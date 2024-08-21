CARRIE UNDERWOOD STARS IN 12th CONSECUTIVE SHOW OPEN FOR NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – A “ROAD SHOW” LIKE NO OTHER

Highlights from New Show Open to Premiere During Patriots-Commanders Preseason Game, This Sun., Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

New Sunday Night Football Show Open Debuts on Sun., Sept. 8 Ahead of Rams-Lions Playoff Rematch in SNF Opener on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 21, 2024 – Multi-Platinum, 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 12th consecutive season beginning September 8 on NBC and Peacock.

The new open for primetime’s No. 1 show celebrates the SNF “road show” that visits NFL cities each weekend, embracing the pageantry and anticipation for each matchup. Underwood performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.

“Carrie once again delivers a show-stopping performance in combination with backstage and behind the scenes energy to set the tone for this special night,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 12 years.

“It was so much fun to welcome the Sunday Night Football team back to the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas,” said Underwood. “Shooting the new show open is always something I look forward to, and Tripp and the whole creative team brought it yet again, and we had a great day putting on an exciting new performance. Like everybody else, I’m waiting all day for Sunday night!”

The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock leading into Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visiting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in an NFC Wild Card Playoff rematch on the season debut of SNF.

NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 13 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2023-24 TV season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 primetime show in every major demographic . For more information, click here.

About Carrie Underwood: Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005.

She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 10 People’s Choice Awards. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her popular fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. In 2021, she became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to play to packed houses and has been extended into 2025. A deluxe edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones which she co-produced, is out now. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in June 2023. Earlier this year, Carrie created a two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE’S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. A new recording with Carrie joining rock icons Papa Roach on their song, “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark),” was released, raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health, with all royalties benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Carrie has recorded collaborations throughout her career showcasing her vocal versatility with a diverse list of artists including Aerosmith, Tony Bennett, John Legend, Brad Paisley, CeCe Winans, David Bisbal, Ludacris, Miranda Lambert, NEEDTOBREATHE, Elvis Presley, and more. In Spring 2025, Carrie joins the judging panel for “American Idol,” on the 20th anniversary of winning the title, joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on as judges and longtime host Ryan Seacrest.



