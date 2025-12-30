LEIGH DIFFEY RETURNS TO CALL SLIDING SPORTS FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

“Speed Sports” Specialist Diffey Returns for 7th NBC Olympics Assignment and Fourth Consecutive Calling Sliding Sports

Former U.S. National Bobsled Team Member John Morgan Serves as Bobsled Analyst for 12th Consecutive Winter Olympics (7th Straight for NBC)

2014 Sochi Olympic Bronze Medalist Erin Hamlin Hodge (Luge) and 2010 Vancouver Olympian Bree Schaaf (Bobsled and Skeleton) to Serve as Analysts

Britney Eurton Makes Winter Games Debut as Reporter

The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 30, 2025 – “The voice of speed” Leigh Diffey and legendary bobsled analyst John Morgan headline NBC Olympics’ bobsled, luge, and skeleton commentating team for the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy, it was announced today. This will be Diffey’s seventh consecutive NBC Olympics play-by-play assignment (fourth consecutive calling sliding sports) and Morgan’s 12th consecutive Winter Games assignment (seventh consecutive with NBC Sports). The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Diffey and Morgan will be joined by analysts Erin Hamlin Hodge (bronze medalist in luge at 2014 Sochi Olympics) and Bree Schaaf (2010 Vancouver Olympian in bobsled), with Britney Eurton serving as reporter in her Winter Games debut.

Play-by-Play

Leigh Diffey



7th NBC Olympics assignment (fourth consecutive Winter Games calling bobsled, luge, and skeleton).

Previously called track & field at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Tokyo Olympics, and rowing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Joined NBC Sports in 2013 and serves as the lead play-by-play voice of NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series, SuperMotocross, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and track & field coverage. Previously served as lead play-by-play commentator on NBC Sports’ INDYCAR coverage (2013-2024) and called the Indianapolis 500 six times, as well as NBC Sports’ Formula 1 coverage (2013-2017).

Analysts

John Morgan



Returns as a men’s bobsled analyst for his seventh consecutive Winter Games with NBC and 12 th consecutive overall.

consecutive overall. Was a member of the U.S. National Bobsled Team member from 1978-79.

Erin Hamlin Hodge



Second NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as luge analyst for 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Four-time Olympian who became first U.S. female luger to medal at a Winter Games (bronze in singles at the 2014 Sochi Olympics).

Also a two-time world champion, four-time world medalist, and was the U.S. Flag Bearer in the Opening Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Her 2009 world championship in singles made her the first American woman to ever win a world title in luge.

Bree Schaaf



Returns to NBC Olympics for a fourth consecutive Winter Games as a skeleton and women’s bobsled analyst.

Competed for Team USA in bobsled in 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2009, 2011, and 2012 World Championships. Also a former World Cup skeleton racer, competing at the 2007 World Championships.

Reporter

Britney Eurton



2 nd NBC Olympics assignment; making Winter Games debut . Previously served as tennis reporter at 2024 Paris Olympics.

NBC Olympics assignment; making Winter Games debut . Previously served as tennis reporter at 2024 Paris Olympics. Joined NBC Sports in 2017 and serves as a host and reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Royal Ascot, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Has contributed to NBC Sports’ coverage of gymnastics and The National Dog Show. Serves as a reporter for NWSL games on Prime Video.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

