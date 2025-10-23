MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 FIS WORLD CUP WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

US Open Squash Logo.png
U.S. OPEN SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Pressbox - SNF20
AARON RODGERS AND PITTSBURGH STEELERS HOST JORDAN LOVE AND GREEN BAY PACKERS IN WEEK 8 EDITION OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

US Open Squash Logo.png
U.S. OPEN SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Pressbox - SNF20
AARON RODGERS AND PITTSBURGH STEELERS HOST JORDAN LOVE AND GREEN BAY PACKERS IN WEEK 8 EDITION OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 FIS WORLD CUP WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE

Published October 23, 2025 04:08 PM

Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom from Soelden, Austria, Begins Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 2025-26 Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2025Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup history, two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 FIS World Cup winter sports season across NBC and Peacock. This season will take place before and after the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, providing a showcase for Olympic hopefuls and future medalists.

NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, and more. In addition to Austrian FIS events, NBC Sports’ ski and snowboard coverage includes U.S. Ski and Snowboard and The Snow League events. Programming details for those events will be announced soon.

The season begins this Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. ET live from Soelden, Austria, exclusively on Peacock with the first run of the women’s giant slalom.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is coming off a season that saw her win her 100th World Cup race, becoming the first alpine skier – and only second winter sport athlete – to ever surpass 100 career World Cup victories. She capped off her historic season with a gold medal in the team combined event at the 2025 World Championships. The 41-year-old Vonn came out of retirement last season after more than five years, placing second in the super-G at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The U.S. is also expected to feature Olympic alpine skiers Paula Moltzan, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Nina O’Brien, and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga, an up-and-coming U.S. star seeking her first Olympic appearance.

On the snowboarding side, Kim leads a competitive contingent that includes 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who also placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing.

For freestyle skiing, Beijing Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, Beijing Olympic moguls silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, and three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper, who now competes in halfpipe, are also expected to compete in Austria this season.

Notable alpine races on the schedule include the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 23-25), which boasts a nearly 3,000-foot drop that sees skiers regularly top speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 FIS Austria Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

All locations are in Austria

Date
Discipline
Event
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., Oct. 25
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom
Soelden
4 a.m. (Run 1); 7 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sun., Oct. 26
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Soelden
5 a.m. (Run 1); 8 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 22
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Slalom
Gurgl
4:30 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Slopestyle
Slopestyle Finals
Stubai
5:05 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Nov. 23
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Gurgl
4:30 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 27
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom
Semmering
4 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 28
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Semmering
4 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 3
Ski Jumping
Men’s HS 128 Qualifier
Innsbruck
7:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 4
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s and Women’s Big Air
Klagenfurt
TBD
Peacock
Ski Jumping
Men’s HS 128 Finals
Innsbruck
7:30 a.m.
Peacock
Mon., Jan. 5
Snowboarding
Men’s and Women’s Big Air
Klagenfurt
TBD
Peacock
Ski Jumping
Men’s HS 128 Qualifier
Bischofshofen
TBD
Peacock
Ski Jumping
Women’s HS 98
Villach
5:15 a.m. (Day 1)
Peacock
Tues., Jan. 6
Ski Jumping
Men’s HS 128 Finals
Bischofshofen
TBD
Peacock
Ski Jumping
Women’s HS 98
Villach
8:20 a.m. (Day 2)
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 10
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s and Women’s Big Air
Kreischberg
TBD
Peacock
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Downhill
Zauchensee
5:15 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 11
Snowboarding
Men’s and Women’s Big Air
Kreischberg
TBD
Peacock
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Super-G
Zauchensee
5:15 a.m.
Peacock
Tues., Jan. 13
Snowboarding
Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom
Bad Gastein
TBD
Peacock
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Flachau
7 p.m. (Run 1)
Peacock
Weds., Jan. 14
Snowboarding
Mixed Team Parallel Slalom
Bad Gastein
TBD
Peacock
Fri., Jan. 16
Freestyle Skiing
Ski Cross
Reiteralm
TBD
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 17
Freestyle Skiing
Ski Cross
Reiteralm
TBD
Peacock
Fri., Jan. 23
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Super-G
Kitzbühel
5:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 24
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Downhill
Kitzbühel
5:30 a.m.
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 25
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Slalom
Kitzbühel
4:15 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Downhill
Kitzbühel
5 p.m.*
NBC
Tues., Jan. 27
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Schladming
11:45 a.m. (Run 1); 2:45 p.m. (Run 2)
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 28
Ski Jumping
Women’s HS 90
Hinzenbach
12 a.m. (Day 1)
Peacock
Sun., March 1
Ski Jumping
Women’s HS 90
Hinzenbach
12 a.m. (Day 2)
Peacock
Weds., March 4
Snowboarding
Women’s Slopestyle
Flachauwinkl
TBD
Peacock
Fri., March 20
Snowboarding
Snowboard Cross
Montafon
TBD
Peacock
Sun., March 22
Snowboarding
Snowboard Cross
Montafon
TBD
Peacock

*Delayed coverage

—NBC SPORTS—