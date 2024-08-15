 Skip navigation
GOLD ZONE AND MULTIVIEW MAKE PARALYMPIC GAMES DEBUT AS PART OF PEACOCK’S EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF PARIS 2024
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 18, AT 2:30 P.M. ET
Nicole Auerbach Press Box
NICOLE AUERBACH EXPANDS ROLE WITH NBC SPORTS AS LEAD COLLEGE FOOTBALL AND COLLEGE BASKETBALL INSIDER

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS THIS WEEK! 2024-25 SEASON KICKS OFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K. THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
GARY NEVILLE JOINS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR THROUGHOUT 2024-25 SEASON

Published August 15, 2024 12:59 PM

Manchester United Legend to Make Weekly Appearances on NBC Sports’ Studio Coverage as Part of Collaboration with Sky Sports

Neville Makes First NBC Sports Appearances Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16, and this Sunday, Aug. 18, as NBC Sports’ Studio Team Travels to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows this Weekend

2024-25 Premier League Season Kicks Off this Weekend Across the Platforms of NBCUniversal; Manchester United Host Fulham Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in Opening Match

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 15, 2024 Gary Neville, the Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit, will join NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage as a special contributor throughout the 2024-25 season, it was announced today in collaboration with Sky Sports.

Neville will contribute to NBC Sports’ studio coverage on a weekly basis each Sunday throughout the season. He will make his first NBC Sports appearances on Premier League Live tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16, and this Sunday, Aug. 18, as the Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal and NBC Sports’ studio team travels to the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday.

Neville will also join studio coverage live from NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., multiple times this season.

Neville spent his entire 20-year playing career with Manchester United (1992-2011) and was named captain during the 2005-06 season. In 2006-07, he became the fifth player in Manchester United history to captain the club to a Premier League title and won a total of 20 trophies with the Reds, including eight PL championships and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Internationally, Neville is England’s most-capped right-back with 85 appearances and played for the Three Lions at two World Cups and three European Championships.

The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16 as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday this weekend, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatform
Fri., Aug. 162 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Fri., Aug. 163 p.m.Manchester United v. FulhamUSA Network, Universo
Fri., Aug. 165 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Sat., Aug. 177 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sat., Aug. 177:30 a.m.Ipswich v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Aug. 179:30 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Arsenal v. Wolverhampton WanderersUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Everton v. Brighton & Hove AlbionPeacock
Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Newcastle v. SouthamptonPeacock
Sat., Aug. 1710 a.m.Nottingham Forest v. BournemouthPeacock
Sat., Aug. 17NoonPremier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Aug. 1712:30 p.m.West Ham v. Aston VillaNBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Aug. 172:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 188 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sun., Aug. 189 a.m.Brentford v. Crystal PalaceUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 1811 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 1811:30 a.m.Chelsea v. Manchester CityNBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 181:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Mon., Aug. 192:30 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Mon., Aug. 193 p.m.Leicester City v. TottenhamUSA Network, Universo

Peacock's expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more.


–NBC SPORTS–