve Porino



10 th NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as an alpine skiing analyst/reporter for the 2022 Winter Games and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and alpine skiing reporter at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2006 Torino Olympics, and 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.



NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as an alpine skiing analyst/reporter for the 2022 Winter Games and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and alpine skiing reporter at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2006 Torino Olympics, and 2002 Salt Lake Olympics. In 1988, Porino earned a spot as a downhill racer on the U.S. Ski team and raced for the national team until 1992. He has been a part of NBC Sports’ Alpine World Cup and World Championship presentations since 1997.



Served as cycling and triathlon reporter for 2024 Paris Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and 2016 Rio Olympics. He serves as a reporter on NBC Sports’ cycling coverage, including the Tour de France.

Men’s Hill Reporter

Ted Ligety



Second NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as an alpine skiing analyst for the 2022 Winter Games.



A four-time Olympian, he is the only American man to win multiple Olympic gold medals in alpine skiing – capturing the giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and the combined at Torino in 2006.



Five-time gold medalist at World Championships.

Women’s Hill Reporter

Picabo Street

Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics. Has been a part of select NBC Sports’ Alpine World Cup presentations since 2023.



Three-time Olympian, she won gold medal in Super-G at 1998 Nagano Olympics, and silver medal in downhill at 1994 Lillehammer Olympics.



Three-time medalist (gold, silver, and bronze) in World Alpine Ski Championships.

Reporters

Cara Banks



Serves as a reporter at the Cortina ski area, her fourth overall Olympic assignment and third with NBCUniversal.



Previously served as a host for CNBC and E!’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, and as a host on NBCSN for the Tokyo Olympics. She also worked for Sky Sports at 2012 London Olympics.



Currently serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage. She also studio hosts select NBC Sports’ Premier League match days, and the Stifel Snow Show.

Heather Cox



Serves as a reporter at the Bormio ski area, her ninth NBC Olympics assignment. Previously she was a skiing reporter at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.



A former college and professional volleyball player, Cox has served as NBC Olympics’ indoor or beach volleyball reporter for the last six Summer Olympics.



Served as NBC Sports’ sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football in 2017-18, after 22 years at ESPN (1994-2016) where she served as an analyst and reporter on ABC and ESPN on a variety of sports.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--