STIFEL BIRDS OF PREY WORLD CUP EVENT FROM BEAVER CREEK THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND CNBC

Published December 3, 2025 01:31 PM

Coverage of Men’s Downhill Begins Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Ted Ligety, Former U.S. Ski Team Member Steve Porino, and Heather Cox to Call Event

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 3, 2025 – NBC Sports will present coverage of the Stifel Birds of Prey FIS Ski World Cup event from Beaver Creek, Colo., this weekend across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, beginning with the men’s downhill on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Additional coverage on Sunday, Dec. 7, will include the men’s super-G at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and live coverage of the men’s giant slalom at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

This will be the last alpine skiing World Cup event in the U.S. before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Since its creation in 1997, the Birds of Prey racecourse on Beaver Creek Mountain has been considered one of the most challenging in the United States. Featuring a vertical drop of 2,470 feet (757 meters), the course hosted the World Championships in 1999 and 2015.

The U.S. Ski team at Beaver Creek is expected to be led by 2022 Beijing Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle along with three fellow U.S. Olympians: two-time World Cup downhill race winner Bryce Bennett and World Cup podium finishers Jared Goldberg and River Radamus.

This weekend is expected to feature a competitive international field, headlined by four-time reigning World Cup overall champion and 2022 Beijing Olympic giant slalom gold medalist Marco Odermatt (Switzerland), who’s already notched World Cup victories in the giant slalom and super-G this season, and two-time World Cup downhill champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway), who raced last week for the first time since suffering major leg and shoulder injuries in January 2024.

NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks will handle play-by-play alongside two-time Olympic gold medalist skier Ted Ligety and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino. Heather Cox will serve as a reporter.

NBC Sports’ season-long winter sports coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, freeskiing, freestyle skiing, and cross-country skiing. In addition to U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, NBC Sports’ coverage also includes FIS Austria and The Snow League events. Programming details for FIS Austria can be found here. Programming details for The Snow League, which has the second event of its debut season on Peacock this Friday and Saturday, will be announced tomorrow.

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming – Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com
Date
Event
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., Dec. 6
Men’s Downhill
Beaver Creek, Colo.
5 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 7
Men’s Super-G
Beaver Creek, Colo.
12:30 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Men’s Giant Slalom
Beaver Creek, Colo.
3 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC

*Delayed coverage

