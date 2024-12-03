PEACOCK’S MULTIVIEW FEATURE MAKES ITS PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT TOMORROW, DEC. 4, WITH FOUR MATCHES AT 2:30PM ET, LEADING INTO PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE ARSENAL-MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH AT 3:15 P.M. ET

Multiview Will Next Be Available During Multi-Match Windows on Peacock on Saturday, Dec. 7 (10 a.m. ET) and Sunday, Dec. 8 (9 a.m. ET)

Midweek Coverage Begins This Afternoon with Ipswich-Crystal Palace (2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock) and Leicester City-West Ham (3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network)

This Weekend’s Coverage Headlined by Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Returns to NBC Sports Premier League Studio Alongside Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard on Saturday and Sunday

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 3, 2024 – Peacock’s popular Multiview feature will debut for Premier League matches starting with the multi-match window beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, Dec. 4, which will lead into second-place Arsenal hosting Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. ET streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock’s first Multiview for Premier League will feature the four matches at 2:30 p.m. ET, including Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City v. Nottingham Forest, Newcastle v. Liverpool, and Southampton v. Chelsea. Fans will be able to watch all four matches at a time, with the ability to move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen and dive deeper into the action. At 3:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports presents two matches as Aston Villa host Brentford (USA Network) and Manchester United visit Arsenal (Peacock).

Arsenal defeated West Ham, 5-2, on Saturday as five players scored first half goals for the Gunners. Manchester United topped Everton, 4-0, on Sunday behind braces from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee, marking United’s first PL win under new head coach Ruben Amorim. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Midweek coverage begins this afternoon with two matches beginning with Crystal Palace visiting Ipswich at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and Leicester City hosting West Ham at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Thursday, Fulham host Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and Tottenham visit Bournemouth at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network. Midweek coverage concludes on Thursday with Goal Zone at 5:15 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Anna Jackson hosts Tuesday (today) and Wednesday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. On Thursday, Ahmed Fareed hosts coverage alongside Higginbotham and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday, Dec. 7 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Everton hosting first-place Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Brentford v. Newcastle (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Southampton (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Manchester City (Peacock). Peacock’s Premier League Multiview and Goal Rush will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 7, Manchester United host Nottingham Forest on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Old Trafford.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by three matches at 9 a.m. ET as Leicester City host Brighton & Hove Albion (USA Network, Telemundo), Bournemouth visit Ipswich (Peacock), and Arsenal visit Fulham (Peacock). Multiview will be available exclusively on Peacock during Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET multi-match window.

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Tottenham host Chelsea in a London Derby on USA Network and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, Dec. 9, as West Ham host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Howard and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who won eight Premier League titles. As part of a collaboration with Sky Sports, Neville will be contributing to NBC Sports’ PL coverage throughout the season from both the U.K. and NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Higginbotham and Howard.

Sunday’s Fulham-Arsenal match will also be presented live in COSM’s immersive venues. Click here for more.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Dec. 3 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., Dec. 3 2:30 p.m. Ipswich v. Crystal Palace Peacock Tues., Dec. 3 3:15 p.m. Leicester City v. West Ham USA Network Tues., Dec. 3 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., Dec. 4 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. Premier League Multiview* Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers* Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. Manchester City v. Nottingham Forest* Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Liverpool* Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 2:30 p.m. Southampton v. Chelsea* Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 3:15 p.m. Aston Villa v. Brentford USA Network Wed., Dec. 4 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Manchester United Peacock Wed., Dec. 4 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thurs., Dec. 5 2:30 p.m. Fulham v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Thurs., Dec. 5 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., Dec. 5 3:15 p.m. Bournemouth v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Thurs., Dec. 5 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Dec. 7 7 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Dec. 7 7:30 a.m. Everton v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Dec. 7 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 7 10 a.m. Premier League Multiview* Peacock Sat., Dec. 7 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Dec. 7 10 a.m. Brentford v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat., Dec. 7 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Southampton* Peacock Sat., Dec. 7 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester City* Peacock Sat., Dec. 7 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 7 12:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Dec. 7 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Dec. 8 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Dec. 8 9 a.m. Premier League Multiview* Peacock Sun., Dec. 8 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Dec. 8 9 a.m. Ipswich v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sun., Dec. 8 9 a.m. Fulham v. Arsenal* Peacock Sun., Dec. 8 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Dec. 8 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Dec. 8 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Dec. 9 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Dec. 9 3 p.m. West Ham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network Mon., Dec. 9 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

