GARY NEVILLE JOINS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR THROUGHOUT 2024-25 SEASON

Manchester United Legend to Make Weekly Appearances on NBC Sports’ Studio Coverage as Part of Collaboration with Sky Sports

Neville Makes First NBC Sports Appearances Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16, and this Sunday, Aug. 18, as NBC Sports’ Studio Team Travels to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows this Weekend

2024-25 Premier League Season Kicks Off this Weekend Across the Platforms of NBCUniversal; Manchester United Host Fulham Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in Opening Match

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 15, 2024 – Gary Neville, the Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit, will join NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage as a special contributor throughout the 2024-25 season, it was announced today in collaboration with Sky Sports.

Neville will contribute to NBC Sports’ studio coverage on a weekly basis each Sunday throughout the season. He will make his first NBC Sports appearances on Premier League Live tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16, and this Sunday, Aug. 18, as the Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal and NBC Sports’ studio team travels to the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday.

Neville will also join studio coverage live from NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., multiple times this season.

Neville spent his entire 20-year playing career with Manchester United (1992-2011) and was named captain during the 2005-06 season. In 2006-07, he became the fifth player in Manchester United history to captain the club to a Premier League title and won a total of 20 trophies with the Reds, including eight PL championships and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Internationally, Neville is England’s most-capped right-back with 85 appearances and played for the Three Lions at two World Cups and three European Championships.

The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16 as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday this weekend, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 16 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Aug. 16 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Fri., Aug. 16 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Aug. 17 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 17 7:30 a.m. Ipswich v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 12:30 p.m. West Ham v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 18 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Aug. 18 9 a.m. Brentford v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 18 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Aug. 18 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 18 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Mon., Aug. 19 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Aug. 19 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo

