FLEX GAME! VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS VISIT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND THUNDER IN BATTLE OF TOP WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAMS ON TUESDAY, JAN. 13, AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Jan. 13 Now Features Spurs-Thunder at 8 p.m. ET, Followed by Trail Blazers-Warriors at 11 p.m. ET

Three of the Western Conference-Leading Thunder’s Five Losses Have Come to Spurs

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 30, 2025 – NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) visit reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5) in a flexed Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Spurs are the only team in the NBA to have beaten the Thunder multiple times this season, handing them three of their five losses (Dec. 13 in the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals, Dec. 23, and Christmas Day).

The Thunder have the best record in the NBA and are led by Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks second in the NBA in scoring (32.2 PPG). Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20+ points in 103 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (126 games, 1961-1963). Additionally, the Thunder also feature 2025 NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection Jalen Williams and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren.

The Spurs are coming off a runner-up finish in the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup and have won eight of their last 10 games. Wembanyama, who recently missed a month due to injury, returned on Dec. 13 and has averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in the month of December. San Antonio’s backcourt of 2023 NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection De’Aaron Fox and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle have been prolific this season, with the duo combining for over 40 points per game.

The previously scheduled Lakers-Kings game on Jan. 12 and Timberwolves-Bucks game on Jan. 13 will be available in their local markets.

