ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, ALYSA LIU, AND MADISON CHOCK & EVAN BATES HEADLINE 2025 GRAND PRIX FIGURE SKATING FINAL THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition from Japan Begins This Thursday, Dec. 4, at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Bill Spaulding and to Call Sunday Presentation at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Earlier Shows on E!; Gabriella Papadakis to Join Saturday as an Ice Dance Analyst

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 2, 2025 – Two-time world figure skating champion Ilia Malinin, two-time and reigning U.S. national champion Amber Glenn, 2025 world champion Alysa Liu, and three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025 Grand Prix Final this weekend, starting Thursday, Dec. 4, at 5 a.m. ET live on Peacock from the IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below. The Final gathers the top six competitors per discipline from the six-stop Grand Prix series, where skaters performed at different events in October and November. Every 2025 World Championships medalist made the Final across men’s and women’s singles, pairs and ice dance.

The U.S. will have five qualified entries for the upcoming final after Glenn and Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik locked their spots at the 2025 Finlandia Trophy, joining Liu, Malinin and Chock and Bates. The Americans closed out the Grand Prix series with four medals in Helsinki, Finland, bringing their overall 2025 series medal count to 15 and tying for the most U.S. medals since 2022.

Malinin, who won his two early Grand Prix starts will face his top challenger, 2022 Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, for the first time this Grand Prix season in the men’s Final field. Kagiyama also won his two regular season starts, including in Finland.

The first U.S. woman to win the Final since 2010, Glenn, followed a win at Grand Prix China with a runner-up to Mone Chiba of Japan. The Final also includes 2025 World champion Liu and three-time world champ Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

In ice dance, Chock and Bates, who seek their first Olympic ice dance medals, have the world’s top score this season, but France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron also won their two Grand Prix starts. The two couples will go head-to-head for the first time at the Final.

Calling this weekend’s coverage on NBC and E! will be Bill Spaulding (play-by-play), joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir. 2022 Beijing Olympic ice dance gold medalist Gabriella Papadakis will join on Saturday as an analyst.

2025 Grand Prix Final LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.



Day Event Time (ET) Platform Thurs., Dec. 4 Pairs’ Short Program 5 a.m. Peacock Men’s Short Program 6 a.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance 7 a.m. Peacock Men’s Short* 9 a.m. E! Fri., Dec. 5 Pairs’ Free Skate 5:30 a.m. Peacock Women’s Short Program 7 a.m. Peacock Women’s Short* 8 a.m. E! Sat., Dec. 6 Free Dance 3:30 a.m. Peacock Men’s Free Skate 6 a.m. Peacock Women’s Free Skate 7 a.m. Peacock Free Dance* 9 a.m. E! Sun., Dec. 7 Exhibition Gala 12 p.m. Peacock Men’s & Women’s Free Skate* 4:30 p.m. NBC

*Taped Coverage

MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--NBC SPORTS--