MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 FIS WORLD CUP WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE

Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom from Soelden, Austria, Begins Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 2025-26 Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2025 – Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup history, two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 FIS World Cup winter sports season across NBC and Peacock. This season will take place before and after the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, providing a showcase for Olympic hopefuls and future medalists.

NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, and more. In addition to Austrian FIS events, NBC Sports’ ski and snowboard coverage includes U.S. Ski and Snowboard and The Snow League events. Programming details for those events will be announced soon.

The season begins this Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. ET live from Soelden, Austria, exclusively on Peacock with the first run of the women’s giant slalom.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is coming off a season that saw her win her 100th World Cup race, becoming the first alpine skier – and only second winter sport athlete – to ever surpass 100 career World Cup victories. She capped off her historic season with a gold medal in the team combined event at the 2025 World Championships. The 41-year-old Vonn came out of retirement last season after more than five years, placing second in the super-G at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The U.S. is also expected to feature Olympic alpine skiers Paula Moltzan, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Nina O’Brien, and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga, an up-and-coming U.S. star seeking her first Olympic appearance.

On the snowboarding side, Kim leads a competitive contingent that includes 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who also placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing.

For freestyle skiing, Beijing Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, Beijing Olympic moguls silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, and three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper, who now competes in halfpipe, are also expected to compete in Austria this season.

Notable alpine races on the schedule include the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 23-25), which boasts a nearly 3,000-foot drop that sees skiers regularly top speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 FIS Austria Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

All locations are in Austria

Date

Discipline

Event

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Oct. 25

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom

Soelden

4 a.m. (Run 1); 7 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sun., Oct. 26

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Soelden

5 a.m. (Run 1); 8 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom

Gurgl

4:30 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Slopestyle

Slopestyle Finals

Stubai

5:05 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 23

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Gurgl

4:30 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 27

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom

Semmering

4 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 28

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Semmering

4 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 3

Ski Jumping

Men’s HS 128 Qualifier

Innsbruck

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s and Women’s Big Air

Klagenfurt

TBD

Peacock

Ski Jumping

Men’s HS 128 Finals

Innsbruck

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Mon., Jan. 5

Snowboarding

Men’s and Women’s Big Air

Klagenfurt

TBD

Peacock

Ski Jumping

Men’s HS 128 Qualifier

Bischofshofen

TBD

Peacock

Ski Jumping

Women’s HS 98

Villach

5:15 a.m. (Day 1)

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 6

Ski Jumping

Men’s HS 128 Finals

Bischofshofen

TBD

Peacock

Ski Jumping

Women’s HS 98

Villach

8:20 a.m. (Day 2)

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 10

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s and Women’s Big Air

Kreischberg

TBD

Peacock

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Downhill

Zauchensee

5:15 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 11

Snowboarding

Men’s and Women’s Big Air

Kreischberg

TBD

Peacock

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Super-G

Zauchensee

5:15 a.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 13

Snowboarding

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom

Bad Gastein

TBD

Peacock

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Flachau

7 p.m. (Run 1)

Peacock

Weds., Jan. 14

Snowboarding

Mixed Team Parallel Slalom

Bad Gastein

TBD

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 16

Freestyle Skiing

Ski Cross

Reiteralm

TBD

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

Freestyle Skiing

Ski Cross

Reiteralm

TBD

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 23

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G

Kitzbühel

5:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 24

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Kitzbühel

5:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 25

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Slalom

Kitzbühel

4:15 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Kitzbühel

5 p.m.*

NBC

Tues., Jan. 27

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Schladming

11:45 a.m. (Run 1); 2:45 p.m. (Run 2)

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 28

Ski Jumping

Women’s HS 90

Hinzenbach

12 a.m. (Day 1)

Peacock

Sun., March 1

Ski Jumping

Women’s HS 90

Hinzenbach

12 a.m. (Day 2)

Peacock

Weds., March 4

Snowboarding

Women’s Slopestyle

Flachauwinkl

TBD

Peacock

Fri., March 20

Snowboarding

Snowboard Cross

Montafon

TBD

Peacock

Sun., March 22

Snowboarding

Snowboard Cross

Montafon

TBD

Peacock



*Delayed coverage

—NBC SPORTS—