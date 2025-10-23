MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 FIS WORLD CUP WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE
Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom from Soelden, Austria, Begins Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
NBC Sports to Present 2025-26 Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2025 – Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup history, two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 FIS World Cup winter sports season across NBC and Peacock. This season will take place before and after the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, providing a showcase for Olympic hopefuls and future medalists.
NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, and more. In addition to Austrian FIS events, NBC Sports’ ski and snowboard coverage includes U.S. Ski and Snowboard and The Snow League events. Programming details for those events will be announced soon.
The season begins this Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. ET live from Soelden, Austria, exclusively on Peacock with the first run of the women’s giant slalom.
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is coming off a season that saw her win her 100th World Cup race, becoming the first alpine skier – and only second winter sport athlete – to ever surpass 100 career World Cup victories. She capped off her historic season with a gold medal in the team combined event at the 2025 World Championships. The 41-year-old Vonn came out of retirement last season after more than five years, placing second in the super-G at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.
The U.S. is also expected to feature Olympic alpine skiers Paula Moltzan, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Nina O’Brien, and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga, an up-and-coming U.S. star seeking her first Olympic appearance.
On the snowboarding side, Kim leads a competitive contingent that includes 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who also placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing.
For freestyle skiing, Beijing Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, Beijing Olympic moguls silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, and three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper, who now competes in halfpipe, are also expected to compete in Austria this season.
Notable alpine races on the schedule include the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 23-25), which boasts a nearly 3,000-foot drop that sees skiers regularly top speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
NBC Sports’ 2025-26 FIS Austria Coverage Schedule
All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.
All locations are in Austria
|Date
|Discipline
|Event
|Location
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Sat., Oct. 25
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom
|Soelden
|4 a.m. (Run 1); 7 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 26
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Soelden
|5 a.m. (Run 1); 8 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 22
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom
|Gurgl
|4:30 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Slopestyle
|Slopestyle Finals
|Stubai
|5:05 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 23
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Gurgl
|4:30 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 27
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom
|Semmering
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Dec. 28
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Semmering
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 3
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s HS 128 Qualifier
|Innsbruck
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 4
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s and Women’s Big Air
|Klagenfurt
|TBD
|Peacock
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s HS 128 Finals
|Innsbruck
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 5
|Snowboarding
|Men’s and Women’s Big Air
|Klagenfurt
|TBD
|Peacock
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s HS 128 Qualifier
|Bischofshofen
|TBD
|Peacock
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s HS 98
|Villach
|5:15 a.m. (Day 1)
|Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 6
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s HS 128 Finals
|Bischofshofen
|TBD
|Peacock
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s HS 98
|Villach
|8:20 a.m. (Day 2)
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 10
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s and Women’s Big Air
|Kreischberg
|TBD
|Peacock
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Downhill
|Zauchensee
|5:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 11
|Snowboarding
|Men’s and Women’s Big Air
|Kreischberg
|TBD
|Peacock
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Super-G
|Zauchensee
|5:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 13
|Snowboarding
|Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom
|Bad Gastein
|TBD
|Peacock
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Flachau
|7 p.m. (Run 1)
|Peacock
|Weds., Jan. 14
|Snowboarding
|Mixed Team Parallel Slalom
|Bad Gastein
|TBD
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 16
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ski Cross
|Reiteralm
|TBD
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 17
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ski Cross
|Reiteralm
|TBD
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 23
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Super-G
|Kitzbühel
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 24
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|Kitzbühel
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 25
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom
|Kitzbühel
|4:15 a.m. (Run 1); 7:30 a.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|Kitzbühel
|5 p.m.*
|NBC
|Tues., Jan. 27
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Schladming
|11:45 a.m. (Run 1); 2:45 p.m. (Run 2)
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 28
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s HS 90
|Hinzenbach
|12 a.m. (Day 1)
|Peacock
|Sun., March 1
|Ski Jumping
|Women’s HS 90
|Hinzenbach
|12 a.m. (Day 2)
|Peacock
|Weds., March 4
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Slopestyle
|Flachauwinkl
|TBD
|Peacock
|Fri., March 20
|Snowboarding
|Snowboard Cross
|Montafon
|TBD
|Peacock
|Sun., March 22
|Snowboarding
|Snowboard Cross
|Montafon
|TBD
|Peacock
*Delayed coverage
