Kentucky Derby Runner-Up Journalism is Morning-Line Favorite at 8-5; Sandman is Next at 4-1

NBC Sports to Present 10 Live Races on Friday and Saturday across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC

Live Coverage from Pimlico Race Course Begins this Friday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock, Headlined by Black-Eyed Susan

Saturday’s Preakness Stakes to be Final Event at Historic Pimlico Race Course Before Redevelopment

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2025 – NBC Sports presents the milestone 150th Preakness Stakes, this Sat., May 17, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 4 p.m. ET live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Saturday’s Preakness Stakes will be the final event at the historic Pimlico Race Course before the facility is demolished as part of a redevelopment project. The Preakness Stakes will be run at nearby Laurel Park in 2026 before its scheduled return to the upgraded Pimlico Race Course in 2027.

NBC Sports’ Preakness day coverage features seven races across NBC, Peacock and CNBC on Saturday. Live coverage from Pimlico Race Course begins with 90 minutes of racing this Friday, May 16, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlined by the Black-Eyed Susan for three-year-old fillies. Over the two days, NBC Sports will present 10 live races from Pimlico.

Telemundo will present coverage of the Preakness Stakes beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Universo and streaming on Telemundo.com and the Telemundo app.

The 150th Preakness Stakes field is headlined by 2025 Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism (the morning-line favorite at 8-5) and 2025 Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Sandman (4-1), who finished 7th in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Also expected to contend are 2025 Hot Springs Stakes (LS) winner Clever Again (5-1), and 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) runner-up River Thames (9-2).

COMMENTATORS: NBC Sports’ coverage of the Preakness Stakes features host Mike Tirico; analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Preakness winner, and Randy Moss; handicapper Matt Bernier; host/reporter Ahmed Fareed; reporters Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice, and Nick Luck; and race caller Larry Collmus.

Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, returns to NBC Sports’ Preakness coverage as an insights analyst. NBC Sports’ Tim Layden will write and narrate an essay on the milestone 150th Preakness Stakes.

The supervising producer of NBC Sports’ Preakness Stakes coverage is Lindsay Schanzer. The Preakness Stakes is directed by Kaare Numme. Saturday’s early coverage is produced by Billy Matthews and directed by Numme. Executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production, is Sam Flood.

This year’s coverage will include a live performance by rapper and singer Wyclef Jean. Additionally, announcer Bruce Buffer will give the iconic ‘Riders Up’ call for the Preakness Stakes.

Highlights of Preakness Stakes coverage on NBC, Peacock and CNBC include:



A look at the team of Preakness Stakes contender Heart of Honor – who is trained by Jamie Osborne with his daughter Saffie Osborne in the saddle as the jockey

– who is trained by with his daughter in the saddle as the jockey A look back at the 151 st Kentucky Derby and runner-up Journalism , who entered the Derby as the favorite

Kentucky Derby and runner-up , who entered the Derby as the favorite “High Tea on Old Hilltop” segment featuring Nick Luck engaging with fans in the Pimlico infield

segment featuring Nick Luck engaging with fans in the Pimlico infield Multiple super slo-mo cameras providing fans with a unique look at any photo finishes

Multiple jockey cam systems throughout Preakness coverage

Aerial coverage from a fixed wing plane and live drone

A camera focused on race caller Larry Collmus

NBC SPORTS’ PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE SCHEDULE Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Fri., May 16 4:30 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan Peacock Sat., May 17 2 p.m. Preakness Stakes Prep races CNBC, Peacock 4 p.m. 150th Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock

PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM & THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

NBC SPORTS RADIO PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE

NBC Sports Radio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app) will present live Preakness Stakes coverage on Saturday, May 17, with NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th Preakness from 4-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. This is the fourth consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Preakness.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.



