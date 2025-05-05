JOHNSON WAGNER TO RE-CREATE ICONIC TIGER WOODS SHOTS FROM HISTORIC 2000 SEASON LIVE ON GOLF CENTRAL MAY 8-11 ON GOLF CHANNEL
Wagner’s Critically-Acclaimed Shot Re-Enactments Hit The Road as Part of GOLF Channel’s Celebration of Tiger Woods’ 2000 Season
Wagner Will Re-Create Shots From Four Different Golf Courses Across North America Live on Golf Central Thursday, May 8, Through Sunday, May 11
STAMFORD, Conn. – May 5, 2025 – GOLF Channel’s Johnson Wagner will re-create some of the most iconic shots of Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season on GOLF Channel this week from Thursday, May 8, through Sunday, May 11, airing live within Golf Central primetime studio show following coverage of the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship.
Beginning next Thursday through Sunday, Wagner will travel to four golf courses across the United States and Canada where Woods hit notable shots from his 2000 season and attempt to hit the shots himself. Host Rich Lerner and analyst Brandel Chamblee will anchor the live Golf Central segments.
Wagner has received critical acclaim for his shot re-enactments during Golf Central Live From weeks, attempting notable or pivotal shots from the history of the event or from that day’s play – often times, a shot with a high degree of difficulty and execution – with mixed results.
“It’s a tough proposition to try and pull off these difficult shots in PGA TOUR and major championship conditions – some might even say it’s not a fair fight,” said Wagner, a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR. “It’s going to be a humbling honor to travel to some incredible golf courses and re-enact some of the most memorable shots of Tiger Woods’ 2000 season.”
Since the 2024 PLAYERS Championship, Golf Central has produced more than 40 segments with Wagner’s shot re-enactments, ranging from flop shots buried in brutally thick greenside rough to punch shots off pine straw through the trees and over water.
The results of Wagner’s shot re-enactments have run the gamut – from his back-to-back toe shank and heel shank at Valhalla following the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship, to his viral moment following the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, when he was joined by newly-minted champion Bryson DeChambeau in the front bunker of the 18th green and actually hit his bunker shot within DeChambeau’s shot on the 72nd hole.
Wagner’s shot re-creations have included:
TOP SHOTS
- 2024 U.S. Open – With newly-minted champion Bryson DeChambeau watching, Wagner sticks the long greenside bunker shot inside of DeChambeau’s shot to ultimately clinch his championship (result – inside three feet).
- 2024 Presidents Cup – Woody Austin’s shot at Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2008 standing in the lake with the ball partially submerged in water (result – just over green).
- 2024 Open Championship – Shane Lowry’s and Daniel Brown’s shots in the coffin bunker next to the 8th green at Royal Troon from the third round of the 2024 Open Championship (results – within 20 feet).
- 2024 TOUR Championship – Scottie Scheffler’s awkward pitch shot on the next to the 6th green, standing in the bunker and gripping the wedge on the steel (result – inside five feet).
- 2025 PLAYERS Championship – Collin Morikawa’s greenside chip buried in thick rough next to the 5th green at TPC Sawgrass (result – inside five feet).
- 2025 PLAYERS Championship – Wagner beautifully executes chip shots from Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun to the left of the 16th green following the final round (results – inside six feet).
NOT SO TOP SHOTS
- 2024 PGA Championship – Back-to-back toe heel shank and heel shank re-enacting shots from Xander Schauffele and Sahith Theegala in deep rough alongside 15th green at Valhalla.
- 2024 PGA Championship – Wagner experiences the chipping yips on the 4th hole at Valhalla following the opening round.
- 2024 PLAYERS Championship – Wagner hits tree while attempting Rory McIlroy’s escape shot from the pine straw to the right of the 7th hole.
Following is GOLF Channel’s Golf Central programming schedule for Thursday, May 8, through Sunday, May 11, which will follow live coverage of the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship.
- Thursday, May 8 – 6-7 p.m. ET
- Friday, May 9 – 6-7 p.m. ET
- Saturday, May 10 – 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, May 11 – 6-7 p.m. ET
