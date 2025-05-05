JOHNSON WAGNER TO RE-CREATE ICONIC TIGER WOODS SHOTS FROM HISTORIC 2000 SEASON LIVE ON GOLF CENTRAL MAY 8-11 ON GOLF CHANNEL

Wagner’s Critically-Acclaimed Shot Re-Enactments Hit The Road as Part of GOLF Channel’s Celebration of Tiger Woods’ 2000 Season

Wagner Will Re-Create Shots From Four Different Golf Courses Across North America Live on Golf Central Thursday, May 8, Through Sunday, May 11

“It’s a tough proposition to try and pull off these difficult shots in PGA TOUR and major championship conditions – some might even say it’s not a fair fight.” – Johnson Wagner

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 5, 2025 – GOLF Channel’s Johnson Wagner will re-create some of the most iconic shots of Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season on GOLF Channel this week from Thursday, May 8, through Sunday, May 11, airing live within Golf Central primetime studio show following coverage of the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship.

Beginning next Thursday through Sunday, Wagner will travel to four golf courses across the United States and Canada where Woods hit notable shots from his 2000 season and attempt to hit the shots himself. Host Rich Lerner and analyst Brandel Chamblee will anchor the live Golf Central segments.

Wagner has received critical acclaim for his shot re-enactments during Golf Central Live From weeks, attempting notable or pivotal shots from the history of the event or from that day’s play – often times, a shot with a high degree of difficulty and execution – with mixed results.

“It’s a tough proposition to try and pull off these difficult shots in PGA TOUR and major championship conditions – some might even say it’s not a fair fight,” said Wagner, a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR. “It’s going to be a humbling honor to travel to some incredible golf courses and re-enact some of the most memorable shots of Tiger Woods’ 2000 season.”

Since the 2024 PLAYERS Championship, Golf Central has produced more than 40 segments with Wagner’s shot re-enactments, ranging from flop shots buried in brutally thick greenside rough to punch shots off pine straw through the trees and over water.

The results of Wagner’s shot re-enactments have run the gamut – from his back-to-back toe shank and heel shank at Valhalla following the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship, to his viral moment following the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, when he was joined by newly-minted champion Bryson DeChambeau in the front bunker of the 18th green and actually hit his bunker shot within DeChambeau’s shot on the 72nd hole.

Wagner’s shot re-creations have included:

Following is GOLF Channel’s Golf Central programming schedule for Thursday, May 8, through Sunday, May 11, which will follow live coverage of the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship.



Thursday, May 8 – 6-7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 9 – 6-7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 10 – 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 11 – 6-7 p.m. ET

