2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, MAY 11, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Liverpool Clinched 2nd Premier League Title and Record-Tying 20th English Top-Flight Title

Race for Champions League Qualification : Fifth-Place Chelsea Visit Four-Place Newcastle Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Seventh-Place Aston Villa Visit Bournemouth this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features Best-Selling Author Brené Brown this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock; Special Encore of Ryan Reynolds Episode Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2025 – First-place Liverpool, who clinched the 2024-25 Premier League title two weeks ago, host second-place Arsenal this Sunday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Liverpool clinched the club’s second Premier League title and record-tying 20th English top-flight title (Manchester United) two weeks ago with a win over Spurs in front of their home crowd at Anfield. Liverpool fell to Chelsea, 3-1, last weekend. Mohamed Salah, who scored in the title-clinching match two weeks ago, has scored a Premier League-leading 28 goals this season. Arsenal lost to Bournemouth, 2-1, last weekend and are three points ahead of third-place Manchester City with three matches remaining in the PL season. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Arsenal live from Anfield on Sunday.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, May 10, with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, leading into four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Manchester City (USA Network), Fulham v. Everton (Peacock), Ipswich v. Brentford (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aston Villa visit Bournemouth on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. With the top five Premier League clubs automatically qualifying for a Champions League spot, seventh-place Aston Villa (60 points) are three points behind fifth-place Chelsea (63) and four points behind third-place Manchester City (64). Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from Vitality Stadium.

This Sunday’s coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network leading into fifth-place Chelsea visiting fourth-place Newcastle at 7 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo), in a pivotal match for European qualification. Chelsea and Newcastle are tied with 63 points each this season and currently occupy the Premier League’s final two automatically qualifying Champions League spots.

At 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, NBC Sports presents three matches live as Nottingham Forest host Leicester City (USA Network), Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace (Peacock), and West Ham visit Manchester United (Peacock). Multiview will be available on Peacock for the two Peacock-exclusive matches at 9:15 a.m. ET.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock following Liverpool-Arsenal (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live, and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring an interview with best-selling author Brené Brown.

Also on Saturday, a special encore presentation of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW with actor and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds will air on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss their favorite highlights from Premier League Live at the Kentucky Derby, Chelsea topping Liverpool, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., May 10 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 10 10 a.m. Southampton v. Manchester City USA Network Sat., May 10 10 a.m. Fulham v. Everton* Peacock Sat., May 10 10 a.m. Ipswich v. Brentford* Peacock Sat., May 10 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion* Peacock Sat., May 10 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., May 10 Noon Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., May 10 12:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat., May 10 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sat., May 10 3:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW (New) Peacock Sat., May 10 3:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW (Ryan Reynolds Encore) NBC Sun., May 11 6:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., May 11 7 a.m. Newcastle v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sun., May 11 9 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 11 9:15 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Leicester City USA Network Sun., May 11 9:15 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace* Peacock Sun., May 11 9:15 a.m. Manchester United v. West Ham* Peacock Sun., May 11 11:15 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 11 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 11 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

