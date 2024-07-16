ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.

Season Opens Friday, Aug. 16, as Manchester United Host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Defending Champions Manchester City Visit Chelsea Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Peacock Continues Expansive Live PL Coverage this Season, Including Exclusive Matches Plus All Games Airing Live on NBC Broadcast Network, Studio Shows, Full Match Replays and the Premier League TV Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 16, 2024 – The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off in one month across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match on Friday, Aug. 16 as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Highlighting opening weekend coverage (full match schedule below) is defending champions Manchester City opening their campaign at Chelsea – in their first PL match under new head coach Enzo Maresca – on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Last season, City became the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles. On Saturday, Aug. 17, Liverpool, in their first PL match under new head coach Arne Slot, take on newly promoted Ipswich Town, who return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001-02, at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season -- including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more, and USA Network continues as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Following is NBC Sports’ match schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 16 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 7:30 a.m. Ipswich v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 12:30 p.m. West Ham v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Aug. 18 9 a.m. Brentford v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 18 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Mon., Aug. 19 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

