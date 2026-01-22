BOB COSTAS RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS, TO HOST SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL PREGAME SHOW

Costas Served as a Play-by-Play Voice and Host for NBC Sports’ MLB Coverage for 15 Seasons & Was Honored in 2018 by Baseball Hall of Fame with Historic Ford Frick Award for Excellence in Baseball Broadcasting

Costas will Also Contribute to Coverage of NBA on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 22, 2026 – Bob Costas, who spent nearly four decades with NBC in a legendary and decorated broadcasting career, is returning to NBC Sports as the host of the Sunday Night Baseball pregame show leading into games on NBC (and simulstreamed on Peacock), it was announced today.

Costas debuts as host of NBC’s new primetime MLB package on Thursday, March 26, at Dodger Stadium, as the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock in the only primetime game on MLB’s Opening Day.

“We’re excited that Bob has agreed to come home to NBC Sports, where he helped make baseball an iconic brand earlier in his career for so many years,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “There is no more knowledgeable, authoritative and passionate voice on baseball than Bob Costas.”

“As appreciative as I am of other aspects of my career, especially HBO and the MLB Network, for 40 years, my true broadcasting home was NBC,” Costas said. “So many great moments, memories, and friendships. Now, I am very grateful to Rick Cordella and Sam Flood for inviting me back in an emeritus role to conclude my career where so much of it played out.”

A 2018 recipient of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, Costas served as a play-by-play voice and host for NBC Sports’ MLB coverage for 15 seasons (1982-89; 1994-2000).

From 1982-89, Costas teamed with analyst Tony Kubek on NBC’s MLB Game-of-the-Week telecasts, forming one of baseball’s most popular broadcast teams. During that time, he handled play-by-play for the American League Championship Series in 1983, 1985, 1987 and 1989. He also hosted All-Star Game pregame shows in those same years, and World Series pregame in 1982, 1984, 1986 and 1988.

In 1995, Costas called his first World Series on television, teaming with analysts Joe Morgan and Bob Uecker on Games 2, 3 and 6, before calling NBC’s coverage of the entire 1997 World Series, marking Costas’ first start-to-finish coverage of the Fall Classic. The 1998 ALCS, 1999 NLCS, 1999 World Series, 2000 ALCS, and 2000 Major League Baseball All-Star Game featured Costas and Morgan in the booth.

Costas has been with MLB Network since its inception in 2009, serving as both a host and a play-by-play announcer, and called Postseason games on the network and for Turner Sports.

With this season’s return of the NBA on NBC, Costas has narrated multiple opening teases, including the debut of NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Oct. 28. A host and play-by-play voice during all 12 seasons of NBC Sports’ NBA coverage from 1990-2002, Costas will continue to contribute to NBA coverage as the season progresses, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

A 29-time Sports Emmy winner, Costas’ critically acclaimed tenure with NBC Sports included hosting 12 Olympic Games (with a U.S. TV-record 11 primetime assignments) and seven Super Bowls, covering 10 NBA Finals and seven World Series. He also served as host for marquee events including the Kentucky Derby, the U.S. Open, and the historic 2015 Belmont Stakes.

Costas is the only broadcaster to have won Emmy Awards in sports, news and entertainment (for late-night show Later with Bob Costas). His versatility has been recognized with Emmy Awards or nominations for play-by-play, hosting, interviewing, writing, feature reporting and commentary.

Beyond sports, Costas’ contributions across NBC were broad. He was a continuing presence across the TODAY show and NBC News programs, a frequent late-night guest of Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Conan O’Brien, and made guest appearances on many shows including Saturday Night Live, Cheers, and Frasier.

