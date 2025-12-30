AARON RODGERS AND PITTSBURGH STEELERS HOST DERRICK HENRY AND BALTIMORE RAVENS IN “AFC NORTH CHAMPIONSHIP GAME” THIS WEEK ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

Winner of Sunday’s NFL Season Finale — Game 272 – Clinches AFC North Title; Losing Team Eliminated from Playoff Contention

For Second Consecutive Year, Full Football Night in America Team On-Site for Regular Season Finale, with Coverage from Pittsburgh Beginning at 7 p.m. ET; Ravens-Steelers Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET

NBC Sports is The Home of Super Bowl LX – Five Weeks from Sunday – Feb. 8 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 30, 2025 – It all comes down to this! The AFC North title and a playoff berth are on the line when four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) host four-time All-Pro Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) in NFL Game 272 – the Week 18 edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Ravens-Steelers winner captures the AFC North championship, earns the No. 4 seed in the AFC Playoffs, and will host a game on NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Ravens-Steelers is the final game of the 20th season of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which culminates with the presentation of Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., as NBC broadcasts its 21st Super Bowl, with live streaming coverage on Peacock and the Spanish-language telecast on Telemundo.

On Sunday, the Steelers aim to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020, while the Ravens play for their third consecutive division title. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with a special on-site edition of Football Night in America followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on NBC, Peacock and Universo. FNIA marks its second consecutive season with the full studio team on-site for NFL Game 272.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh meet for the 65th time (including postseason) on Sunday night, with the Steelers holding a 37-27 advantage in the series. Sunday marks the 11th Ravens-Steelers game on Sunday Night Football , making it the most-played AFC matchup in the NBC SNF package .

This is the 40th meeting between head coaches Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, with Tomlin winning 22 of the prior 39, including a 27-22 Steelers win in this season’s first meeting on Dec. 7 in Baltimore.

Baltimore needed a victory in Week 17 to stay in playoff contention, and defeated the Green Bay Packers, 41-24, on Saturday night in the Peacock Holiday Exclusive. Henry, a two-time NFL rushing champion, had a historic performance, rushing for 216 yards and four touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries. Henry now has an NFL-record seven 200+-yard rushing games, breaking his tie with O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson (six apiece). Henry also moved past Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett into 10th place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Quarterback Tyler Huntley started for the injured Lamar Jackson and led the Ravens on two scoring drives and nearly 12 minutes of possession time in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Aaron Rodgers is 8-3 in 11 career regular season starts in January, with a 21-to-4 touchdown-to- interception ratio. Last week, in the Steelers 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he passed for 168 yards. Also on Sunday, Jaylen Warren rushed for 64 yards and tight end Pat Friermuth had 63 receiving yards.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will call Ravens-Steelers. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the rules analyst for all NFL games on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage begins with the Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The special on-site edition of the pregame show will feature host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth on-site at Acrisure Stadium.

NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, Steve Kornacki, is back on FNIA this week to break down the NFL playoff picture following the conclusion of the Week 18 afternoon games.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF SUPER BOWL LX: NBC Sports will provide extensive live coverage of Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8 across NBC, Peacock, Universo, and Telemundo. Pre-game coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET, with live game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Following the conclusion of the game and Lombardi Trophy ceremony, Primetime in Milan, NBC Sports’ primetime Milan Cortina Winter Olympics program, will begin at 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING SUPER BOWL LX AND PLAYOFFS: Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package, including Super Bowl LX and two playoff games. Games will also be available on live stream via the Telemundo Deportes app.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO DEPORTES: On Sunday, January 11, NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes will present a primetime Wild Card playoff game, followed by a Divisional Playoff game on the weekend of January 17-18. NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo will be the home of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

PEACOCK SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FINAL

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2025 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment where he will discuss his successful bets from that day and provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts.

CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Along with a rotation of NBC Sports hosts including Ahmed Fareed and Paul Burmeister, Chris Simms Unbuttoned analyses the NFL with in-depth Xs and Os breakdowns; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches and executives; and game recaps and preview. The show is available to stream on Peacock on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and is also available in podcast form here.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY AND FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show, streams every weekday at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and is live on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel at 12 p.m. ET, while Fantasy Football Pregame, featuring fantasy football news and advice from Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson, and George Savaricas will be presented every Sunday throughout the season at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics and is co-hosted by Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers, and features regular guests Lawrence Jackson and Rotoworld’s Denny Carter. The show, which is available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio, features fantasy football rankings, start/sit suggestions, waiver wire advice, betting futures, player props, and more.

NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus. NBC Sports NOW’s week day programming features PFT Live (7-9 a.m. ET), The Dan Patrick Show (9 a.m.-Noon ET), Enjoy Basketball Hour (Noon-1 p.m. ET) The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (1-4 p.m. ET), Chris Simms Unbuttoned (4-5 p.m. ET) and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (5-6 p.m. ET).

FANTASY LIFE/ROTOWORLD

Fantasy Life, an industry-leading fantasy sports and sports betting media company founded by Matthew Berry and the official fantasy tools provider of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, offers comprehensive fantasy football and betting coverage throughout the 2025 NFL season across NBC Sports’ fantasy sports platforms. Click here for more information.

PFT LIVE – WEEKDAYS AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Mike Florio brings fans the latest NFL news and interviews with players and coaches every weekday morning with PFT Live streaming live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET.

The two-hour PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

PODCASTS

NBC Sports’ football podcasts provide extensive weekly offerings from NBC Sports’ most popular personalities and present special guests, exclusive interviews, and robust conversations across all of football on Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, and Rotoworld Football Show, along with college football on Rushing the Field.

Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is NBC Sports’ fantasy daily sports betting show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and PFT PM dive into deep conversations around the sports’ hottest topics, and Rotoworld Football Show explores fantasy implications for fans. New episodes of NBC Sports podcasts are available for download each week on all major podcast platforms including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA



SNF ON INSTAGRAM : Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s Sunday Night Football game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. SNF also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league.

: Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league. SNF ON TWITTER : The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage.

: The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage. SNF ON FACEBOOK : With more than 3.8 million followers, SNF ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL.

: With more than 3.8 million followers, ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL. NBC SPORTS ON TIKTOK: NBC Sports’ presence on TikTok puts the spotlight on the offbeat and exuberant side of the National Football League for a young, highly-engaged audience.

NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Philadelphia will again deliver extensive multiplatform coverage of the 2025 NFL season, led by comprehensive live gameday shows, in-depth news, analysis and commentary programming, and multimedia digital content covering the teams in their respective markets.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Eight-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood stars in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The open for primetime’s No. 1 show – headlined by an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – celebrates the SNF “road show” that visits NFL cities each weekend, embracing the pageantry and anticipation for each matchup. Underwood performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her historic three-plus year residency, REFLECTION, which played to packed houses through April 2025, and is the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts.





2025 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Sun. Jan. 4 Week 18 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL—