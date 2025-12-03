SHAUN WHITE’S THE SNOW LEAGUE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Snowboard Finals from Genting Snow Park, China, Presented This Friday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET and Freeski Final on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET, Both Exclusively on Peacock

Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Global Snowboarding Icon Shaun White is Founder and Director of The Snow League; To Join Broadcast Booth During Freeski Halftime Show on Saturday

Olympic Medalists Ayumu Hirano, Sena Tomita, David Wise, and Nick Goepper Expected to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 3, 2025 – The debut season of three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White’s The Snow League continues this weekend with exclusive live coverage on Peacock beginning with the snowboarding finals this Friday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the freeski finals the next day at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Both days of competition will be held from Genting Snow Park in China, which held the halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air competitions at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. White’s final Olympic run, where he finished fourth in the halfpipe, was at Genting Snow Park as well.

This weekend’s event is the second of four events in The Snow League’s inaugural season, which features innovative competition formats designed to build season-long storylines, including head-to-head matchups, with athletes accumulating points at each event to be tallied together at the end of the season to crown The Snow League World Champion The first event was held at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo., on March 7-8, 2025, and saw two-time Olympian Yuto Totsuka (Japan) and 2022 Beijing Olympic halfpipe bronze medalist Sena Tomita (Japan) win the men’s and women’s halfpipe snowboard competitions, respectively.

This weekend will include halfpipe competitions in both snowboarding and freeskiing, with the latter not previously contested at the first stop in Aspen. Olympic gold medalists David Wise, Eileen Gu (China), Cassie Sharpe (Canada) and three-time Olympic freeski medalist Nick Goepper, 2022 Beijing Olympic halfpipe bronze medalist Rachael Karker (Canada), and 2014 Sochi Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Gus Kenworthy (Great Britain) are all expected to compete. Additionally, White will join the broadcast booth during the halftime show on Dec. 6 to discuss the inclusion of freeskiing in the league.

On the snowboarding side, Totsuka and Tomita are in good position to defend their Snow League titles against a competitive field that includes reigning Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano (Japan), PyeongChang Olympic silver medalist Liu Jiayu (China), Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Sena Tomita (Japan), Beijing Olympic silver medalist Queralt Castellet (Spain), and U.S. Olympians Chase Josey, Lucas Foster, and Maddie Mastro.

White will co-host the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 6, 2026, joining NBC Sports critically-acclaimed commentator Terry Gannon and award-winning journalist and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in the broadcast booth. White will provide his unique insights during the Parade of Nations, the procession of the world’s greatest winter athletes entering Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium, including Team USA. Event organizers have said Milan will celebrate the opening of the Olympic Winter Games by involving all competition venues in a way no one has seen before. For more information, click here.

NBC Sports will present the remaining three events of the league’s first season live on Peacock, with encore presentations on the NBC broadcast network. Locations for the next two events include a return to Aspen and the season finale from Laax, Switzerland. The total prize purse for The Snow League’s first season is expected to exceed $2 million.

How to Watch – Friday, Dec. 5-Saturday, Dec. 6 (all times ET) :



Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Dec. 5

Snowboard Finals

8:30 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Sat., Dec. 6

Freeski Final

8:30 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)



