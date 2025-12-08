NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 14 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“We’re watching the modern-day John Elway. There’s nothing he can’t do. He’s the greatest one-man show in the NFL.” – Chris Simms on Bills QB Josh Allen’s performance in Buffalo’s win over Cincinnati





STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 7, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season continued tonight from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Texans-Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and NFL Insider Mike Florio. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

FNIA included McCourty’s sit-down interview with Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Simms’ FaceTime interview with Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, Dungy’s pregame interview with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Harrison’s on-field interview with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, Steve Kornacki, returned to FNIA this week to break down the NFL playoff picture following the conclusion of the Week 14 afternoon games.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Following are highlights from tonight’s Week 14 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON CHIEFS

Chiefs DT Chris Jones to Harrison on the intensity of tonight’s game: “It’s the feel of a playoff game. We know what’s at stake for us.”

Harrison: “No one on this (Houston) offensive line can block Chris Jones.”

Dungy: “Patrick Mahomes told me that the key word tonight is ‘relentless.’ There’s going to be some problems and issues, but they’ve got to fight every single play.”

Harrison on matchup of Texans WR Nico Collins and Chiefs DB Trent McDuffie: “He’s (Trent McDuffie) in trouble. You better give him some help. Nico (Collins) is not just a big, fast guy. He’s a problem down the field.”

Dungy: “These cover guys will have their hands full if they don’t get pressure. That’s why I expect Steve Spagnuolo to blitz quite a bit tonight.”

Harrison on Chiefs tonight: “Despite all the bad football they’ve gone through, I believe in this Chiefs team. They have a lot of experience. These guys have won a lot of games together.”

Dungy on Chiefs: “In the two Super Bowls they didn’t win, what happened? They got dominated up front and couldn’t block the other team’s defensive line. I think that’s what’s going to happen tonight.”

Kornacki on the Chiefs’ playoff chances: “If the Chiefs win tonight, they’re up to 61% to make the playoffs and that would go up further to 66% if the Chargers lose tomorrow night against the Eagles. With a loss, can you believe it? It would be December, they’d have just a 16% chance of making the playoffs. They haven’t had a situation like that since 2014 the last time they missed it.”

ON TEXANS

Texans QB C.J. Stroud to Dungy on Houston’s preparations for Kansas City’s crowd noise: “We have big speakers where we pump crowd noise. It’s crazy because last week we played against a team with a loud stadium (Colts), and we played here twice last year, so hopefully that work will come to fruition and help us out in this game here.”

Stroud to Dungy on preparing for the Chiefs’ defense: “Just be calm in the chaos. Trust my process and my instincts and try to make them pay. I’m a big fan of (Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) but we’re trying to go out there and get a dub.”

McCourty on Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.: “He’s the heartbeat of that team…You can tell he’s what keeps that team running.”

Kornacki on Houston’s playoff chances with a win tonight: “The Houston Texans, right now a 25% chance to win this division, if they can go into Kansas City and win, that number is going to be closer to 40% and we’ll have a real fight on our hands between those two teams.”

ON PACKERS

Garrett on the Packers’ win over the Bears: “When they attack you and you can answer in different ways, like Jordan Love did the entire game, you’re going to have a lot of success. That was the difference.”

ON STEELERS

Garrett on Aaron Rodgers and D.K. Metcalf’s connection in Pittsburgh’s win over Baltimore: “The story was D.K. Metcalf. Baltimore said, ‘We’re going to play this guy man-to-man, with no safety help over the top.’ Aaron Rodgers went after him. They had their best game together. The passing game in Pittsburgh rose from the dead.”

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward to Simms on the defense’s key plays: “It was holding them to field goals. I love the resolve of our secondary, our linebackers, and our defensive line.”

Heyward to Simms on Rodgers’ leadership style: “If he’s got to talk to guys and hold them accountable, I’m for it. I love that we can have an open dialogue, whether it’s in the media or outside the media, and that nobody’s taken offense to it. We’re all just trying to get better for the group.”

ON RAVENS

Simms on the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers: “The Baltimore offense has not been special this year. Lamar has not regained his MVP-level of play since his injury.”

Garrett on his pick to win the AFC North: “I’m taking Baltimore. It’s been a hard run for them these past four games, but we saw glimpses of Lamar’s movement today. They rushed for 200 yards against that Pittsburgh defense…they were in position to win this game. It’s a tough stretch, but I think they can do it.”

Simms: “I’m still going to go with Baltimore, too. The schedule gets tougher, but I just trust them more.”

McCourty: “I just think that Pittsburgh finds a way to win nasty games. I think they eke out a few more wins and edge out Baltimore.”

ON BILLS

Simms on Bills QB Josh Allen’s performance in Buffalo’s win over Cincinnati: “He was Superman in the snow. We’re watching the modern-day John Elway. There’s nothing he can’t do. He’s the greatest one-man show in the NFL.”

McCourty: “Josh Allen is incredible, but we’ve seen too many times in the postseason when he’s been asked to do too much.”

ON BUCCANEERS

McCourty on NFC South playoff picture: “I’m worried about the Bucs defense a little bit. We’ve been used to Baker (Mayfield) saving them. The defense hasn’t made the clutch plays that we’re used to playing from Tampa’s defense.”

Garrett: “Don’t bet against this guy (Baker Mayfield). I know it’s ugly right now, lost four out of five. I like him in December.”

ON JAGUARS

Simms on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence after beating the Colts: “I think it’s time to start giving him some respect…It’s taken a little time, but Trevor Lawrence is looking real good.”

Kornacki on Jacksonville’s win over Indianapolis “In the AFC South now, it’s the Jags in the driver’s seat. But keep in mind, Houston, if they win they have a 25% shot in this division, too.”

ON COLTS

Florio on Daniel Jones’ injury: “Bad news for the Colts and Daniel Jones. I’m told he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in today’s game. Then the question becomes what about Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in 2023? Had been the starter last year. He’s on injured reserve and he’s been there since suffering an injury in the locker room, a freak accident, a fractured orbital bone. The Colts don’t know when or if he will be cleared at any point this season…They’ve got Brett Rypien on the practice squad. They’re going to have to make some moves on the roster to replace Daniel Jones.”

