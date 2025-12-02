NBCUNIVERSAL RETURNS CREATOR COLLECTIVE PROGRAM FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH YOUTUBE, META, AND TIKTOK

NBCUniversal’s “Milan Cortina Creator Collective” to Feature New and Returning Creators from Acclaimed 2024 Paris Creator Collective, Extending Company’s Reach to over 65M Social Users

December 2, 2025 – New York, NY – Following the success of the 2024 Paris Creator Collective at the Paris Olympic Games last summer, NBCUniversal unveiled its new “Milan Cortina Creator Collective” ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games. NBCUniversal, in partnership with YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, is once again launching a multi-platform social creator program that will empower over 25 creators to tell the stories of the Games through their eyes with unrivaled on-the-ground access in Milan and Cortina.

“The Olympic movement has never been stronger and as we look towards the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games, we are excited to once again partner with incredible creators and these powerful platforms to bring the stories of the athletes and the spirit of the Games to fans everywhere,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “Creators participating in our program will once again offer their communities a unique and engaging perspective that will further showcase everything from the wintry competitions to Italian food, fashion and more, all in celebration of the Winter Olympics.”

Building on the success of the Paris Creator Collective, which garnered nearly 300 million views, NBCUniversal is expanding the program for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with top creators across YouTube, Meta, TikTok. The lineup includes returning Paris fan favorites ATFrenchies, Molly Carlson and Matthew Meager (MMG), as well as new additions including Kylie Kelce, Anna Sitar, Gianluca Conte (QCP) and more. Additionally, comedians and co-hosts of the popular “Las Culturistas” podcast, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, will join the Milan Cortina Creator Collective and film a new Winter Games season of the original“Two Guys, Five Rings” podcast, in partnership with iHeart Media, which they last hosted during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Creators will once again receive unprecedented access to the athletes and competitions, provided by NBCUniversal, to film content throughout northern Italy. Select groups will also go to the Olympic clusters of Milan, Cortina and Livigno over the course of the Games. Advertisers can once again partner with NBCUniversal to develop sponsored posts with select creators while they are in Italy to further reach the next generation of fans.

The 2024 Paris Olympics exploded on social media with unprecedented consumption and content with Paris Olympics content registering a record 6.55 billion impressions across NBC Sports social channels by the end of the Games. Additionally, NBCUniversal’s Paris Creator Collective garnered over 300M views across social platforms, demonstrating the power of creators in storytelling around the Olympics.

Full List of Creators by Platform

YouTube:



Alexa Rivera, @alexarivera

Ashley Alexander, @ urmomashley

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers, “Las Culturistas,” @ lasculturiastas

Cleo Abram, @ cleoabram

Kylie Kelce, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” @ nglwithkylie

Jordan Howlett, @jordan_the_stallion8

Matthew Meager, @mmg69

Tom Daley, @tomdaley

Meta:



TikTok:



With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

