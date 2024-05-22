NBC’S “SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” FINISHES TV SEASON AS PRIMETIME’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, WITH BEST VIEWERSHIP SINCE 2015

SNF No. 1 in Primetime in Viewership & HH Rating as TV Season Ends Tonight

Led by Peacock, SNF Set Streaming Record with Full-Season Average Minute Audience Topping 1.5 Million Viewers for First Time

NBCUniversal Kicks Off 2024 NFL Season with Three Primetime Games on Opening Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2024 – With the 2023-24 TV season wrapping up tonight, NBC’s Sunday Night Football finishes as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen.

Most Consecutive Years, #1 Ranked Show in Primetime, Since 1950

13 years in a row – Sunday Night Football (2011-12 through 2023-24)

6 years in a row – American Idol (2005-06 through 2010-11)

5 years in a row – The Cosby Show (1985-86 through 1989-90)…tied Cheers in ‘89-90

5 years in a row – All in the Family (1971-72 through 1975-76)

4 years in a row – Gunsmoke (1957-58 through 1960-61)

Sunday Night Football averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 21.4 million viewers for the 2023 season – the show’s best viewership since 2015 and up 8% from last season (19.9 million) , according to live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

“We salute our dedicated production, technical, and announce teams – who work to make every Sunday Night Football presentation a big event -- as we extend our record to 13 consecutive seasons as primetime’s No. 1 show and followed with our most-watched Playoffs in the SNF era,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With a star-studded 2024 SNF schedule beginning with an unprecedented three primetime games on Kickoff Weekend, and including Peacock’s exclusive live national presentation of the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil, we can’t wait to kick off this fall.”

SNF LEADS PRIMETIME IN EVERY MAJOR METRIC AND DEMOGRAPHIC

In the 2023-24 TV Season, NBC’s Sunday Night Football was primetime’s #1 show in the following metrics:

Average (P2+) Viewership

Household Rating

Household Share

People 2-17

Adults 18-34

Adults 18-49

Adults 18-54

Adults 25-54

Men 18-34

Men 18-49

Men 18-54

Men 25-54

Women 18-49

Women 18-54

Women 25-54

Source : Nielsen, Live + Same Day, 9/7/23-5/22/24

LED BY PEACOCK, RECORD-SETTING SNF STREAMING TOPPED 1.5 MILLION AVERAGE MINUTE AUDIENCE (AMA) FOR FIRST TIME

Led by Peacock, NBC Sports Digital hit another viewership milestone for Sunday Night Football in 2023, delivering a full-season Average Minute Audience above 1.5 million viewers (1.56 million) for the first time across Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital properties – up 33% from the prior record (1.17 million) set last year.

ACROSS NBC BROADCAST AFFILIATES NATIONALLY, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOPPED ALL KEY METRICS IN FULL TV SEASON

On NBC broadcast stations, Sunday Night Football topped all primetime shows for the 2023-24 TV season in average viewership (highest since 2019 and up 6% from last year) and household rating (up 4%), and for the 16th consecutive season ranked #1 among adults 18-49 (up 6%).

Key SNF Full Season Metrics (Nielsen data on NBC Broadcast only)

Category 2023 vs. 2022 Primetime Rank Average Viewers 19.9 million +6% #1 HH Rating 10.2 +4% #1 Adult 18-49 Rating 5.4 +6% #1

Source: Nielsen, Live + Same Day Data, 9/7/23-5/22/24

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS AGAIN HOME TO BEST & BRIGHTEST IN 2024 ON NBC & PEACOCK

This season’s SNF schedule is the home to the best and the brightest in 2024, opening the season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs raising their Super Bowl banner before hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Kickoff 2024. The game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game and marks the first time that quarterbacks who have won multiple MVP awards meet in Week 1. The opener is the first of four ’24 appearances by Mahomes and the Chiefs on NBC and Peacock .

The next night (Sept. 6), Peacock is the exclusive national home as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, marking the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil and the league’s first opening weekend Friday game since 1970. On Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock, in another opening weekend NFL Playoff rematch, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the season debut of Sunday Night Football.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

For a look at the full season schedule on NBC and Peacock, click here.

